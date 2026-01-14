The Minister of Investment, Engineer Khalid Al-Falih, confirmed that the mining sector is profitable, citing the good performance of a national company and its level of profitability.



He explained that the mining sector is a pivotal pillar in Saudi Arabia's economy with the aim of diversifying it and building a manufacturing sector behind mining, along with the subsequent impacts on other sectors. He noted that attracting investments in the mining sector faces several challenges, including those related to exploration or environmental risks, emphasizing that Saudi Arabia has addressed the disparity between risks and returns through a strategy and investment system.



He affirmed that the sector needs more exploration operations to extract resources from the ground, and there are incentives for this process in Saudi Arabia.



He mentioned that the existence of a mining sector has become essential, considering the geopolitical realities of diversifying the economy, building resilience in supply chains, critical minerals, energy transition, and the imbalances caused by artificial intelligence and its demand for rare minerals and other critical materials.