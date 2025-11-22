في خطوة تعزّز الشفافية وتسهّل رحلة الاستعداد للموسم، كشفت وزارة الحج والعمرة آلية تسجيل جديدة تتيح للراغبين أداء الفريضة الدخول مباشرة عبر منصة «نسك حج» المعتمدة، في تجربة آمنة تحمي بياناتهم وتضمن لهم إجراءات موثوقة دون أي وسطاء.

ودعت الوزارة إلى زيارة خدمة «دليل التسجيل للحج» عبر الرابط: nusuk.sa، لمعرفة الدول المشمولة ببرنامج الحج المباشر.