The White House witnessed an unprecedented event in diplomatic norms during the reception hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in a meeting described as the first of its kind that historically breaks presidential protocol.

Kuwaiti political analyst Dr. Fahd Al-Shalami revealed that what took place has no precedent since he began following American politics in 1983, adding that even the ceremonies for signing major peace agreements did not enjoy this level of deviation from the norm of the White House, indicating—he says—the confidence and weight that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia holds. Al-Shalami pointed out that Trump fully understands the size and global and regional role of Saudi Arabia, and that he "needs this role at this specific time."

The remarkable reception garnered wide attention in international media and social media platforms, after the White House mobilized the highest levels of preparation and celebration, in a scene that reflects the status of the Crown Prince and his significant political presence, as he conducted the meeting without a mediator or translator, in a move that enhanced the direct delivery of his messages to the American and global media.

The meeting recorded notable political moments, where Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and President Trump appeared in a state of clear understanding and harmony, without this preventing the Crown Prince from clearly affirming that Saudi investments in the United States are neither a courtesy nor favoritism, but proceed according to what serves the interests of the Kingdom and its strategic goals.