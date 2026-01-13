The Egyptian artist Ahmed Saad denied that the artist Sherine Abdel Wahab visited him to check on her after the crisis she recently went through.

I Don't Know Where She Lives

He said in media statements: I am currently outside Egypt, and I don’t know where Sherine is living now. I am following her situation through the news shared on social media, and all the news suggesting my visit to Sherine is baseless rumors.

Cancellation of the Bahrain Concert

On another note, the Egyptian artist's audience was surprised by the cancellation of his concert scheduled to take place in Bahrain on the 15th of this month, less than a week before the event.

Ahmed Saad attributed the cancellation to organizational circumstances beyond his control.

Saad wrote, via the stories feature on his personal account on Instagram: “The audience of Bahrain, we missed you and we were really looking forward to meeting you on the 15th. We sincerely apologize for the cancellation of the concert. We were ready and excited to be with you, but unfortunately, there are organizational circumstances completely beyond our control that prevented the concert from taking place. We are very upset, and I promise that it will be compensated very soon.”