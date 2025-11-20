شهد البيت الأبيض حدثاً غير مسبوق في الأعراف الدبلوماسية، خلال الاستقبال الذي خصّ به الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان، في لقاء وُصف بأنه الأول من نوعه الذي يكسر البروتوكول الرئاسي تاريخياً.

وكشف المحلل السياسي الكويتي الدكتور فهد الشليمي، أن ما جرى لم يسبق له مثيل منذ متابعته للسياسة الأمريكية منذ 1983م، مضيفاً أنه حتى مراسم توقيع اتفاقيات السلام الكبرى لم تحظَ بهذا القدر من الخروج عن نمطية البيت الأبيض، في دلالة -كما يقول- على الثقة والثقل اللذين تحظى بهما المملكة العربية السعودية. وأشار الشليمي إلى أن ترمب يدرك تماماً حجم السعودية ودورها العالمي والإقليمي، وأنه «بحاجة إلى هذا الدور في هذا التوقيت تحديداً».

وحظي الاستقبال اللافت باهتمام واسع في وسائل الإعلام الدولية ومنصات التواصل الاجتماعي، بعد أن حشد له البيت الأبيض أعلى درجات الاستعداد والاحتفاء، في مشهد يعكس مكانة ولي العهد وحضوره السياسي الكبير، إذ أدار اللقاء بلا وسيط وبلا مترجم، في خطوة عززت وصول رسائله بشكل مباشر للإعلام الأمريكي والعالمي.

وسجل اللقاء لحظات سياسية لافتة، ظهر فيها الأمير محمد بن سلمان والرئيس ترمب، في حالة من التفاهم والانسجام الواضح، دون أن يمنع ذلك ولي العهد، من التأكيد بوضوح أن الاستثمارات السعودية في الولايات المتحدة ليست مجاملة ولا محاباة، بل تمضي وفق ما يخدم مصالح المملكة وأهدافها الاستراتيجية.