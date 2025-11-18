بحضور ورعاية وزير البلديات والإسكان ماجد الحقيل، وحضور الرئيس التنفيذي محمد بن صالح البطي، تم تسليم اعتماد وجهة خزام كأول وجهة عمرانية تحصل على اعتماد «وقاية» وجهةً معززةً للصحة في معرض سيتي سكيب العالمي، بعد استيفائها للمعايير المعتمدة التي تشمل مكافحة التبغ، تعزيز الغذاء الصحي، تشجيع ممارسة النشاط البدني، دعم الصحة النفسية، تعزيز الصحة العامة والوقاية من الإصابات.
وتأتي هذه الخطوة في إطار التعاون المشترك بين الجهتين لرفع مستوى جودة الحياة في الوجهات العمرانية من خلال تطبيق برنامج «اعتماد الضواحي والمجتمعات المعززة للصحة»، الذي تطلقه هيئة الصحة العامة لأول مرة ضمن فعاليات منتدى الصحة العالمي في 27 أكتوبر 2025م.
وتؤكد NHC أن اعتماد وجهة خزام وجهةً معززةً للصحة يمثل نموذجاً نوعياً في التكامل بين القطاعين الصحي والإسكاني، مشيرة إلى أن الشركة تعمل على تعميم تجربة الاعتماد في وجهاتها الأخرى بمختلف مناطق المملكة، بما يضمن تحقيق بيئات عمرانية صحية ومتوازنة تعزز رفاه السكّان وتسهم في الارتقاء بجودة الحياة.
يُذكر أن مشاريع NHC تُجسد رؤية الشركة في تطوير وجهات عمرانية متكاملة تدعم جودة الحياة، وتوفر خيارات سكنية متعددة ضمن بيئة صحية مستدامة. كما تواصل NHC تأكيد مكانتها كأكبر مطور عقاري في الشرق الأوسط عبر مشاريع نوعية تعبّر عن التحول الحضري الذي يُبنى على أرض الواقع.
In the presence and under the patronage of the Minister of Municipalities and Housing, Majid Al-Huqail, and with the attendance of CEO Mohammed bin Saleh Al-Batti, the approval of Khuzam as the first urban destination to receive the "Wiqayah" accreditation as a health-promoting destination was delivered at the Cityscape Global Exhibition, after meeting the approved standards that include tobacco control, promoting healthy food, encouraging physical activity, supporting mental health, enhancing public health, and preventing injuries.
This step comes as part of the joint cooperation between the two parties to elevate the quality of life in urban destinations through the implementation of the "Accreditation of Health-Promoting Suburbs and Communities" program, which will be launched by the Public Health Authority for the first time during the Global Health Forum on October 27, 2025.
NHC confirms that the accreditation of Khuzam as a health-promoting destination represents a qualitative model of integration between the health and housing sectors, noting that the company is working to generalize the accreditation experience in its other destinations across various regions of the Kingdom, ensuring the creation of healthy and balanced urban environments that enhance the well-being of residents and contribute to improving the quality of life.
It is worth mentioning that NHC's projects embody the company's vision in developing integrated urban destinations that support quality of life and provide multiple housing options within a sustainable healthy environment. NHC continues to affirm its position as the largest real estate developer in the Middle East through quality projects that reflect the urban transformation being built on the ground.