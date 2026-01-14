شهدت الدار البيضاء حادثة صادمة هزّت الرأي العام المغربي، بعدما تعرّضت طبيبة في عيادتها الخاصة لاعتداء عنيف من قبل رجل غاضب، ما دفع المحكمة الابتدائية في عين السبع لإصدار حكم بسجنه 9 أشهر نافذة، مع إلزامه بدفع 30 ألف درهم تعويضاً للطبيبة.
الواقعة التي تعود إلى نوفمبر الماضي أثارت استياءً كبيراً بين الأطباء والمنظمات المهنية في المغرب، وسط تحذيرات من تكرار مثل هذه الاعتداءات التي تهدد سلامة العاملين في القطاع الصحي.
وواجه المعتدي تهم الضرب والجرح والتشهير وتكوين عصابة إجرامية، بينما استأنف دفاع الطبيبة الحكم، معتبراً أن التعويض المقرر لا يعكس حجم الأذى الجسدي والنفسي الذي تعرضت له، مطالبين بتشديد العقوبات لردع مثل هذه الجرائم.
وقد دانت التنسيقية الوطنية للأطباء العامين بالقطاع الخاص والائتلاف الوطني لأطباء القطاع الحر الحادثة، واعتبرتها «سلوكاً إجرامياً يهدد الأمن الصحي ويقوض جودة الخدمات الطبية».
وأثارت القضية موجة غضب واسعة على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، إذ عبّر المتابعون عن صدمتهم ورفضهم لأي عنف يمس الأطباء، مؤكدين أن سلامة الكوادر الطبية يجب أن تكون أولوية رسمية، وأن العدالة يجب أن تكون صارمة لحماية العاملين الذين يكرسون حياتهم لإنقاذ المرضى.
The city of Casablanca witnessed a shocking incident that stirred public opinion in Morocco, after a doctor was violently assaulted in her private clinic by an angry man, prompting the Court of First Instance in Ain Sebaa to issue a ruling sentencing him to 9 months in prison, along with requiring him to pay 30,000 dirhams in compensation to the doctor.
The incident, which dates back to last November, sparked significant outrage among doctors and professional organizations in Morocco, amidst warnings about the recurrence of such assaults that threaten the safety of healthcare workers.
The assailant faced charges of assault, injury, defamation, and forming a criminal gang, while the doctor's defense appealed the ruling, arguing that the compensation awarded does not reflect the extent of the physical and psychological harm she suffered, calling for harsher penalties to deter such crimes.
The National Coordination of General Practitioners in the private sector and the National Coalition of Free Sector Physicians condemned the incident, considering it "a criminal act that threatens health security and undermines the quality of medical services."
The case sparked widespread outrage on social media, as followers expressed their shock and rejection of any violence against doctors, emphasizing that the safety of medical staff should be an official priority, and that justice must be strict to protect those who dedicate their lives to saving patients.