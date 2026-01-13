كشف مصدر مقرب من الفنانة المصرية شيرين عبدالوهاب إصابتها بالتهاب رئوي حاد أخيراً كاد يودي بحياتها، خصوصا أنها تأخرت في الخضوع للعلاج.
وأكد في تصريحات إعلامية تدخل بعض الأصدقاء المقربين من شيرين لعلاجها، وتم نقلها إلى أحد المستشفيات خلال الفترة الماضية، حتى تحسنت حالتها وغادرت المستشفى.
علاج مكثف
وأكد المصدر انتقال شيرين من منزلها بمنطقة الشيخ زايد في الجيزة إلى شقتها القديمة بمنطقة المقطم في القاهرة، حتى تبتعد عن الجميع وتقضي فترة النقاهة هناك، لافتاً إلى تدهور حالتها الصحية مرة أخرى بعدما عانت من ضيق التنفس ليكتشف الأطباء إصابتها مجدداً بالالتهاب الرئوي الذي لم تكن قد تعافت منه بشكل كامل، وتخضع حالياً للعلاج المكثف لاستعادة صحتها في أسرع وقت.
أفضل مغنية
من جهة ثانية، أعلنت الصفحة الرسمية لجوائز «أفريما» اختيار الفنانة شيرين عبدالوهاب، كأفضل مغنية في شمال أفريقيا عن أغنية «بتمنى أنساك»، وذلك خلال فعاليات حفل توزيع الجوائز.
A source close to the Egyptian artist Sherine Abdel Wahab revealed that she recently suffered from severe pneumonia that nearly cost her life, especially since she delayed seeking treatment.
The source confirmed in media statements that some close friends of Sherine intervened to help her get treatment, and she was transferred to a hospital in the past period, where her condition improved and she left the hospital.
Intensive Treatment
The source confirmed that Sherine moved from her home in Sheikh Zayed area in Giza to her old apartment in Mokattam area in Cairo, to distance herself from everyone and spend her recovery period there. It was noted that her health deteriorated again after she suffered from shortness of breath, leading doctors to discover that she had once again contracted pneumonia from which she had not fully recovered. She is currently undergoing intensive treatment to regain her health as quickly as possible.
Best Singer
On another note, the official page of the "Afrima" awards announced the selection of artist Sherine Abdel Wahab as the Best Singer in North Africa for her song "Betmanna Ansak," during the award ceremony events.