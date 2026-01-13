أعلنت الإدارة الأمريكية رسمياً إدراج جماعة الإخوان الإرهابية في كل من مصر والأردن ولبنان على قوائم الإرهاب.


وتضمن قرار وزارة الخزانة الأمريكية، الصادر اليوم (الثلاثاء)، تصنيف 3 أفرع لجماعة الإخوان في الشرق الأوسط بقوائم الإرهاب مع فرض عقوبات عليها وعلى أعضائها.


وأفادت وزارتا الخزانة والخارجية، أن القرار يشمل فروع جماعة الإخوان في لبنان والأردن ومصر، وقالتا إنها تشكل خطراً على الولايات المتحدة ومصالحها.


وصنفت وزارة الخارجية الفرع اللبناني منظمة إرهابية أجنبية، وهو أشد التصنيفات، ما يجعل تقديم الدعم المادي للجماعة جريمة جنائية. أما الفرعان الأردني والمصري، فقد صنفتهما وزارة الخزانة كمنظمات إرهابية عالمية مصنفة خصيصاً لدعمهما التطرف والإرهاب.


من جانبه، قال وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو في بيان: «إن هذه التصنيفات تعكس الخطوات الأولى لجهود متواصلة ومستدامة لإحباط أعمال العنف التي تمارسها فروع جماعة الإخوان وزعزعة الاستقرار أينما وجدت». وأكد روبيو أن الولايات المتحدة ستستخدم جميع الأدوات المتاحة لحرمان هذه الفروع من الموارد اللازمة لممارسة الإرهاب أو دعمه.