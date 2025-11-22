أعلنت وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية تحديث جدول مخالفات وعقوبات نظام العمل ولائحته التنفيذية. وتتضمن تعديلات نوعية على عدد من المخالفات، تنعكس بصورة مباشرة على مستوى الغرامات، وآليات التعامل معها، بما يشمل ضمان حقوق العاملين والسلوكيات المهنية واشتراطات السلامة والالتزام.

ومن التحديثات إدراج مخالفة تتعلق بعدم التزام صاحب العمل بمنح المرأة العاملة إجازة الوضع المقررة نظاماً، إذ صنّفت الوزارة هذا النوع من التجاوزات على أنه «جسيم»، يترتب عليه فرض غرامة ألف ريال عن كل عاملة متضررة.

كما أدرجت مخالفة أخرى تتصل بعدم توفير المنشآت التي تشغّل 50 عاملة فأكثر، أو التي يتجاوز عدد أطفال العاملات فيها 10 أطفال تقل أعمارهم عن 6 سنوات، مكاناً لرعاية الأطفال. وتصل الغرامة إلى 3 آلاف ريال. وحددت الوزارة غرامة 200 ألف ريال على الجهات التي تمارس نشاط توظيف السعوديين دون ترخيص.

وفي جانب العمالة المنزلية، اعتمد وزير الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية جدول المخالفات الخاص بلائحة العمالة المنزلية، ويشمل عقوبات لصاحب العمل المنزلي عند الإخلال بالالتزامات النظامية.

ومن أبرز ما ورد في اللائحة المحدثة اعتبار عدم توثيق أجور العمالة وفق خطة الالتزام المعتمدة مخالفة جسيمة، تستوجب غرامة تبلغ ألف ريال عن كل عامل. كما عُدّ التأخر في دفع أجور العمالة المنزلية مخالفة تستوجب غرامة 3 آلاف ريال عن كل عامل متضرر.

وفرضت الوزارة عقوبة مالية قدرها ألف ريال على عدم تصفية حقوق العامل المنزلي عند انتهاء خدمته وفق المدة النظامية، على أن تتعدد العقوبة بتعدد العمالة.