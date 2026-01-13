The U.S. administration officially announced the inclusion of the terrorist group, the Muslim Brotherhood, in Egypt, Jordan, and Lebanon on its terrorism lists.



The decision by the U.S. Department of the Treasury, issued today (Tuesday), classified three branches of the Muslim Brotherhood in the Middle East as terrorist organizations, imposing sanctions on them and their members.



The Departments of Treasury and State reported that the decision includes the branches of the Muslim Brotherhood in Lebanon, Jordan, and Egypt, stating that they pose a threat to the United States and its interests.



The State Department designated the Lebanese branch as a foreign terrorist organization, the most severe classification, making it a criminal offense to provide material support to the group. The Jordanian and Egyptian branches were classified by the Treasury Department as specially designated global terrorist organizations for their support of extremism and terrorism.



For his part, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated in a statement: "These designations reflect the first steps in ongoing and sustained efforts to thwart the violent actions of the branches of the Muslim Brotherhood and destabilize wherever they are found." Rubio affirmed that the United States will use all available tools to deprive these branches of the resources necessary to carry out or support terrorism.