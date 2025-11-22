في خطوة تعزّز الشفافية وتسهّل رحلة الاستعداد للموسم، كشفت وزارة الحج والعمرة آلية تسجيل جديدة تتيح للراغبين أداء الفريضة الدخول مباشرة عبر منصة «نسك حج» المعتمدة، في تجربة آمنة تحمي بياناتهم وتضمن لهم إجراءات موثوقة دون أي وسطاء.
ودعت الوزارة إلى زيارة خدمة «دليل التسجيل للحج» عبر الرابط: nusuk.sa، لمعرفة الدول المشمولة ببرنامج الحج المباشر.
In a move that enhances transparency and facilitates the preparation journey for the season, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has revealed a new registration mechanism that allows those wishing to perform the pilgrimage to directly access the approved "Nusuk Hajj" platform, in a secure experience that protects their data and ensures reliable procedures without any intermediaries.
The ministry has invited everyone to visit the "Hajj Registration Guide" service via the link: nusuk.sa to learn about the countries included in the direct Hajj program.