أعلن الفنان السعودي خالد صقر، صدور حكم قضائي مكتسب القطعية لصالحه ضد أحد المسيئين له على إحدى المنصات الإلكترونية.

انتصار قانوني

وقال صقر عبر حسابه على منصة «إكس»، «بفضل الله، تم إصدار حكم قضائي مكتسب القطعية لصالحنا ضد أحد المسيئين لنا على المنصة، موجهاً شكره للقضاء السعودي على عدالته، معرباً عن تقديره للمحامي الخاص به وفريقه القانوني على جهودهم الكبيرة في متابعة القضية وتحقيق هذا الانتصار».

شارع الأعشى

من جهة ثانية يشارك صقر في الجزء الثاني من مسلسل شارع الأعشى المقرر عرضه رمضان القادم.