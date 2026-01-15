ابتكر باحثون في معهد ماساشوسيتس للتكنولوجيا (MIT) حبوباً إلكترونية ذكية، تُعدّ آخر ما توصل إليه العلم في مجال مراقبة الامتثال لأخذ الأدوية الموصوفة، إذ ترسل هذه الكبسولات إشارات لا سلكية عندما يتم ابتلاعها وتذوب بأمان داخل الجهاز الهضمي، ما يمنح الأطباء مؤشرات دقيقة عن تناول المريض للدواء، حسب تقرير مستند إلى مصادر تقنية.
تُعرف هذه التقنية باسم حبوب «سفاري» القابلة للتحلل الحيوي، وهي مصممة بحيث تبقى صامتة إلكترونياً بعد الابتلاع، ثم تبدأ في إرسال إشارات بتردد 915 ميجاهرتز بمجرد ذوبان الطبقة الواقية التي تحجب الإشارة، ما يؤكد أن المريض ابتلع الدواء بالفعل.
وقد أظهرت الاختبارات الأولية التي أجريت على الحيوانات، مثل الخنازير، أن الحبوب الذكية تعمل دون ترك أي مواد غريبة أو ضارة في الجسم بعد ذوبانها، ما يمنح الأطباء وأفراد الأسرة بيانات موثوقة عن الالتزام بالعلاج دون الحاجة إلى أساليب مراقبة جراحية أو تدخّلية.
وتجمع الحبوب بين مواد قابلة للتحلل الحيوي وإلكترونيات متطورة تشمل هوائياً من الزنك وجزيئات معدنية تتحلل آمناً خلال أيام، مع وحدات إرسال مصغّرة لا يمكن رؤيتها بالعين المجردة داخل بنية الكبسولة.
ويرى الباحثون، أن هذه الطريقة يمكن أن تكون اختباراً مهماً في مراقبة المرضى الذين يتناولون أدوية حرجة، مثل أدوية القلب أو الأمراض المزمنة، إذ يمكن للفرق الطبية تعديل الجرعات أو الخطط العلاجية بناءً على بيانات دقيقة حول تناول الدواء الفعلي.
ومع ذلك، تؤكد المصادر التقنية، أن هذه الحبوب لا تزال بحاجة إلى تجارب سريرية واسعة على البشر واعتماد من الجهات التنظيمية قبل أن يتم طرحها كمنتج متاح للمرضى، ما يستغرق عدة سنوات حتى تتحقق فوائده العلاجية الكاملة.
Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have developed smart electronic pills, representing the latest advancement in the field of monitoring adherence to prescribed medications. These capsules send wireless signals when swallowed and safely dissolve within the digestive system, providing doctors with accurate indicators of the patient's medication intake, according to a report based on technical sources.
This technology is known as "Safi" biodegradable pills, designed to remain electronically silent after ingestion, then begin transmitting signals at a frequency of 915 megahertz once the protective layer that blocks the signal dissolves, confirming that the patient has indeed swallowed the medication.
Initial tests conducted on animals, such as pigs, have shown that the smart pills function without leaving any foreign or harmful materials in the body after they dissolve, providing doctors and family members with reliable data on treatment adherence without the need for surgical or invasive monitoring methods.
The pills combine biodegradable materials with advanced electronics, including a zinc antenna and metal particles that safely degrade within days, along with miniature transmitters that are not visible to the naked eye within the capsule's structure.
Researchers believe that this method could be an important test in monitoring patients taking critical medications, such as heart drugs or those for chronic diseases, as medical teams can adjust dosages or treatment plans based on accurate data regarding actual medication intake.
However, technical sources emphasize that these pills still require extensive clinical trials on humans and approval from regulatory bodies before they can be launched as a product available to patients, which may take several years to realize their full therapeutic benefits.