MP Riham Abu Al-Hassan has caused a wide stir on social media after a video of her taking the oath of office during the inaugural session of the Egyptian Parliament went viral, where she caught attention with her beauty and elegance, amidst loud applause and significant interaction from followers.

Her father, former Shura Council member Abu Al-Hassan Ramadan, revealed that his daughter is in good health after experiencing a mild "cold" following the oath, confirming that Riham is capable of handling the responsibilities she bears in her new parliamentary role.

Riham Abu Al-Hassan belongs to the national list of the "Future of the Nation" party and won a parliamentary seat representing the Giza and Upper Egypt governorates, carrying a rich political and social legacy, as she is the daughter of former MP and one of the well-known leaders in public work, Abu Al-Hassan Ramadan.

Beauty alone does not play a role in highlighting her status; she is a graduate of the German University in Cairo, holding a Bachelor's degree in Pharmacy and Biotechnology. She works as a clinical and community pharmacist, specializing in risk management and pharmacovigilance, in addition to her role as a pharmaceutical expert at Nasaim Hospital.

Riham Abu Al-Hassan is a mother of two children (Hamza and Malika), and she has previously emphasized that her entry into Parliament represents a continuation of her family's national giving, with a focus on elevating the voice of women and enhancing their role in social, political, and health fields, while concentrating on vital community issues.

As she begins her parliamentary journey, it seems that the young MP has combined charm and intelligence in dealing with the positive controversy caused by her first appearance, making her one of the most followed names in the current Egyptian political scene.