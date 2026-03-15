With the continued rise in oil prices and concerns related to the war in the Middle East, U.S. stocks fell at the end of their last trading session; marking losses for the third consecutive week for the first time in nearly a year. European stocks also experienced negative performance.



At the close of trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 0.25% or 118 points to 46,559 points, recording a weekly loss of about 2%.



The broader S&P 500 index declined by 0.61% or 40 points to 6,632 points, down 1.60% over the week.



The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped by 0.93% or 206 points to 22,105 points, deepening its weekly loss to 1.26%.



Weekly Loss



In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 index fell by 0.50% to 595 points, recording a weekly loss of 0.47%, amid negative performance in the industrial and mining sectors.



Both the British FTSE 100 index fell by 0.43% to 10,261 points, and the German DAX index declined by 0.60% to 23,447 points, while the French CAC 40 index dropped by 0.91% to 7,911 points.



In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index closed the session down 1.16% to 53,819 points, and its broader counterpart, the Topix, fell by 0.57% to 3,629 points.