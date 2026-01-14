The average exchange rate of the Saudi Riyal at the Central Bank of Egypt today is 12.54 for buying and 12.58 for selling. At the National Bank of Egypt, the rate is 12.51 EGP for buying and 12.58 EGP for selling.



At Banque Misr, it is 12.51 EGP for buying and 12.58 EGP for selling, while at Alexandria Bank it is 12.54 EGP for buying and 12.59 EGP for selling. At the Commercial International Bank, it is 12.53 EGP for buying and 12.58 EGP for selling, at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank it is 12.36 EGP for buying and 12.70 EGP for selling, and at Al Baraka Bank it is 12.48 EGP for buying and 12.57 EGP for selling.



At Suez Canal Bank, it is 12.49 EGP for buying and 12.58 EGP for selling.



Transactions from Yesterday



The average exchange rate of the Saudi Riyal at the Central Bank of Egypt yesterday was 12.55 for buying and 12.59 for selling.



At the National Bank of Egypt, the rate was 12.53 EGP for buying and 12.60 EGP for selling.



At Banque Misr, it was 12.53 EGP for buying and 12.60 EGP for selling, at Alexandria Bank it was 12.55 EGP for buying and 12.59 EGP for selling, and at the Commercial International Bank it was 12.56 EGP for buying and 12.61 EGP for selling.



At Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, it was 12.36 EGP for buying and 12.70 EGP for selling, at Al Baraka Bank it was 12.49 EGP for buying and 12.58 EGP for selling, and at Suez Canal Bank it was 12.52 EGP for buying and 12.61 EGP for selling.