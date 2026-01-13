حذّر المركز الوطني للأرصاد من موجة برد تبدأ غداً (الأربعاء)، وتسجيل درجات حرارة منخفضة تصل إلى ما دون الصفر المئوي في من مناطق الشمالية والوسطى والشرقية، داعيًا إلى أخذ الحيطة ومتابعة التحديثات الجوية.


وتتأهب أجواء المملكة لاستقبال موجة هوائية باردة وانخفاض ملموس في درجات الحرارة يبدأ تأثيره الفعلي (الأربعاء) ويستمر حتى (السبت)، ليطال ثماني مناطق رئيسية.

هامات جبل اللوز تتزين برداءها الأبيض (5)

وحذّر المتحدث الرسمي للمركز الوطني للأرصاد حسين القحطاني من موجة برد متوقعة، مشيراً إلى أنه من المتوقع انخفاض يترواح من 3 درجات إلى -1 مئوية.


و بين القحطاني أن المناطق الأبرد تشمل تبوك والجوف والحدود الشمالية وحائل وشمال منطقة المدينة المنورة، داعيًا إلى أخذ الحيطة والاستعداد للتغيرات الجوية المصاحبة.

4 درجات ودرجة واحدة

تساقط للثلوج على مرتفعات جبل اللوز بمنطقة تبوك ‫(220103321)‬ ‫‬

أشار القحطانيإلى أن تأثير الموجة سيمتد كذلك إلى منطقة القصيم، إضافة إلى الأجزاء الشمالية من منطقتي الرياض والشرقية، مع تسجيل درجات حرارة تتراوح بين أربع درجات مئوية ودرجة مئوية واحدة.

كما تتأثر مناطق تبوك، والجوف، والحدود الشمالية، وحائل، إضافة إلى شمال منطقة المدينة المنورة، بشكل مباشر بهذه الكتلة الهوائية الباردة ابتداءً من منتصف الأسبوع الحالي.