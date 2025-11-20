The National Center of Meteorology expected in its weather report for today (Thursday) that the effects of active winds stirring up dust and sand, which limit horizontal visibility, will continue in the regions of Eastern Province, Riyadh, Najran, Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha, Makkah, Madinah, Hail, Tabuk, Al-Jawf, and the Northern Borders. It is also possible for fog to form during the night and early morning hours in the Eastern Province.

The report indicated that the surface wind movement over the Red Sea is from the northeast to southeast at a speed of 20 - 40 km/h in the northern and central parts, and from the southeast to southwest at a speed of 15 - 30 km/h, with the sea condition being light to moderate waves.

Meanwhile, the wind movement over the Arabian Gulf will be from the northwest to north at a speed of 20 - 40 km/h, with wave heights ranging from one to two meters, and the sea condition being light to moderate waves.