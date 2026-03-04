The brutal Iranian attack that targeted the U.S. embassy in the diplomatic quarter of Riyadh has been met with the strongest condemnation and denunciation, as it contradicts all international norms and laws, including the Geneva and Vienna Conventions on diplomatic relations, which grant immunity to diplomatic buildings and their staff even in times of conflict.

The cowardly assault on the U.S. embassy in the capital Riyadh came despite the positions announced by Saudi Arabia before the outbreak of war, stating that it would not allow its airspace and territory to be used to target Iran, which has disregarded all treaties and agreements, placing itself with its barbaric behavior in front of numerous options that grant the attacked countries the right to respond to protect their citizens and residents.

The Iranian behavior in attacking civilian objects and diplomatic premises will push the region towards further escalation, while Saudi Arabia will take all necessary measures and actions to protect its security, the safety of its vital interests, and to respond to the brutal aggression.

The Gulf Cooperation Council has reiterated that the Iranian behavior towards it is a blatant indication of Tehran's malicious intentions towards the council's member states, and its constant efforts to undermine security and stability in the region and the world. The council's General Secretariat confirmed that targeting the territories of the council's member states cannot be accepted under any justification or pretext, which necessitates the member states to stand united in the face of the brutal Iranian aggressions, to defend their sovereignty, security, and national interests.