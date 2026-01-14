في أعقاب القرار الأمريكي بتصنيف جماعة «الإخوان» في الأردن ومصر ولبنان منظمات إرهابية، قال المتحدث باسم الحكومة الأردنية محمد المومني: «إن جماعة الإخوان في الأردن منحلة حكما منذ سنوات وهو ما أكده قرار قضائي صدر عام 2020، وتم حظر كافة نشاطاتها في أبريل 2025».

وأضاف: «إن الأردن يتعامل مع كافة الملفات ضمن مصلحة الدولة العليا ووفقا لأحكام الدستور والقانون».


ولم يعرف بعد كيف سيتعامل الأردن مع حزب جبهة العمل الإسلامي الذراع السياسية لجماعة الإخوان الذين لديهم 15 مقعدا في البرلمان الأردني؟ وهل ستقدم عمان على حل البرلمان استجابة لتبعات القرار الأمريكي، رغم حل الجماعة وحظر نشاطها في البلاد.


آراء مختلفة لنواب ومراجع سياسية، فبعضهم اعتبر أن حل البرلمان سيكون قائما تماشيا مع التطورات الراهنة نظرا لوجود كتلة العمل الإسلامي التي تمثل جماعة الإخوان في البرلمان. فيما رأى آخرون أن هذا المسار يفترض أن يلقي بظلاله على مجلس النواب أو على شرعيته الدستورية، إذ إن النواب المنتمين إلى حزب جبهة العمل الإسلامي وصلوا إلى البرلمان عبر مسار انتخابي وقانوني واضح، فالحزب من حيث الأصل كيان سياسي مرخّص يُفترض به أن يكون مستقلًا إداريًا وتنظيميًا عن جماعة الإخوان غير أن أي ارتباط لا يزال قائما سواء على مستوى الأفراد أو التأثير أو البنية غير المعلنة بين بعض أعضاء الحزب والجماعة المحظورة، لم يعد ممكنًا تجاوزه أو التعامل معه كأمر ملتبس، بل بات القرار الأمريكي عاملًا ضاغطًا ومعززًا لضرورة فك الارتباط الكامل والنهائي بين الطرفين حمايةً لشرعية العمل البرلماني وصونًا لاستقرار المشهد السياسي.


وعلى صعيد حزب جبهة العمل الإسلامي ذاته، فإن المرحلة الراهنة تمثل لحظة اختبار حقيقية، فاستمراره في العمل السياسي والبرلماني لم يعد مرتبطًا بإعلانات النوايا أو الخطاب العام، بل بقدرته العملية على ترسيخ استقلاله الفعلي والالتزام الصريح بقواعد العمل الحزبي ضمن منطق دولة القانون والمؤسسات.


وفي ظل وجود قرار قضائي وطني نهائي، وتقاطع لاحق مع اتجاه دولي أكثر تشددًا، فإن أي تردد في حسم هذا الفصل قد يقود إلى عزلة سياسية متزايدة.