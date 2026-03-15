مع استمرار ارتفاع أسعار النفط والمخاوف المرتبطة بالحرب في الشرق الأوسط، تراجعت الأسهم الأمريكية في نهاية آخر تعاملات لها؛ لتسجل خسائر للأسبوع الثالث على التوالي لأول مرة منذ قرابة عام. كذلك شهدت الأسهم الأوروبية أداءً سلبياً.
وفي ختام التعاملات، انخفض مؤشر «داو جونز» الصناعي بنسبة 0.25% أو ما يعادل 118 نقطة إلى 46,559 نقطة، ليسجل خسارة أسبوعية بنحو 2%.
وتراجع مؤشر «إس آند بي 500» الأوسع نطاقاً بنسبة 0.61% أو 40 نقطة إلى 6,632 نقطة، لينخفض 1.60% على مدار الأسبوع.
وهبط مؤشر «ناسداك» المركب بنسبة 0.93% أو 206 نقاط إلى 22,105 نقاط، ليعمق خسارته الأسبوعية إلى 1.26%.
خسارة أسبوعية
وفي أوروبا، انخفض مؤشر «ستوكس يوروب 600» بنسبة 0.50% إلى 595 نقطة، ليسجل خسارة أسبوعية بنسبة 0.47%، وسط أداء سلبي في قطاعي الصناعة والتعدين.
وتراجع كلٌ من مؤشرات «فوتسي 100» البريطاني بنسبة 0.43% إلى 10,261 نقطة، و«داكس» الألماني بنسبة 0.60% إلى 23,447 نقطة، و«كاك 40» الفرنسي بنسبة 0.91% إلى 7,911 نقطة.
وفي اليابان، أغلق مؤشر «نيكي 225» الجلسة منخفضاً 1.16% إلى 53,819 نقطة، وتراجع نظيره الأوسع نطاقاً «توبكس» بنسبة 0.57% إلى 3,629 نقطة.
With the continued rise in oil prices and concerns related to the war in the Middle East, U.S. stocks fell at the end of their last trading session; marking losses for the third consecutive week for the first time in nearly a year. European stocks also experienced negative performance.
At the close of trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 0.25% or 118 points to 46,559 points, recording a weekly loss of about 2%.
The broader S&P 500 index declined by 0.61% or 40 points to 6,632 points, down 1.60% over the week.
The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped by 0.93% or 206 points to 22,105 points, deepening its weekly loss to 1.26%.
Weekly Loss
In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 index fell by 0.50% to 595 points, recording a weekly loss of 0.47%, amid negative performance in the industrial and mining sectors.
Both the British FTSE 100 index fell by 0.43% to 10,261 points, and the German DAX index declined by 0.60% to 23,447 points, while the French CAC 40 index dropped by 0.91% to 7,911 points.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index closed the session down 1.16% to 53,819 points, and its broader counterpart, the Topix, fell by 0.57% to 3,629 points.