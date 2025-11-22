The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has announced an update to the schedule of violations and penalties for the Labor Law and its executive regulations. The amendments include qualitative changes to several violations, which directly reflect on the level of fines and the mechanisms for dealing with them, including ensuring the rights of workers, professional conduct, safety requirements, and compliance.

Among the updates is the inclusion of a violation related to the employer's failure to grant female workers the legally mandated maternity leave. The ministry classified this type of infringement as "serious," resulting in a fine of 1,000 riyals for each affected worker.

Another violation added pertains to the failure of establishments employing 50 or more female workers, or those with more than 10 children under the age of 6, to provide a childcare facility. The fine can reach up to 3,000 riyals. The ministry has set a fine of 200,000 riyals for entities that engage in the employment of Saudis without a license.

In the area of domestic labor, the Minister of Human Resources and Social Development has approved the schedule of violations specific to the domestic labor regulations, which includes penalties for domestic employers who fail to meet their legal obligations.

One of the most notable points in the updated regulations is that failing to document the wages of domestic workers according to the approved compliance plan is considered a serious violation, subject to a fine of 1,000 riyals for each worker. Additionally, delays in paying domestic workers' wages are deemed a violation that incurs a fine of 3,000 riyals for each affected worker.

The ministry imposed a financial penalty of 1,000 riyals for failing to settle the rights of domestic workers upon the termination of their service within the legal timeframe, with the penalty multiplying for each worker.