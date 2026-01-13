حذّر المركز الوطني للأرصاد من موجة برد تبدأ غداً (الأربعاء)، وتسجيل درجات حرارة منخفضة تصل إلى ما دون الصفر المئوي في من مناطق الشمالية والوسطى والشرقية، داعيًا إلى أخذ الحيطة ومتابعة التحديثات الجوية.
وتتأهب أجواء المملكة لاستقبال موجة هوائية باردة وانخفاض ملموس في درجات الحرارة يبدأ تأثيره الفعلي (الأربعاء) ويستمر حتى (السبت)، ليطال ثماني مناطق رئيسية.
هامات جبل اللوز تتزين برداءها الأبيض (5)
وحذّر المتحدث الرسمي للمركز الوطني للأرصاد حسين القحطاني من موجة برد متوقعة، مشيراً إلى أنه من المتوقع انخفاض يترواح من 3 درجات إلى -1 مئوية.
و بين القحطاني أن المناطق الأبرد تشمل تبوك والجوف والحدود الشمالية وحائل وشمال منطقة المدينة المنورة، داعيًا إلى أخذ الحيطة والاستعداد للتغيرات الجوية المصاحبة.
4 درجات ودرجة واحدة
تساقط للثلوج على مرتفعات جبل اللوز بمنطقة تبوك (220103321)
أشار القحطانيإلى أن تأثير الموجة سيمتد كذلك إلى منطقة القصيم، إضافة إلى الأجزاء الشمالية من منطقتي الرياض والشرقية، مع تسجيل درجات حرارة تتراوح بين أربع درجات مئوية ودرجة مئوية واحدة.
كما تتأثر مناطق تبوك، والجوف، والحدود الشمالية، وحائل، إضافة إلى شمال منطقة المدينة المنورة، بشكل مباشر بهذه الكتلة الهوائية الباردة ابتداءً من منتصف الأسبوع الحالي.
The National Center of Meteorology has warned of a cold wave starting tomorrow (Wednesday), with temperatures dropping to below zero degrees Celsius in some northern, central, and eastern regions, urging caution and following weather updates.
The atmosphere in the Kingdom is preparing to receive a cold air wave and a noticeable drop in temperatures, with its actual impact beginning on (Wednesday) and continuing until (Saturday), affecting eight main regions.
هامات جبل اللوز تتزين برداءها الأبيض (5)
The official spokesperson for the National Center of Meteorology, Hussein Al-Qahtani, warned of the expected cold wave, indicating that a drop of between 3 degrees and -1 degree Celsius is anticipated.
Al-Qahtani noted that the coldest areas include Tabuk, Al-Jawf, the Northern Borders, Ha'il, and the northern part of the Medina region, calling for caution and preparation for the accompanying weather changes.
4 degrees and 1 degree
تساقط للثلوج على مرتفعات جبل اللوز بمنطقة تبوك (220103321)
Al-Qahtani pointed out that the effects of the wave will also extend to the Al-Qassim region, in addition to the northern parts of the Riyadh and Eastern regions, with temperatures ranging between four degrees Celsius and one degree Celsius.
Areas such as Tabuk, Al-Jawf, the Northern Borders, Ha'il, and the northern part of the Medina region will be directly affected by this cold air mass starting from the middle of this week.