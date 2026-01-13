أعلنت الإدارة الأمريكية رسمياً إدراج جماعة الإخوان الإرهابية في كل من مصر والأردن ولبنان على قوائم الإرهاب.
وتضمن قرار وزارة الخزانة الأمريكية، الصادر اليوم (الثلاثاء)، تصنيف 3 أفرع لجماعة الإخوان في الشرق الأوسط بقوائم الإرهاب مع فرض عقوبات عليها وعلى أعضائها.
وأفادت وزارتا الخزانة والخارجية، أن القرار يشمل فروع جماعة الإخوان في لبنان والأردن ومصر، وقالتا إنها تشكل خطراً على الولايات المتحدة ومصالحها.
وصنفت وزارة الخارجية الفرع اللبناني منظمة إرهابية أجنبية، وهو أشد التصنيفات، ما يجعل تقديم الدعم المادي للجماعة جريمة جنائية. أما الفرعان الأردني والمصري، فقد صنفتهما وزارة الخزانة كمنظمات إرهابية عالمية مصنفة خصيصاً لدعمهما التطرف والإرهاب.
من جانبه، قال وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو في بيان: «إن هذه التصنيفات تعكس الخطوات الأولى لجهود متواصلة ومستدامة لإحباط أعمال العنف التي تمارسها فروع جماعة الإخوان وزعزعة الاستقرار أينما وجدت». وأكد روبيو أن الولايات المتحدة ستستخدم جميع الأدوات المتاحة لحرمان هذه الفروع من الموارد اللازمة لممارسة الإرهاب أو دعمه.
The U.S. administration officially announced the inclusion of the terrorist group, the Muslim Brotherhood, in Egypt, Jordan, and Lebanon on its terrorism lists.
The decision by the U.S. Department of the Treasury, issued today (Tuesday), classified three branches of the Muslim Brotherhood in the Middle East as terrorist organizations, imposing sanctions on them and their members.
The Departments of Treasury and State reported that the decision includes the branches of the Muslim Brotherhood in Lebanon, Jordan, and Egypt, stating that they pose a threat to the United States and its interests.
The State Department designated the Lebanese branch as a foreign terrorist organization, the most severe classification, making it a criminal offense to provide material support to the group. The Jordanian and Egyptian branches were classified by the Treasury Department as specially designated global terrorist organizations for their support of extremism and terrorism.
For his part, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated in a statement: "These designations reflect the first steps in ongoing and sustained efforts to thwart the violent actions of the branches of the Muslim Brotherhood and destabilize wherever they are found." Rubio affirmed that the United States will use all available tools to deprive these branches of the resources necessary to carry out or support terrorism.