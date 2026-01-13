Saudi artist Khalid Saqr announced the issuance of a final court ruling in his favor against one of his detractors on an electronic platform.

Legal Victory

Saqr stated via his account on the "X" platform, "Thanks to God, a final court ruling has been issued in our favor against one of those who have wronged us on the platform, expressing his gratitude to the Saudi judiciary for its fairness, and appreciating his lawyer and legal team for their significant efforts in following up on the case and achieving this victory."

Al-A'sha Street

On another note, Saqr is participating in the second part of the series Al-A'sha Street, which is set to air next Ramadan.