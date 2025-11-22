In a move that enhances transparency and facilitates the preparation journey for the season, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has revealed a new registration mechanism that allows those wishing to perform the pilgrimage to directly access the approved "Nusuk Hajj" platform, in a secure experience that protects their data and ensures reliable procedures without any intermediaries.

The ministry has invited everyone to visit the "Hajj Registration Guide" service via the link: nusuk.sa to learn about the countries included in the direct Hajj program.