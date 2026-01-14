أثارت النائبة ريهام أبو الحسن ضجة واسعة على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، بعد أن ظهر فيديو أداءها اليمين الدستورية في الجلسة الافتتاحية لمجلس النواب المصري، حيث لفتت الأنظار بجمالها وأناقتها، وسط تصفيق وتفاعل كبير من المتابعين.

وكشف والدها عضو مجلس الشورى السابق أبو الحسن رمضان أن ابنته بصحة جيدة بعد تعرضها لـ«دور برد» خفيف عقب أداء اليمين، مؤكداً أن ريهام على قدر المسؤولية التي تتحملها في مهمتها البرلمانية الجديدة.

وتنتمي ريهام أبو الحسن إلى القائمة الوطنية لحزب «مستقبل وطن»، وفازت بعضوية البرلمان عن محافظتي الجيزة والصعيد، حاملةً إرثاً سياسياً واجتماعياً عريقاً، فهي ابنة النائب السابق وأحد القيادات المعروفة في العمل العام أبو الحسن رمضان.

وليس للجمال وحده دور في إبراز مكانتها، فهي خريجة الجامعة الألمانية بالقاهرة وحاصلة على بكالوريوس الصيدلة والتكنولوجيا الحيوية، وتعمل صيدلانية إكلينيكية ومجتمعية، ومتخصصة في إدارة المخاطر واليقظة الدوائية، بالإضافة إلى عملها كخبيرة دوائية في مستشفى نسائم.

ريهام أبوالحسن أم لطفلين (حمزة ومليكة)، وسبق لها التأكيد على أن دخولها البرلمان يمثل امتداداً لمسيرة العطاء الوطني لعائلتها، مع السعي لإعلاء صوت المرأة وتعزيز دورها في المجالات الاجتماعية والسياسية والصحية، مع التركيز على القضايا المجتمعية الحيوية.

ومع بدء مسيرتها البرلمانية، يبدو أن النائبة الشابة جمعت بين الجاذبية والذكاء في التعامل مع الجدل الإيجابي الذي سببه ظهورها الأول، لتصبح واحدة من أكثر الأسماء متابعة على الساحة السياسية المصرية خلال الفترة الحالية.