أعلن وزير الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد الشيخ الدكتور عبداللطيف بن عبدالعزيز آل الشيخ اليوم (الجمعة) الموافق 30 جمادى الأولى لعام 1447هـ، فتح باب التوظيف لشغل 31 ألف وظيفة على نظام المكافآت لمنسوبي المساجد «إمام ومؤذن» بكافة مناطق المملكة، بعد إتمام الوزارة لأكبر مشروع توظيف بتاريخها حيث أنهت إجراءات تعيين 60 ألف مواطن ومواطنة بكافة فروع الوزارة بمناطق المملكة في إنجاز تاريخي في عدد الوظائف التي تم التعيين عليها في وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد.

ونوه آل الشيخ بدعم وتوجيهات القيادة لوزارة الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد للقيام بواجبها في خدمة بيوت الله والعناية بها والدعوة إلى الله تعالى وتوفير المورد البشري بديوان الوزارة وفروعها، مشيراً إلى أن هذا الكم الهائل من الوظائف التي تم التعيين عليها لأبناء وبنات الوطن ستنعكس على مخرجات العمل الإداري والفني بالوزارة وفروعها.

ودعا آل الشيخ كافة المواطنين المؤهلين لشغل وظائف «إمام ومؤذن» على نظام المكافآت إلى التقديم للوظائف عبر فروع الوزارة بالمناطق، لافتاً إلى أن هذه الوظائف لايشترط لشغلها التفرغ حيث تتيح للمعينين إمكانية الجمع بين وظيفتين، سائلاً الله تعالى أن يجزي خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود وولي عهده الأمين الأمير محمد بن سلمان، خيرا على دعمهما المستمر للوزارة ولأبناء وبنات الوطن للعمل في الوظائف المناسبة لهم.

وكان الوزير آل الشيخ، قد شهد يوم الأثنين 26 جمادى الأولى 1447هـ، في ديوان الوزارة، توقيع آخر 8 عقود لبرنامج الخطة الوطنية للتوظيف، وذلك خلال حفل أقيم بمكتبه بحضور وكلاء الوزارة وعدد من مديري العموم وممثلي وسائل الإعلام، ليصل عدد من تم توظيفهم 60 ألف مواطن ومواطنة خلال أربع سنوات عمل فعلية ضمن المبادرة الوطنية للتوظيف، في إنجاز يُعد الأكبر في تاريخ الوزارة، ويعكس حجم الدعم اللامحدود الذي تحظى به من القيادة.

يذكر أن وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية بهذا الإعلان سوف يكون عدد الوظائف التي وفرتها 91 ألف وظيفة منها 60 ألف تم الانتهاء منها خلال أربع سنوات عمل فعلية استفاد منها أبناء وبنات الوطن على وظائف «دعاة وداعيات وأئمة ومؤذنين ومراقبين ومراقبات وحراس وحارسات أمن»، فيما تأتي الوظائف الجديدة والبالغة (31 ) ألف وظيفة على نظام المكافآت للأئمة والمؤذنين بعموم مناطق المملكة في أكبر عملية خلق للوظائف عملت عليها الوزارة تحقيقا لمستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.