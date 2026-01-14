In an incident that shook Egyptian society and ignited widespread outrage, the Giza Criminal Court has drawn the curtain on one of the most heinous crimes, after deciding to refer the papers of an ambulance paramedic and his wife to the Grand Mufti of Egypt for a legal opinion on their execution, on charges of killing a five-year-old girl for the sake of theft.

Investigations revealed that the couple (who are young and have a small child to support) were living in a suffocating financial crisis that turned into a motive for a shocking crime that crossed all lines, as they planned to lure the girl to their home under the pretense of playing, before assaulting her in a way that led to her death, and then seizing her gold earrings.

According to what was established in the case documents, the wife later sold the earrings at a gold jewelry store, in a quick attempt to benefit from the crime, while the couple tried to mislead the victim's family by participating in the search operations for her, in a scene described by case followers as theatrical and deceitful.

The incident was uncovered when the girl's body was found on the roof of the building where the accused reside, leading to the rapid emergence of the crime's threads. Surveillance cameras played a crucial role in dispelling doubts, as they captured the moment the paramedic took the girl to his home, which directly led to the arrest of the couple.

During the investigations, the accused confessed in detail to committing the crime, while the husband attempted to flee from the prosecution's headquarters before being subdued. By unanimous agreement of its members, the court decided to refer the defendants' papers to the Grand Mufti, in preparation for the final ruling to be announced in a subsequent session, according to the legal procedures in place for capital cases.