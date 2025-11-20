توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس هذا اليوم (الخميس) استمرار تأثير الرياح النشطة المثيرة للأتربة والغبار التي تحد من مدى الرؤية الأفقية على مناطق الشرقية، الرياض، نجران، جازان، عسير، الباحة، مكة المكرمة، المدينة المنورة، حائل، تبوك، الجوف، والحدود الشمالية، في حين لا يستبعد تكوّن الضباب خلال الليل وساعات الصباح الباكر على المنطقة الشرقية.

وأشار التقرير إلى أن حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر شمالية شرقية إلى جنوبية شرقية بسرعة 20 - 40 كم/ساعة على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط، وجنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية غربية بسرعة 15 - 30 كم/ساعة، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج.

فيما ستكون حركة الرياح على الخليج العربي شمالية غربية إلى شمالية بسرعة 20 - 40 كم/ساعة، وارتفاع الموج من متر إلى مترين، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج.