On the sidelines of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman's visit to Washington, and with the participation of around 400 CEOs from major Saudi and American companies, the Saudi-American Investment Forum will be held tomorrow (Wednesday). It focuses on areas such as technology, energy, artificial intelligence, healthcare, tourism, and entertainment.

Participation of CEOs

A knowledgeable source predicted today (Tuesday) that the investment forum will include CEOs from companies such as Chevron, Qualcomm, Cisco Systems, General Dynamics, and Pfizer.

It noted the participation of senior executives from IBM, Google (under Alphabet), Salesforce, Andreessen Horowitz, Halliburton, Adobe, Aramco, State Street Corporation, and Parsons Corporation.

The source confirmed that American companies have a growing interest in a wide range of sectors that closely align with the goals of "Saudi Vision 2030."

Diversifying the Saudi Economy

The Kingdom's desire to diversify its economy according to "Vision 2030" is the most significant incentive for major American companies to take an interest in the Saudi market.

CNN reported that the White House has sent invitations to the CEOs of major companies to attend a dinner with the Crown Prince, representing an opportunity to showcase key developments and partnership and investment opportunities in the Kingdom.

During the investment forum, new investment horizons are expected to be explored in vital sectors, including energy, technology, financial services, infrastructure, and healthcare.

It is certain that the Crown Prince's visit will enhance the flow of American companies, which hold the lion's share of the institutions that have relocated their regional headquarters to Riyadh, at a time when major projects being implemented by the Kingdom, such as NEOM, the Diriyah Gate, the Red Sea project, and the New Square, have emerged as clear attractions for American investments.

Investments of $100 Billion

Riyadh aims to attract foreign investments of about $100 billion annually by the end of this decade, and American investments could be the cornerstone in achieving this goal, especially as they have witnessed significant growth in recent years.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, the balance of direct American investment in Saudi Arabia last year reached $13.2 billion, an increase of 11.3% compared to 2023.

The Kingdom announced last January its intention to increase its investments and trade with the United States by $600 billion over four years.

Enhancing Sovereign Fund Investments

Ways to increase Saudi investments in the United States are expected to be at the forefront of the discussion topics, especially after the meeting that brought together U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Pruitt and the Governor of the Public Investment Fund Yasser Al-Rumayyan last Tuesday, where they discussed ways to enhance the fund's investments in the American market; "which boosts economic growth and builds long-term relationships between our two countries," according to a statement from the Treasury Secretary.