دشّن محافظ بيشة الدكتور عبدالرحمن آل حامد الفعاليات المصاحبة لرالي داكار 2026، بحضور عدد من المشايخ ونواب ورؤساء المراكز، وذلك ضمن الاستعدادات التنظيمية والترفيهية المرافقة لهذا الحدث العالمي.
واستُهلت الفعاليات بزيارة ميدانية شارك فيها ممثلو الجهات الحكومية والإعلاميون، إلى جانب ضيوف من خارج المحافظة، من بينهم عدد من المشاركين في رالي داكار. واطّلعوا على مواقع الفعاليات والتجهيزات المعدّة لاستقبال الزوار.
وتضمّن الحدث عروضًا للفرق الشعبية التي تمثل الثقافة والتراث المحلي السعودي، قُدّمت خلالها فقرات فنية وموسيقية نالت استحسان الحضور، وأسهمت في إبراز الموروث الثقافي لمحافظة بيشة.
كما شهدت الفعاليات مشاركة فاعلة من مختلف الجهات الحكومية، عكست روح التعاون والتكامل بين القطاعات لإنجاح الفعاليات المصاحبة وتعزيز حضور المحافظة على خارطة الفعاليات الوطنية والدولية.
وشملت الفعاليات أركانا للجهات الحكومية إلى جانب أركان للحرفيين الذين تبنّتهم هيئة التراث دعمًا للحرف اليدوية وإبرازًا للموروث الثقافي المحلي، إضافة إلى توفير جلسات مهيأة للزوار، ما أسهم في تقديم تجربة متكاملة ومريحة للحضور.
محافظة بيشة تحتفي برالي داكار 2026
The Governor of Bisha, Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Hamid, inaugurated the events accompanying the Dakar Rally 2026, in the presence of several sheikhs, deputies, and heads of centers, as part of the organizational and entertainment preparations for this global event.
The events began with a field visit attended by representatives from government agencies and journalists, along with guests from outside the governorate, including several participants in the Dakar Rally. They were briefed on the event locations and the arrangements made to welcome visitors.
The event included performances by folk teams representing Saudi cultural heritage, featuring artistic and musical segments that were well-received by the audience and contributed to highlighting the cultural legacy of Bisha.
The events also witnessed active participation from various government entities, reflecting the spirit of cooperation and integration among sectors to ensure the success of the accompanying events and enhance the governorate's presence on the map of national and international events.
The activities included booths for government entities alongside booths for artisans, which were supported by the Heritage Authority to promote handicrafts and showcase local cultural heritage, in addition to providing prepared seating areas for visitors, contributing to a comprehensive and comfortable experience for attendees.