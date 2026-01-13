A source close to the Egyptian artist Sherine Abdel Wahab revealed that she recently suffered from severe pneumonia that nearly cost her life, especially since she delayed seeking treatment.

The source confirmed in media statements that some close friends of Sherine intervened to help her get treatment, and she was transferred to a hospital in the past period, where her condition improved and she left the hospital.

Intensive Treatment

The source confirmed that Sherine moved from her home in Sheikh Zayed area in Giza to her old apartment in Mokattam area in Cairo, to distance herself from everyone and spend her recovery period there. It was noted that her health deteriorated again after she suffered from shortness of breath, leading doctors to discover that she had once again contracted pneumonia from which she had not fully recovered. She is currently undergoing intensive treatment to regain her health as quickly as possible.

Best Singer

On another note, the official page of the "Afrima" awards announced the selection of artist Sherine Abdel Wahab as the Best Singer in North Africa for her song "Betmanna Ansak," during the award ceremony events.