أعلن وزير الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد الشيخ الدكتور عبداللطيف بن عبدالعزيز آل الشيخ اليوم (الجمعة) الموافق 30 جمادى الأولى لعام 1447هـ، فتح باب التوظيف لشغل 31 ألف وظيفة على نظام المكافآت لمنسوبي المساجد «إمام ومؤذن» بكافة مناطق المملكة، بعد إتمام الوزارة لأكبر مشروع توظيف بتاريخها حيث أنهت إجراءات تعيين 60 ألف مواطن ومواطنة بكافة فروع الوزارة بمناطق المملكة في إنجاز تاريخي في عدد الوظائف التي تم التعيين عليها في وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد.
ونوه آل الشيخ بدعم وتوجيهات القيادة لوزارة الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد للقيام بواجبها في خدمة بيوت الله والعناية بها والدعوة إلى الله تعالى وتوفير المورد البشري بديوان الوزارة وفروعها، مشيراً إلى أن هذا الكم الهائل من الوظائف التي تم التعيين عليها لأبناء وبنات الوطن ستنعكس على مخرجات العمل الإداري والفني بالوزارة وفروعها.
ودعا آل الشيخ كافة المواطنين المؤهلين لشغل وظائف «إمام ومؤذن» على نظام المكافآت إلى التقديم للوظائف عبر فروع الوزارة بالمناطق، لافتاً إلى أن هذه الوظائف لايشترط لشغلها التفرغ حيث تتيح للمعينين إمكانية الجمع بين وظيفتين، سائلاً الله تعالى أن يجزي خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود وولي عهده الأمين الأمير محمد بن سلمان، خيرا على دعمهما المستمر للوزارة ولأبناء وبنات الوطن للعمل في الوظائف المناسبة لهم.
وكان الوزير آل الشيخ، قد شهد يوم الأثنين 26 جمادى الأولى 1447هـ، في ديوان الوزارة، توقيع آخر 8 عقود لبرنامج الخطة الوطنية للتوظيف، وذلك خلال حفل أقيم بمكتبه بحضور وكلاء الوزارة وعدد من مديري العموم وممثلي وسائل الإعلام، ليصل عدد من تم توظيفهم 60 ألف مواطن ومواطنة خلال أربع سنوات عمل فعلية ضمن المبادرة الوطنية للتوظيف، في إنجاز يُعد الأكبر في تاريخ الوزارة، ويعكس حجم الدعم اللامحدود الذي تحظى به من القيادة.
يذكر أن وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية بهذا الإعلان سوف يكون عدد الوظائف التي وفرتها 91 ألف وظيفة منها 60 ألف تم الانتهاء منها خلال أربع سنوات عمل فعلية استفاد منها أبناء وبنات الوطن على وظائف «دعاة وداعيات وأئمة ومؤذنين ومراقبين ومراقبات وحراس وحارسات أمن»، فيما تأتي الوظائف الجديدة والبالغة (31 ) ألف وظيفة على نظام المكافآت للأئمة والمؤذنين بعموم مناطق المملكة في أكبر عملية خلق للوظائف عملت عليها الوزارة تحقيقا لمستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.
The Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, Sheikh Dr. Abdul Latif bin Abdul Aziz Al Sheikh, announced today (Friday), corresponding to the 30th of Jumada al-Awwal, 1447 AH, the opening of job applications for 31,000 positions under the reward system for mosque staff "Imams and Muezzins" across all regions of the Kingdom. This follows the ministry's completion of the largest employment project in its history, having finalized the appointment procedures for 60,000 citizens in all branches of the ministry throughout the Kingdom, marking a historic achievement in the number of positions filled in the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance.
Al Sheikh highlighted the support and directives from the leadership to the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance to fulfill its duty in serving the houses of Allah, caring for them, calling to Allah Almighty, and providing human resources within the ministry and its branches. He pointed out that this vast number of positions filled for the sons and daughters of the nation will reflect positively on the administrative and technical outputs of the ministry and its branches.
Al Sheikh called on all qualified citizens to apply for the positions of "Imams and Muezzins" under the reward system through the ministry's branches in the regions, noting that these positions do not require full-time commitment, allowing appointees the opportunity to combine two jobs. He asked Allah Almighty to reward the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and his trustworthy Crown Prince, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for their continuous support to the ministry and to the sons and daughters of the nation to work in suitable positions for them.
Minister Al Sheikh witnessed on Monday, the 26th of Jumada al-Awwal, 1447 AH, at the ministry's headquarters, the signing of the last 8 contracts for the National Employment Plan, during a ceremony held in his office in the presence of the ministry's undersecretaries, several general directors, and media representatives. This brings the total number of those employed to 60,000 citizens over four years of actual work under the National Employment Initiative, marking the largest achievement in the ministry's history and reflecting the unlimited support it receives from the leadership.
It is worth mentioning that with this announcement, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs will have provided a total of 91,000 jobs, of which 60,000 have been completed over four years of actual work benefiting the sons and daughters of the nation in positions of "Preachers, Preacher Women, Imams, Muezzins, Supervisors, and Security Guards." The new positions, totaling 31,000, under the reward system for Imams and Muezzins across all regions of the Kingdom, represent the largest job creation effort undertaken by the ministry to achieve the targets of Saudi Vision 2030.