شهدت الدار البيضاء حادثة صادمة هزّت الرأي العام المغربي، بعدما تعرّضت طبيبة في عيادتها الخاصة لاعتداء عنيف من قبل رجل غاضب، ما دفع المحكمة الابتدائية في عين السبع لإصدار حكم بسجنه 9 أشهر نافذة، مع إلزامه بدفع 30 ألف درهم تعويضاً للطبيبة.

الواقعة التي تعود إلى نوفمبر الماضي أثارت استياءً كبيراً بين الأطباء والمنظمات المهنية في المغرب، وسط تحذيرات من تكرار مثل هذه الاعتداءات التي تهدد سلامة العاملين في القطاع الصحي.

وواجه المعتدي تهم الضرب والجرح والتشهير وتكوين عصابة إجرامية، بينما استأنف دفاع الطبيبة الحكم، معتبراً أن التعويض المقرر لا يعكس حجم الأذى الجسدي والنفسي الذي تعرضت له، مطالبين بتشديد العقوبات لردع مثل هذه الجرائم.

وقد دانت التنسيقية الوطنية للأطباء العامين بالقطاع الخاص والائتلاف الوطني لأطباء القطاع الحر الحادثة، واعتبرتها «سلوكاً إجرامياً يهدد الأمن الصحي ويقوض جودة الخدمات الطبية».

وأثارت القضية موجة غضب واسعة على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، إذ عبّر المتابعون عن صدمتهم ورفضهم لأي عنف يمس الأطباء، مؤكدين أن سلامة الكوادر الطبية يجب أن تكون أولوية رسمية، وأن العدالة يجب أن تكون صارمة لحماية العاملين الذين يكرسون حياتهم لإنقاذ المرضى.