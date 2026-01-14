في أعقاب القرار الأمريكي بتصنيف جماعة «الإخوان» في الأردن ومصر ولبنان منظمات إرهابية، قال المتحدث باسم الحكومة الأردنية محمد المومني: «إن جماعة الإخوان في الأردن منحلة حكما منذ سنوات وهو ما أكده قرار قضائي صدر عام 2020، وتم حظر كافة نشاطاتها في أبريل 2025».
وأضاف: «إن الأردن يتعامل مع كافة الملفات ضمن مصلحة الدولة العليا ووفقا لأحكام الدستور والقانون».
ولم يعرف بعد كيف سيتعامل الأردن مع حزب جبهة العمل الإسلامي الذراع السياسية لجماعة الإخوان الذين لديهم 15 مقعدا في البرلمان الأردني؟ وهل ستقدم عمان على حل البرلمان استجابة لتبعات القرار الأمريكي، رغم حل الجماعة وحظر نشاطها في البلاد.
آراء مختلفة لنواب ومراجع سياسية، فبعضهم اعتبر أن حل البرلمان سيكون قائما تماشيا مع التطورات الراهنة نظرا لوجود كتلة العمل الإسلامي التي تمثل جماعة الإخوان في البرلمان. فيما رأى آخرون أن هذا المسار يفترض أن يلقي بظلاله على مجلس النواب أو على شرعيته الدستورية، إذ إن النواب المنتمين إلى حزب جبهة العمل الإسلامي وصلوا إلى البرلمان عبر مسار انتخابي وقانوني واضح، فالحزب من حيث الأصل كيان سياسي مرخّص يُفترض به أن يكون مستقلًا إداريًا وتنظيميًا عن جماعة الإخوان غير أن أي ارتباط لا يزال قائما سواء على مستوى الأفراد أو التأثير أو البنية غير المعلنة بين بعض أعضاء الحزب والجماعة المحظورة، لم يعد ممكنًا تجاوزه أو التعامل معه كأمر ملتبس، بل بات القرار الأمريكي عاملًا ضاغطًا ومعززًا لضرورة فك الارتباط الكامل والنهائي بين الطرفين حمايةً لشرعية العمل البرلماني وصونًا لاستقرار المشهد السياسي.
وعلى صعيد حزب جبهة العمل الإسلامي ذاته، فإن المرحلة الراهنة تمثل لحظة اختبار حقيقية، فاستمراره في العمل السياسي والبرلماني لم يعد مرتبطًا بإعلانات النوايا أو الخطاب العام، بل بقدرته العملية على ترسيخ استقلاله الفعلي والالتزام الصريح بقواعد العمل الحزبي ضمن منطق دولة القانون والمؤسسات.
وفي ظل وجود قرار قضائي وطني نهائي، وتقاطع لاحق مع اتجاه دولي أكثر تشددًا، فإن أي تردد في حسم هذا الفصل قد يقود إلى عزلة سياسية متزايدة.
In the wake of the American decision to classify the "Muslim Brotherhood" in Jordan, Egypt, and Lebanon as terrorist organizations, the spokesperson for the Jordanian government, Mohammad Momani, stated: "The Muslim Brotherhood in Jordan has been dissolved by law for years, as confirmed by a judicial decision issued in 2020, and all its activities were banned in April 2025."
He added: "Jordan deals with all files in accordance with the higher interest of the state and in accordance with the provisions of the constitution and the law."
It is still unclear how Jordan will deal with the Islamic Action Front, the political arm of the Brotherhood, which holds 15 seats in the Jordanian parliament. Will Amman move to dissolve the parliament in response to the repercussions of the American decision, despite the dissolution of the group and the ban on its activities in the country?
There are differing opinions among deputies and political references. Some believe that dissolving the parliament will be necessary in line with current developments due to the presence of the Islamic Action bloc representing the Brotherhood in parliament. Others see that this path should not cast a shadow over the House of Representatives or its constitutional legitimacy, as the deputies belonging to the Islamic Action Front reached the parliament through a clear electoral and legal process. The party, in principle, is a licensed political entity that is supposed to be administratively and organizationally independent from the Brotherhood; however, any existing ties, whether at the level of individuals, influence, or the unannounced structure between some party members and the banned group, can no longer be overlooked or treated as ambiguous. Rather, the American decision has become a pressing factor that reinforces the necessity of fully and finally severing ties between the two parties to protect the legitimacy of parliamentary work and preserve the stability of the political scene.
As for the Islamic Action Front itself, the current phase represents a true moment of testing. Its continuation in political and parliamentary work is no longer linked to declarations of intent or public discourse, but to its practical ability to establish its actual independence and a clear commitment to the rules of party work within the logic of the state of law and institutions.
In light of the existence of a final national judicial decision and a subsequent intersection with a more stringent international trend, any hesitation in resolving this chapter could lead to increasing political isolation.