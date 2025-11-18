A number of members of the Shura Council criticized Shaqra University, which the council discussed in its tenth regular session of the second year of the ninth term, chaired by the council's president, Dr. Abdullah Muhammad Ibrahim Al Sheikh. Council member Dr. Lubna Al-Ajmi urged the university to include aspects related to the alignment of graduates, academic accreditation, and the enhancement of digital transformation to support the quality of programs. Council member Abdullah Al-Tawi called on Shaqra University to continuously develop and update educational facilities to keep pace with modern developments and provide a comprehensive university environment. Council member Tarek Faqih emphasized the importance of including modern technologies in laboratory sciences curricula, such as molecular diagnostics, medical genetics, and artificial intelligence in laboratory analyses, to enhance graduates' capabilities and increase their competitiveness in the job market. Council member Dr. Abdullah Al-Waqdani stressed the importance of the university increasing support for scientific research, calling for the provision of computational applications and engineering software, especially in the colleges of engineering and computer science. Council member Dr. Bassem Al-Sayed emphasized the importance of aligning Shaqra University's direction with university classification models, indicating that the university's focus should be consistent with its capabilities. Council member Dr. Aisha Arishi confirmed the university's need to face the challenge of infrastructure, digital transformation, and facilities, such as the lack of a university hospital and recreational and sports facilities, to achieve its future goal of administrative, academic, and financial independence.

Meanwhile, the council approved the draft law on new plant varieties, the draft law on planning designs for integrated circuits, the draft law on designs, and the draft law on patents and utility models.