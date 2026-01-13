نجت الفنانة المصرية ميرنا وليد من الغرق في البحر بشرم الشيخ خلال تصوير أحد مشاهد مسلسل «روح أوف».

وأكد القائمون على المسلسل إنقاذ ميرنا فوراً والاطمئنان على سلامتها، مشيرين إلى أن الحادثة لم تؤدِّ إلى أي خلل في جدول التصوير أو مسار الإنتاج، ليستأنف العمل بعدها بشكل اعتيادي.

روح أوف

وتدور أحداث مسلسل «روح أوف» في إطار كوميدي، يرصد صراع الأجيال في عالم الموسيقى عبر قصة مطرب لمع في التسعينيات وتراجعت شهرته، فيحاول استعادة حضوره بالتعاون مع نجوم راب صاعدين، فتتوالى المفارقات الساخرة.