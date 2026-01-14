The Governor of Bisha, Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Hamid, inaugurated the events accompanying the Dakar Rally 2026, in the presence of several sheikhs, deputies, and heads of centers, as part of the organizational and entertainment preparations for this global event.

The events began with a field visit attended by representatives from government agencies and journalists, along with guests from outside the governorate, including several participants in the Dakar Rally. They were briefed on the event locations and the arrangements made to welcome visitors.

The event included performances by folk teams representing Saudi cultural heritage, featuring artistic and musical segments that were well-received by the audience and contributed to highlighting the cultural legacy of Bisha.

The events also witnessed active participation from various government entities, reflecting the spirit of cooperation and integration among sectors to ensure the success of the accompanying events and enhance the governorate's presence on the map of national and international events.

The activities included booths for government entities alongside booths for artisans, which were supported by the Heritage Authority to promote handicrafts and showcase local cultural heritage, in addition to providing prepared seating areas for visitors, contributing to a comprehensive and comfortable experience for attendees.