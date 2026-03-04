الهجوم الإيراني الغاشم، الذي استهدف مقر السفارة الأمريكية في الحي الدبلوماسي بالرياض، نال الاستنكار والإدانة بأشد العبارات، لتعارضه مع جميع الأعراف والقوانين الدولية، بما فيها اتفاقيتا جنيف وفيينا للعلاقات الدبلوماسية، اللتان تمنحان الحصانة للمباني الدبلوماسية وموظفيها حتى في حالات النزاع.

جاء الاعتداء الجبان على السفارة الأمريكية في العاصمة الرياض، على الرغم من المواقف التي أعلنتها السعودية قبل نشوب الحرب، وأنها لن تسمح باستخدام أجوائها وأراضيها لاستهداف إيران التي ضربت عرض الحائط بكل العهود والمواثيق، ووضعت نفسها بسلوكها الهمجي أمام خيارات عديدة، تمنح الدول المعتدَى عليها حق الرد لحماية مواطنيها والمقيمين فيها.

إن السلوك الإيراني في الاعتداء على الأعيان المدنية والمقار الدبلوماسية سيدفع المنطقة إلى مزيد من التصعيد، وفي المقابل فإن السعودية ستتخذ كل الإجراءات والتدابير لحماية أمنها، وسلامة مصالحها الحيوية، والرد على العدوان الغاشم.

لقد أكد مجلس التعاون الخليجي مجدداً، أن السلوك الإيراني تجاهه دليل صارخ على نوايا طهران الخبيثة تجاه دول المجلس، وسعيها الدائم لزعزعة الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة والعالم. وأكدت الأمانة العامة للمجلس، أن استهداف أراضي دول المجلس لا يمكن قبوله تحت أي مبرر أو ذريعة، وهو الأمر الذي يستلزم من دول المجلس الوقوف صفاً واحداً في مواجهة الاعتداءات الإيرانية الغاشمة، للدفاع عن سيادتها وأمنها ومصالحها الوطنية.