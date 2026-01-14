أكد وزير الاستثمار المهندس خالد الفالح أن قطاع التعدين مربح، مستشهداً بالأداء الجيد لإحدى الشركات الوطنية ومستوى ربحيتها.


وبين أن قطاع التعدين يعد ركيزة محورية في اقتصاد السعودية بهدف تنويعه وبناء قطاع التصنيع وراء التعدين وما يتبع ذلك في القطاعات الأخرى، وأن جذب الاستثمارات في قطاع التعدين يواجه عدداً من التحديات ومنها المتعلقة بالاستكشاف أو المخاطر البيئية، مؤكداً أن السعودية واجهت التباين بين المخاطر والعوائد من خلال إستراتيجية ونظام الاستثمار.


وأكد أن القطاع يحتاج إلى المزيد من عمليات الاستكشاف لاستخراج الموارد من الأرض، وفي السعودية يوجد حوافز لهذه العملية.


وذكر أن وجود قطاع للتعدين أصبح أساسياً، بالنظر إلى الحقائق الجيوسياسية من تنويع للاقتصاد وبناء المرونة في سلاسل الإمداد والمعادن الحرجة والتحول في الطاقة والاختلالات التي يسببها الذكاء الاصطناعي وحاجته من المعادن النادرة والمواد الحرجة الأخرى.