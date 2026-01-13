نفى الفنان المصري أحمد سعد زيارة الفنانة شيرين عبدالوهاب للاطمئنان عليها إثر الأزمة التي مرت بها أخيراً.

لا أعرف أين تقيم

وقال في تصريحات إعلامية: أتواجد حالياً خارج مصر، ولا أعرف أين تقيم شيرين الآن، وأتابع حالتها من خلال الأخبار التي تتناقلها مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، وكل الأنباء التي تشير إلى زيارتي إلى شيرين شائعات لا أساس لها من الصحة.

إلغاء حفل البحرين

من جهة ثانية فوجئ جمهور الفنان المصري بإلغاء حفله المقرر إقامته في البحرين 15الجاري قبل موعده بأقل من أسبوع.

وأرجع أحمد سعد إلغاء الحفل إلى ظروف تنظيمية خارجة عن إرادته.

وكتب سعد، عبر خاصية القصص المصوّرة المُلحقة بحسابه الخاص في «إنستغرام»: «جمهور البحرين وحشتونا وكنا فعلاً مستنيين نقابلكم يوم 15، وبنعتذر من قلبنا عن إلغاء الحفلة، كنا جاهزين ومتحمّسين نكون معاكم، لكن للأسف في ظروف تنظيمية خارجة عن إرادتنا تماماً منعت إقامة الحفل، زعلانين جداً ووعد مني إنها تتعوّض قريب جداً».