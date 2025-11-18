على هامش زيارة ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان إلى واشنطن، وبمشاركة نحو 400 من الرؤساء التنفيذيين لكبريات الشركات السعودية والأمريكية، ينعقد منتدى الاستثمار السعودي الأمريكي، غداً (الأربعاء). ويركز على مجالات التكنولوجيا والطاقة والذكاء الاصطناعي والرعاية الصحية والسياحة والترفيه.

مشاركة رؤساء تنفيذيين

وتوقع مصدر مطلع، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، أن يضم منتدى الاستثمار رؤساء تنفيذيين من شركات «شيفرون» (Chevron)، و«كوالكوم» (Qualcomm)، و«سيسكو» (Cisco Systems)، و«جنرال ديناميكس» (General Dynamics) و«فايزر» (Pfizer).
ولفت إلى مشاركة كبار المسؤولين التنفيذيين من شركات IBM و«جوجل» (GOOGLE) التابعة لـ «ألفابت» (Alphabet)، و«سيلزفورس» (Salesforce)، و«أندريسن هورويتز» (Andreessen Horowitz)، و«هاليبرتون» (Halliburton) و«أدوبي» (Adobe) و«أرامكو» (Aramco) و«ستيت ستريت» (State Street Corporation)، و«بارسنوز كورب» (Parsons Corporation).
وأكدت المصدر أن الشركات الأمريكية لديها اهتمام متزايد بمجموعة واسعة من القطاعات التي تتماشى بشكل وثيق مع أهداف«رؤية السعودية 2030».

تنويع الاقتصاد السعودي

وتمثل رغبة المملكة في تنويع اقتصادها وفق «رؤية 2030» الحافز الأهم للشركات الأمريكية العملاقة للاهتمام بالسوق السعودية.
وأفادت شبكة «سي إن إن» بأن البيت الأبيض أرسل دعوات إلى الرؤساء التنفيذيين لكبرى الشركات، لحضور العشاء مع ولي العهد، بما يمثل فرصةً لعرض أبرز التطورات وفرص الشراكة والاستثمار في المملكة.
ويتوقع أن يتم خلال منتدى الاستثمار استكشاف آفاق استثمارية جديدة في قطاعات حيوية، بما في ذلك الطاقة والتكنولوجيا والخدمات المالية والبنية التحتية والرعاية الصحية.
ومن المؤكد أن زيارة ولي العهد ستعزز من تدفق الشركات الأمريكية التي تستحوذ على حصة الأسد من المؤسسات التي نقلت مقراتها الإقليمية إلى الرياض، في وقت برزت المشاريع الكبرى التي تنفذها المملكة، بما في ذك «نيوم» و«بوابة الدرعية» و«البحر الأحمر» و«المربع الجديد»، كنقاط جذب واضحة للاستثمارات الأمريكية.

استثمارات بـ100 مليار دولار

وتسعى الرياض إلى جذب استثمارات أجنبية بنحو 100 مليار دولار سنوياً بحلول نهاية العقد الحالي، وقد تمثل الاستثمارات الأمريكية حجر الزاوية في تحقيق هذا الهدف، خصوصاً أنها تشهد نمواً ملحوظاً خلال السنوات الماضية.

ووفق بيانات «مكتب التحليل الاقتصادي الأمريكي»، بلغ رصيد الاستثمار الأمريكي المباشر في السعودية في العام الماضي 13.2 مليار دولار، بزيادة نسبتها 11.3% مقارنة بعام 2023.

وأعلنت المملكة في يناير الماضي، عزمها زيادة استثماراتها وتجارتها مع الولايات المتحدة بـ600 مليار دولار خلال 4 سنوات.

تعزيز استثمارات الصندوق السيادي

ومن المنتظر أن تكون سبل زيادة الاستثمارات السعودية في الولايات المتحدة في مقدمة الملفات على طاولة البحث، خصوصاً بعد اللقاء الذي جمع وزير الخزانة الأمريكي سكوت بيسنت ومحافظ صندوق الاستثمارات العامة ياسر الرميان (الثلاثاء) الماضي، وناقشا فيه سبل تعزيز استثمارات الصندوق في السوق الأمريكية؛ «ما يعزز النمو الاقتصادي، ويبني علاقات طويلة الأمد بين بلدينا»، بحسب منشور لوزير الخزانة.