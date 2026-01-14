In the wake of the American decision to classify the "Muslim Brotherhood" in Jordan, Egypt, and Lebanon as terrorist organizations, the spokesperson for the Jordanian government, Mohammad Momani, stated: "The Muslim Brotherhood in Jordan has been dissolved by law for years, as confirmed by a judicial decision issued in 2020, and all its activities were banned in April 2025."

He added: "Jordan deals with all files in accordance with the higher interest of the state and in accordance with the provisions of the constitution and the law."



It is still unclear how Jordan will deal with the Islamic Action Front, the political arm of the Brotherhood, which holds 15 seats in the Jordanian parliament. Will Amman move to dissolve the parliament in response to the repercussions of the American decision, despite the dissolution of the group and the ban on its activities in the country?



There are differing opinions among deputies and political references. Some believe that dissolving the parliament will be necessary in line with current developments due to the presence of the Islamic Action bloc representing the Brotherhood in parliament. Others see that this path should not cast a shadow over the House of Representatives or its constitutional legitimacy, as the deputies belonging to the Islamic Action Front reached the parliament through a clear electoral and legal process. The party, in principle, is a licensed political entity that is supposed to be administratively and organizationally independent from the Brotherhood; however, any existing ties, whether at the level of individuals, influence, or the unannounced structure between some party members and the banned group, can no longer be overlooked or treated as ambiguous. Rather, the American decision has become a pressing factor that reinforces the necessity of fully and finally severing ties between the two parties to protect the legitimacy of parliamentary work and preserve the stability of the political scene.



As for the Islamic Action Front itself, the current phase represents a true moment of testing. Its continuation in political and parliamentary work is no longer linked to declarations of intent or public discourse, but to its practical ability to establish its actual independence and a clear commitment to the rules of party work within the logic of the state of law and institutions.



In light of the existence of a final national judicial decision and a subsequent intersection with a more stringent international trend, any hesitation in resolving this chapter could lead to increasing political isolation.