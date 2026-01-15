رحّبت وزارة خارجية المملكة العربية السعودية، بتصنيف الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، لفروع الإخوان المسلمين في مصر والأردن ولبنان جماعات إرهابية.
وأكدت المملكة إدانتها للتطرف والإرهاب، ودعمها لكل ما يحقق أمن الدول العربية واستقرارها وازدهارها، وأمن المنطقة والعالم.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia welcomed the classification by the United States of America of the branches of the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt, Jordan, and Lebanon as terrorist groups.
The Kingdom affirmed its condemnation of extremism and terrorism, and its support for everything that achieves the security, stability, and prosperity of Arab countries, as well as the security of the region and the world.