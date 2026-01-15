رحّبت وزارة خارجية المملكة العربية السعودية، بتصنيف الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، لفروع الإخوان المسلمين في مصر والأردن ولبنان جماعات إرهابية.

وأكدت المملكة إدانتها للتطرف والإرهاب، ودعمها لكل ما يحقق أمن الدول العربية واستقرارها وازدهارها، وأمن المنطقة والعالم.