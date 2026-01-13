أعلن الفنان السعودي خالد صقر، صدور حكم قضائي مكتسب القطعية لصالحه ضد أحد المسيئين له على إحدى المنصات الإلكترونية.
انتصار قانوني
وقال صقر عبر حسابه على منصة «إكس»، «بفضل الله، تم إصدار حكم قضائي مكتسب القطعية لصالحنا ضد أحد المسيئين لنا على المنصة، موجهاً شكره للقضاء السعودي على عدالته، معرباً عن تقديره للمحامي الخاص به وفريقه القانوني على جهودهم الكبيرة في متابعة القضية وتحقيق هذا الانتصار».
شارع الأعشى
من جهة ثانية يشارك صقر في الجزء الثاني من مسلسل شارع الأعشى المقرر عرضه رمضان القادم.
Saudi artist Khalid Saqr announced the issuance of a final court ruling in his favor against one of his detractors on an electronic platform.
Legal Victory
Saqr stated via his account on the "X" platform, "Thanks to God, a final court ruling has been issued in our favor against one of those who have wronged us on the platform, expressing his gratitude to the Saudi judiciary for its fairness, and appreciating his lawyer and legal team for their significant efforts in following up on the case and achieving this victory."
Al-A'sha Street
On another note, Saqr is participating in the second part of the series Al-A'sha Street, which is set to air next Ramadan.