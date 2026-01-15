Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have developed smart electronic pills, representing the latest advancement in the field of monitoring adherence to prescribed medications. These capsules send wireless signals when swallowed and safely dissolve within the digestive system, providing doctors with accurate indicators of the patient's medication intake, according to a report based on technical sources.

This technology is known as "Safi" biodegradable pills, designed to remain electronically silent after ingestion, then begin transmitting signals at a frequency of 915 megahertz once the protective layer that blocks the signal dissolves, confirming that the patient has indeed swallowed the medication.

Initial tests conducted on animals, such as pigs, have shown that the smart pills function without leaving any foreign or harmful materials in the body after they dissolve, providing doctors and family members with reliable data on treatment adherence without the need for surgical or invasive monitoring methods.

The pills combine biodegradable materials with advanced electronics, including a zinc antenna and metal particles that safely degrade within days, along with miniature transmitters that are not visible to the naked eye within the capsule's structure.

Researchers believe that this method could be an important test in monitoring patients taking critical medications, such as heart drugs or those for chronic diseases, as medical teams can adjust dosages or treatment plans based on accurate data regarding actual medication intake.

However, technical sources emphasize that these pills still require extensive clinical trials on humans and approval from regulatory bodies before they can be launched as a product available to patients, which may take several years to realize their full therapeutic benefits.