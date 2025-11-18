بحضور ورعاية وزير البلديات والإسكان ماجد الحقيل، وحضور الرئيس التنفيذي محمد بن صالح البطي، تم تسليم اعتماد وجهة خزام كأول وجهة عمرانية تحصل على اعتماد «وقاية» وجهةً معززةً للصحة في معرض سيتي سكيب العالمي، بعد استيفائها للمعايير المعتمدة التي تشمل مكافحة التبغ، تعزيز الغذاء الصحي، تشجيع ممارسة النشاط البدني، دعم الصحة النفسية، تعزيز الصحة العامة والوقاية من الإصابات.

وتأتي هذه الخطوة في إطار التعاون المشترك بين الجهتين لرفع مستوى جودة الحياة في الوجهات العمرانية من خلال تطبيق برنامج «اعتماد الضواحي والمجتمعات المعززة للصحة»، الذي تطلقه هيئة الصحة العامة لأول مرة ضمن فعاليات منتدى الصحة العالمي في 27 أكتوبر 2025م.

وتؤكد NHC أن اعتماد وجهة خزام وجهةً معززةً للصحة يمثل نموذجاً نوعياً في التكامل بين القطاعين الصحي والإسكاني، مشيرة إلى أن الشركة تعمل على تعميم تجربة الاعتماد في وجهاتها الأخرى بمختلف مناطق المملكة، بما يضمن تحقيق بيئات عمرانية صحية ومتوازنة تعزز رفاه السكّان وتسهم في الارتقاء بجودة الحياة.

يُذكر أن مشاريع NHC تُجسد رؤية الشركة في تطوير وجهات عمرانية متكاملة تدعم جودة الحياة، وتوفر خيارات سكنية متعددة ضمن بيئة صحية مستدامة. كما تواصل NHC تأكيد مكانتها كأكبر مطور عقاري في الشرق الأوسط عبر مشاريع نوعية تعبّر عن التحول الحضري الذي يُبنى على أرض الواقع.