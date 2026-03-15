مع استمرار ارتفاع أسعار النفط والمخاوف المرتبطة بالحرب في الشرق الأوسط، تراجعت الأسهم الأمريكية في نهاية آخر تعاملات لها؛ لتسجل خسائر للأسبوع الثالث على التوالي لأول مرة منذ قرابة عام. كذلك شهدت الأسهم الأوروبية أداءً سلبياً.


وفي ختام التعاملات، انخفض مؤشر «داو جونز» الصناعي بنسبة 0.25% أو ما يعادل 118 نقطة إلى 46,559 نقطة، ليسجل خسارة أسبوعية بنحو 2%.


وتراجع مؤشر «إس آند بي 500» الأوسع نطاقاً بنسبة 0.61% أو 40 نقطة إلى 6,632 نقطة، لينخفض 1.60% على مدار الأسبوع.


وهبط مؤشر «ناسداك» المركب بنسبة 0.93% أو 206 نقاط إلى 22,105 نقاط، ليعمق خسارته الأسبوعية إلى 1.26%.

خسارة أسبوعية


وفي أوروبا، انخفض مؤشر «ستوكس يوروب 600» بنسبة 0.50% إلى 595 نقطة، ليسجل خسارة أسبوعية بنسبة 0.47%، وسط أداء سلبي في قطاعي الصناعة والتعدين.


وتراجع كلٌ من مؤشرات «فوتسي 100» البريطاني بنسبة 0.43% إلى 10,261 نقطة، و«داكس» الألماني بنسبة 0.60% إلى 23,447 نقطة، و«كاك 40» الفرنسي بنسبة 0.91% إلى 7,911 نقطة.


وفي اليابان، أغلق مؤشر «نيكي 225» الجلسة منخفضاً 1.16% إلى 53,819 نقطة، وتراجع نظيره الأوسع نطاقاً «توبكس» بنسبة 0.57% إلى 3,629 نقطة.