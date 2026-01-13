The Egyptian artist Mirna Walid survived drowning in the sea in Sharm El Sheikh while filming a scene for the series "Rooh Off."

The producers of the series confirmed that Mirna was rescued immediately and her safety was assured, noting that the incident did not cause any disruption to the filming schedule or production process, allowing work to resume normally afterward.

Rooh Off

The events of the series "Rooh Off" unfold in a comedic framework, depicting the generational conflict in the world of music through the story of a singer who shone in the 1990s but whose fame has declined. He attempts to regain his presence by collaborating with rising rap stars, leading to a series of humorous twists.