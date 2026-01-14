في حادثة هزّت الشارع المصري وأشعلت موجة غضب واسعة، أسدلت محكمة جنايات الجيزة الستار على واحدة من أبشع الجرائم، بعدما قررت إحالة أوراق مسعف بهيئة الإسعاف وزوجته إلى مفتي الديار المصرية، لأخذ الرأي الشرعي في إعدامهما، بتهمة قتل طفلة عمرها خمس سنوات بدافع السرقة.

وكشفت تفاصيل التحقيقات أن الزوجين (وهما في مقتبل العمر ويعولان طفلة صغيرة) كانا يعيشان أزمة مالية خانقة تحولت إلى دافع لجريمة صادمة تجاوزت كل الخطوط، إذ خططا لاستدراج الطفلة إلى مسكنهما بحجة اللعب، قبل أن يعتديا عليها اعتداءً أودى بحياتها، ثم استوليا على قرطها الذهبي.

وبحسب ما ثبت في أوراق القضية، قامت الزوجة لاحقًا ببيع القرط في أحد محلات المشغولات الذهبية، في محاولة سريعة للاستفادة من الجريمة، بينما حاول الزوجان تضليل أسرة الضحية بالمشاركة في عمليات البحث عنها، في مشهد وصفه متابعو القضية بالتمثيلي والمخادع.

انكشفت الحادثة عندما عُثر على جثمان الطفلة أعلى سطح العقار الذي يقيم فيه المتهمان، لتبدأ خيوط الجريمة في الظهور سريعًا. وأسهمت كاميرات المراقبة في حسم الشكوك، بعدما رصدت لحظة اصطحاب المسعف للطفلة إلى مسكنه، ما قاد مباشرة إلى توقيف الزوجين.

وخلال التحقيقات، أقر المتهمان تفصيليًا بارتكاب الجريمة، فيما حاول الزوج الفرار من مقر النيابة قبل أن تتم السيطرة عليه. وبإجماع آراء أعضائها، قررت المحكمة إحالة أوراق المتهمين إلى مفتي الجمهورية، تمهيدًا للنطق بالحكم النهائي في جلسة لاحقة، وفقًا للإجراءات القانونية المعمول بها في قضايا الإعدام.