دشّن محافظ بيشة الدكتور عبدالرحمن آل حامد الفعاليات المصاحبة لرالي داكار 2026، بحضور عدد من المشايخ ونواب ورؤساء المراكز، وذلك ضمن الاستعدادات التنظيمية والترفيهية المرافقة لهذا الحدث العالمي.
واستُهلت الفعاليات بزيارة ميدانية شارك فيها ممثلو الجهات الحكومية والإعلاميون، إلى جانب ضيوف من خارج المحافظة، من بينهم عدد من المشاركين في رالي داكار. واطّلعوا على مواقع الفعاليات والتجهيزات المعدّة لاستقبال الزوار.
وتضمّن الحدث عروضًا للفرق الشعبية التي تمثل الثقافة والتراث المحلي السعودي، قُدّمت خلالها فقرات فنية وموسيقية نالت استحسان الحضور، وأسهمت في إبراز الموروث الثقافي لمحافظة بيشة.
كما شهدت الفعاليات مشاركة فاعلة من مختلف الجهات الحكومية، عكست روح التعاون والتكامل بين القطاعات لإنجاح الفعاليات المصاحبة وتعزيز حضور المحافظة على خارطة الفعاليات الوطنية والدولية.
وشملت الفعاليات أركانا للجهات الحكومية إلى جانب أركان للحرفيين الذين تبنّتهم هيئة التراث دعمًا للحرف اليدوية وإبرازًا للموروث الثقافي المحلي، إضافة إلى توفير جلسات مهيأة للزوار، ما أسهم في تقديم تجربة متكاملة ومريحة للحضور.