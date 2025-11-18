In the presence and under the patronage of the Minister of Municipalities and Housing, Majid Al-Huqail, and with the attendance of CEO Mohammed bin Saleh Al-Batti, the approval of Khuzam as the first urban destination to receive the "Wiqayah" accreditation as a health-promoting destination was delivered at the Cityscape Global Exhibition, after meeting the approved standards that include tobacco control, promoting healthy food, encouraging physical activity, supporting mental health, enhancing public health, and preventing injuries.

This step comes as part of the joint cooperation between the two parties to elevate the quality of life in urban destinations through the implementation of the "Accreditation of Health-Promoting Suburbs and Communities" program, which will be launched by the Public Health Authority for the first time during the Global Health Forum on October 27, 2025.

NHC confirms that the accreditation of Khuzam as a health-promoting destination represents a qualitative model of integration between the health and housing sectors, noting that the company is working to generalize the accreditation experience in its other destinations across various regions of the Kingdom, ensuring the creation of healthy and balanced urban environments that enhance the well-being of residents and contribute to improving the quality of life.

It is worth mentioning that NHC's projects embody the company's vision in developing integrated urban destinations that support quality of life and provide multiple housing options within a sustainable healthy environment. NHC continues to affirm its position as the largest real estate developer in the Middle East through quality projects that reflect the urban transformation being built on the ground.