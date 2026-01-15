ابتكر باحثون في معهد ماساشوسيتس للتكنولوجيا (MIT) حبوباً إلكترونية ذكية، تُعدّ آخر ما توصل إليه العلم في مجال مراقبة الامتثال لأخذ الأدوية الموصوفة، إذ ترسل هذه الكبسولات إشارات لا سلكية عندما يتم ابتلاعها وتذوب بأمان داخل الجهاز الهضمي، ما يمنح الأطباء مؤشرات دقيقة عن تناول المريض للدواء، حسب تقرير مستند إلى مصادر تقنية.

تُعرف هذه التقنية باسم حبوب «سفاري» القابلة للتحلل الحيوي، وهي مصممة بحيث تبقى صامتة إلكترونياً بعد الابتلاع، ثم تبدأ في إرسال إشارات بتردد 915 ميجاهرتز بمجرد ذوبان الطبقة الواقية التي تحجب الإشارة، ما يؤكد أن المريض ابتلع الدواء بالفعل.

وقد أظهرت الاختبارات الأولية التي أجريت على الحيوانات، مثل الخنازير، أن الحبوب الذكية تعمل دون ترك أي مواد غريبة أو ضارة في الجسم بعد ذوبانها، ما يمنح الأطباء وأفراد الأسرة بيانات موثوقة عن الالتزام بالعلاج دون الحاجة إلى أساليب مراقبة جراحية أو تدخّلية.

وتجمع الحبوب بين مواد قابلة للتحلل الحيوي وإلكترونيات متطورة تشمل هوائياً من الزنك وجزيئات معدنية تتحلل آمناً خلال أيام، مع وحدات إرسال مصغّرة لا يمكن رؤيتها بالعين المجردة داخل بنية الكبسولة.

ويرى الباحثون، أن هذه الطريقة يمكن أن تكون اختباراً مهماً في مراقبة المرضى الذين يتناولون أدوية حرجة، مثل أدوية القلب أو الأمراض المزمنة، إذ يمكن للفرق الطبية تعديل الجرعات أو الخطط العلاجية بناءً على بيانات دقيقة حول تناول الدواء الفعلي.

ومع ذلك، تؤكد المصادر التقنية، أن هذه الحبوب لا تزال بحاجة إلى تجارب سريرية واسعة على البشر واعتماد من الجهات التنظيمية قبل أن يتم طرحها كمنتج متاح للمرضى، ما يستغرق عدة سنوات حتى تتحقق فوائده العلاجية الكاملة.