تحت رعاية خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، ينطلق مهرجان خادم الحرمين الشريفين للهجن في نسخته الثالثة، يوم الجمعة 23 يناير 2026م، على أرض ميدان الجنادرية التاريخي في مدينة الرياض، وبجوائز مالية تتجاوز 75 مليون ريال.

وبهذه المناسبة، عبّر وزير الرياضة رئيس اللجنة الأولمبية والبارالمبية السعودية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن تركي بن فيصل، عن بالغ الامتنان والتقدير لخادم الحرمين الشريفين، على رعايته الكريمة لهذا المحفل الرياضي، واهتمامه الدائم بتطوير القطاع الرياضي في المملكة.

وقال وزير الرياضة: «تُمثل سباقات الهجن عنصراً جوهرياً من الموروث الثقافي والتاريخي العميق للمملكة، وتجسد أصالة الهوية الوطنية الراسخة، وحظيت هذه الرياضة التراثية بعناية ودعم كبيرين من خادم الحرمين الشريفين؛ إيماناً بأهمية الحفاظ على هذا الإرث الأصيل وتطويره».

وأضاف وزير الرياضة: «أن الاهتمام السامي لم يقتصر على الصعيد المحلي فحسب، بل كان له دور محوري في دفع هذه الرياضة نحو آفاق أرحب، متجاوزةً الحدود المحلية والإقليمية لتصل إلى العالمية، إذ بات هذا الحدث عالمياً باستقطابه العديد من المشاركين من مختلف دول العالم، وهو ما يتواءم بشكل مباشر مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 في تعزيز المكانة الدولية للمملكة وجهةً رياضيةً عالميةً».

وأوضح وزير الرياضة، أن الرعاية الملكية أسهمت في تحقيق نقلة نوعية في تنظيم هذه السباقات، عبر تطوير البنى التحتية للميدان، وتطبيق أحدث التقنيات التنظيمية، ورصد جوائز كبرى جعلت من المهرجان منصة جذب عالمية، مشيراً إلى أنه بفضل هذا الدعم المستمر، تحولت سباقات الهجن من نشاط تقليدي إلى حدث رياضي واقتصادي وثقافي بارز.

ويحظى مهرجان خادم الحرمين الشريفين للهجن باهتمام كبير، كونه من أكبر البطولات في سباقات الهجن وأبرزها، بما يتضمنه من منافسات قوية وحضور كبير وبارز لمحبي هذه الرياضة العريقة، الأمر الذي يجسّد مكانته المرموقة في بطولات سباقات الهجن على المستويات كافة، المحلية منها والإقليمية والدولية.

يذكر أن النسخة الأولى من المهرجان أقيمت في 2024، وشهدت مشاركة أكثر من 2,000 مالك هجن بـ6,869 مطية، واستقطبت مشاركين من 13 دولة، فيما شهدت النسخة الثانية من المهرجان عام 2025 نموّاً في الأرقام، وارتفع عدد الملاك إلى 2,112 مالكاً، وعدد المطايا إلى 7,300 مطية، وزاد عدد الدول المشاركة إلى 16 دولة، مما يؤكد تزايد الاهتمام العالمي بالحدث.