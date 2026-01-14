سجل متوسط سعر صرف الريال السعودي في البنك المركزي المصري، اليوم، 12.54 للشراء، 12.58 للبيع. وفي البنك الأهلي المصري سعر 12.51 جنيه للشراء، 12.58 جنيه للبيع.


وفي بنك مصر 12.51 جنيه للشراء، و12.58 جنيه للبيع، وبنك الإسكندرية 12.54 جنيه للشراء، و12.59 جنيه للبيع. والبنك التجاري الدولي 12.53 جنيه للشراء، و12.58 جنيه للبيع، ومصرف أبو ظبي التجاري 12.36 جنيه للشراء، و12.70 جنيه للبيع، وبنك البركة 12.48 جنيه للشراء، و12.57 جنيه للبيع.


وفي بنك قناة السويس 12.49 جنيه للشراء، و12.58 جنيه للبيع.


تعاملات أمس


سجل متوسط سعر صرف الريال السعودي، في البنك المركزي المصري، أمس، 12.55 للشراء، 12.59 للبيع.


وفي البنك الأهلي المصري سعر 12.53 جنيه للشراء، 12.60 جنيه للبيع.


وفي بنك مصر 12.53 جنيه للشراء، و12.60 جنيه للبيع، وبنك الإسكندرية 12.55 جنيه للشراء، و12.59 جنيه للبيع، والبنك التجاري الدولي 12.56 جنيه للشراء، و12.61 جنيه للبيع.


وفي مصرف أبو ظبي التجاري 12.36 جنيه للشراء، و12.70 جنيه للبيع، وبنك البركة 12.49 جنيه للشراء، 12.58 جنيه للبيع، وبنك قناة السويس 12.52 جنيه للشراء، 12.61 جنيه للبيع.