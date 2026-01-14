The city of Casablanca witnessed a shocking incident that stirred public opinion in Morocco, after a doctor was violently assaulted in her private clinic by an angry man, prompting the Court of First Instance in Ain Sebaa to issue a ruling sentencing him to 9 months in prison, along with requiring him to pay 30,000 dirhams in compensation to the doctor.

The incident, which dates back to last November, sparked significant outrage among doctors and professional organizations in Morocco, amidst warnings about the recurrence of such assaults that threaten the safety of healthcare workers.

The assailant faced charges of assault, injury, defamation, and forming a criminal gang, while the doctor's defense appealed the ruling, arguing that the compensation awarded does not reflect the extent of the physical and psychological harm she suffered, calling for harsher penalties to deter such crimes.

The National Coordination of General Practitioners in the private sector and the National Coalition of Free Sector Physicians condemned the incident, considering it "a criminal act that threatens health security and undermines the quality of medical services."

The case sparked widespread outrage on social media, as followers expressed their shock and rejection of any violence against doctors, emphasizing that the safety of medical staff should be an official priority, and that justice must be strict to protect those who dedicate their lives to saving patients.