The Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, Sheikh Dr. Abdul Latif bin Abdul Aziz Al Sheikh, announced today (Friday), corresponding to the 30th of Jumada al-Awwal, 1447 AH, the opening of job applications for 31,000 positions under the reward system for mosque staff "Imams and Muezzins" across all regions of the Kingdom. This follows the ministry's completion of the largest employment project in its history, having finalized the appointment procedures for 60,000 citizens in all branches of the ministry throughout the Kingdom, marking a historic achievement in the number of positions filled in the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance.

Al Sheikh highlighted the support and directives from the leadership to the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance to fulfill its duty in serving the houses of Allah, caring for them, calling to Allah Almighty, and providing human resources within the ministry and its branches. He pointed out that this vast number of positions filled for the sons and daughters of the nation will reflect positively on the administrative and technical outputs of the ministry and its branches.

Al Sheikh called on all qualified citizens to apply for the positions of "Imams and Muezzins" under the reward system through the ministry's branches in the regions, noting that these positions do not require full-time commitment, allowing appointees the opportunity to combine two jobs. He asked Allah Almighty to reward the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and his trustworthy Crown Prince, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for their continuous support to the ministry and to the sons and daughters of the nation to work in suitable positions for them.

Minister Al Sheikh witnessed on Monday, the 26th of Jumada al-Awwal, 1447 AH, at the ministry's headquarters, the signing of the last 8 contracts for the National Employment Plan, during a ceremony held in his office in the presence of the ministry's undersecretaries, several general directors, and media representatives. This brings the total number of those employed to 60,000 citizens over four years of actual work under the National Employment Initiative, marking the largest achievement in the ministry's history and reflecting the unlimited support it receives from the leadership.

It is worth mentioning that with this announcement, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs will have provided a total of 91,000 jobs, of which 60,000 have been completed over four years of actual work benefiting the sons and daughters of the nation in positions of "Preachers, Preacher Women, Imams, Muezzins, Supervisors, and Security Guards." The new positions, totaling 31,000, under the reward system for Imams and Muezzins across all regions of the Kingdom, represent the largest job creation effort undertaken by the ministry to achieve the targets of Saudi Vision 2030.