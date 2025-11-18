على هامش زيارة ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان إلى واشنطن، وبمشاركة نحو 400 من الرؤساء التنفيذيين لكبريات الشركات السعودية والأمريكية، ينعقد منتدى الاستثمار السعودي الأمريكي، غداً (الأربعاء). ويركز على مجالات التكنولوجيا والطاقة والذكاء الاصطناعي والرعاية الصحية والسياحة والترفيه.
مشاركة رؤساء تنفيذيين
وتوقع مصدر مطلع، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، أن يضم منتدى الاستثمار رؤساء تنفيذيين من شركات «شيفرون» (Chevron)، و«كوالكوم» (Qualcomm)، و«سيسكو» (Cisco Systems)، و«جنرال ديناميكس» (General Dynamics) و«فايزر» (Pfizer).
ولفت إلى مشاركة كبار المسؤولين التنفيذيين من شركات IBM و«جوجل» (GOOGLE) التابعة لـ «ألفابت» (Alphabet)، و«سيلزفورس» (Salesforce)، و«أندريسن هورويتز» (Andreessen Horowitz)، و«هاليبرتون» (Halliburton) و«أدوبي» (Adobe) و«أرامكو» (Aramco) و«ستيت ستريت» (State Street Corporation)، و«بارسنوز كورب» (Parsons Corporation).
وأكدت المصدر أن الشركات الأمريكية لديها اهتمام متزايد بمجموعة واسعة من القطاعات التي تتماشى بشكل وثيق مع أهداف«رؤية السعودية 2030».
تنويع الاقتصاد السعودي
وتمثل رغبة المملكة في تنويع اقتصادها وفق «رؤية 2030» الحافز الأهم للشركات الأمريكية العملاقة للاهتمام بالسوق السعودية.
وأفادت شبكة «سي إن إن» بأن البيت الأبيض أرسل دعوات إلى الرؤساء التنفيذيين لكبرى الشركات، لحضور العشاء مع ولي العهد، بما يمثل فرصةً لعرض أبرز التطورات وفرص الشراكة والاستثمار في المملكة.
ويتوقع أن يتم خلال منتدى الاستثمار استكشاف آفاق استثمارية جديدة في قطاعات حيوية، بما في ذلك الطاقة والتكنولوجيا والخدمات المالية والبنية التحتية والرعاية الصحية.
ومن المؤكد أن زيارة ولي العهد ستعزز من تدفق الشركات الأمريكية التي تستحوذ على حصة الأسد من المؤسسات التي نقلت مقراتها الإقليمية إلى الرياض، في وقت برزت المشاريع الكبرى التي تنفذها المملكة، بما في ذك «نيوم» و«بوابة الدرعية» و«البحر الأحمر» و«المربع الجديد»، كنقاط جذب واضحة للاستثمارات الأمريكية.
استثمارات بـ100 مليار دولار
وتسعى الرياض إلى جذب استثمارات أجنبية بنحو 100 مليار دولار سنوياً بحلول نهاية العقد الحالي، وقد تمثل الاستثمارات الأمريكية حجر الزاوية في تحقيق هذا الهدف، خصوصاً أنها تشهد نمواً ملحوظاً خلال السنوات الماضية.
ووفق بيانات «مكتب التحليل الاقتصادي الأمريكي»، بلغ رصيد الاستثمار الأمريكي المباشر في السعودية في العام الماضي 13.2 مليار دولار، بزيادة نسبتها 11.3% مقارنة بعام 2023.
وأعلنت المملكة في يناير الماضي، عزمها زيادة استثماراتها وتجارتها مع الولايات المتحدة بـ600 مليار دولار خلال 4 سنوات.
تعزيز استثمارات الصندوق السيادي
ومن المنتظر أن تكون سبل زيادة الاستثمارات السعودية في الولايات المتحدة في مقدمة الملفات على طاولة البحث، خصوصاً بعد اللقاء الذي جمع وزير الخزانة الأمريكي سكوت بيسنت ومحافظ صندوق الاستثمارات العامة ياسر الرميان (الثلاثاء) الماضي، وناقشا فيه سبل تعزيز استثمارات الصندوق في السوق الأمريكية؛ «ما يعزز النمو الاقتصادي، ويبني علاقات طويلة الأمد بين بلدينا»، بحسب منشور لوزير الخزانة.
On the sidelines of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman's visit to Washington, and with the participation of around 400 CEOs from major Saudi and American companies, the Saudi-American Investment Forum will be held tomorrow (Wednesday). It focuses on areas such as technology, energy, artificial intelligence, healthcare, tourism, and entertainment.
Participation of CEOs
A knowledgeable source predicted today (Tuesday) that the investment forum will include CEOs from companies such as Chevron, Qualcomm, Cisco Systems, General Dynamics, and Pfizer.
It noted the participation of senior executives from IBM, Google (under Alphabet), Salesforce, Andreessen Horowitz, Halliburton, Adobe, Aramco, State Street Corporation, and Parsons Corporation.
The source confirmed that American companies have a growing interest in a wide range of sectors that closely align with the goals of "Saudi Vision 2030."
Diversifying the Saudi Economy
The Kingdom's desire to diversify its economy according to "Vision 2030" is the most significant incentive for major American companies to take an interest in the Saudi market.
CNN reported that the White House has sent invitations to the CEOs of major companies to attend a dinner with the Crown Prince, representing an opportunity to showcase key developments and partnership and investment opportunities in the Kingdom.
During the investment forum, new investment horizons are expected to be explored in vital sectors, including energy, technology, financial services, infrastructure, and healthcare.
It is certain that the Crown Prince's visit will enhance the flow of American companies, which hold the lion's share of the institutions that have relocated their regional headquarters to Riyadh, at a time when major projects being implemented by the Kingdom, such as NEOM, the Diriyah Gate, the Red Sea project, and the New Square, have emerged as clear attractions for American investments.
Investments of $100 Billion
Riyadh aims to attract foreign investments of about $100 billion annually by the end of this decade, and American investments could be the cornerstone in achieving this goal, especially as they have witnessed significant growth in recent years.
According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, the balance of direct American investment in Saudi Arabia last year reached $13.2 billion, an increase of 11.3% compared to 2023.
The Kingdom announced last January its intention to increase its investments and trade with the United States by $600 billion over four years.
Enhancing Sovereign Fund Investments
Ways to increase Saudi investments in the United States are expected to be at the forefront of the discussion topics, especially after the meeting that brought together U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Pruitt and the Governor of the Public Investment Fund Yasser Al-Rumayyan last Tuesday, where they discussed ways to enhance the fund's investments in the American market; "which boosts economic growth and builds long-term relationships between our two countries," according to a statement from the Treasury Secretary.