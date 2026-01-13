The National Center of Meteorology has warned of a cold wave starting tomorrow (Wednesday), with temperatures dropping to below zero degrees Celsius in some northern, central, and eastern regions, urging caution and following weather updates.



The atmosphere in the Kingdom is preparing to receive a cold air wave and a noticeable drop in temperatures, with its actual impact beginning on (Wednesday) and continuing until (Saturday), affecting eight main regions.

هامات جبل اللوز تتزين برداءها الأبيض



The official spokesperson for the National Center of Meteorology, Hussein Al-Qahtani, warned of the expected cold wave, indicating that a drop of between 3 degrees and -1 degree Celsius is anticipated.



Al-Qahtani noted that the coldest areas include Tabuk, Al-Jawf, the Northern Borders, Ha'il, and the northern part of the Medina region, calling for caution and preparation for the accompanying weather changes.

تساقط للثلوج على مرتفعات جبل اللوز بمنطقة تبوك

Al-Qahtani pointed out that the effects of the wave will also extend to the Al-Qassim region, in addition to the northern parts of the Riyadh and Eastern regions, with temperatures ranging between four degrees Celsius and one degree Celsius.

Areas such as Tabuk, Al-Jawf, the Northern Borders, Ha'il, and the northern part of the Medina region will be directly affected by this cold air mass starting from the middle of this week.