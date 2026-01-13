كشف مصدر مقرب من الفنانة المصرية شيرين عبدالوهاب إصابتها بالتهاب رئوي حاد أخيراً كاد يودي بحياتها، خصوصا أنها تأخرت في الخضوع للعلاج.

وأكد في تصريحات إعلامية تدخل بعض الأصدقاء المقربين من شيرين لعلاجها، وتم نقلها إلى أحد المستشفيات خلال الفترة الماضية، حتى تحسنت حالتها وغادرت المستشفى.

علاج مكثف

وأكد المصدر انتقال شيرين من منزلها بمنطقة الشيخ زايد في الجيزة إلى شقتها القديمة بمنطقة المقطم في القاهرة، حتى تبتعد عن الجميع وتقضي فترة النقاهة هناك، لافتاً إلى تدهور حالتها الصحية مرة أخرى بعدما عانت من ضيق التنفس ليكتشف الأطباء إصابتها مجدداً بالالتهاب الرئوي الذي لم تكن قد تعافت منه بشكل كامل، وتخضع حالياً للعلاج المكثف لاستعادة صحتها في أسرع وقت.

أفضل مغنية

من جهة ثانية، أعلنت الصفحة الرسمية لجوائز «أفريما» اختيار الفنانة شيرين عبدالوهاب، كأفضل مغنية في شمال أفريقيا عن أغنية «بتمنى أنساك»، وذلك خلال فعاليات حفل توزيع الجوائز.