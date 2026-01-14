Under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the third edition of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Camel Festival will kick off on Friday, January 23, 2026, at the historic Janadriyah Arena in Riyadh, with cash prizes exceeding 75 million riyals.

On this occasion, the Minister of Sports and President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal, expressed his deep gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques for his generous patronage of this sporting event and his ongoing interest in developing the sports sector in the Kingdom.

The Minister of Sports stated: “Camel racing represents an essential element of the deep cultural and historical heritage of the Kingdom, embodying the authenticity of the firmly established national identity. This traditional sport has received significant care and support from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, believing in the importance of preserving and developing this authentic heritage.”



The Minister of Sports added: “The royal interest has not been limited to the local level only, but has played a pivotal role in pushing this sport towards broader horizons, transcending local and regional boundaries to reach a global level. This event has become international, attracting many participants from various countries around the world, which directly aligns with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 to enhance the international standing of the Kingdom as a global sports destination.”



The Minister of Sports explained that the royal sponsorship has contributed to achieving a qualitative leap in organizing these races, through the development of the infrastructure of the arena, the application of the latest organizational technologies, and the allocation of major prizes that have made the festival a global attraction platform. He pointed out that thanks to this continuous support, camel racing has transformed from a traditional activity into a prominent sporting, economic, and cultural event.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Camel Festival enjoys significant attention as it is one of the largest and most prominent championships in camel racing, featuring strong competitions and a large and notable presence of enthusiasts of this ancient sport, which reflects its prestigious position in camel racing championships at all levels, including local, regional, and international.



It is noteworthy that the first edition of the festival was held in 2024, witnessing the participation of more than 2,000 camel owners with 6,869 camels, attracting participants from 13 countries. The second edition of the festival in 2025 saw growth in numbers, with the number of owners rising to 2,112 and the number of camels to 7,300, while the number of participating countries increased to 16, confirming the growing global interest in the event.