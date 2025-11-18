وجه عدد من أعضاء مجلس الشورى نقداً لجامعة شقراء، التي ناقش المجلس تقريرها في جلسته العادية العاشرة من أعمال السنة الثانية للدورة التاسعة، المنعقدة برئاسة رئيس المجلس الدكتور عبدالله محمد إبراهيم آل الشيخ، إذ طالبت عضو المجلس الدكتورة لبنى العجمي، الجامعة بتضمين الجوانب المتعلقة بمواءمة الخريجين، والاعتماد الأكاديمي، وتعزيز التحول الرقمي، دعماً لجودة البرامج. وطالب عضو المجلس عبدالله آل طاوي، جامعة شقراء بتطوير وتحديث المرافق التعليمية بشكل مستمر؛ لمواكبة التطورات الحديثة وتوفير بيئة جامعية متكاملة. ودعا عضو المجلس طارق فقيه، إلى أهمية أن تشمل مناهج علوم المختبرات التقنيات الحديثة، منها التشخيص الجزيئي والوراثة الطبية، والذكاء الاصطناعي في التحاليل المخبرية، بما يعزز قدرات الخريجين ويرفع مستوى تنافسيتهم في سوق العمل. وأكد عضو المجلس الدكتور عبدالله الوقداني، أهمية أن تعمل الجامعة على زيادة الدعم للأبحاث العلمية، مطالباً بتوفير التطبيقات الحاسوبية والبرمجيات الهندسية خصوصاً في كليتي الهندسة والحاسب الآلي. وشدد عضو المجلس الدكتور باسم السيد، على أهمية مواءمة توجه جامعة شقراء مع تصنيف نماذج الجامعات، مبيناً أن تركيز الجامعة يجب أن يتسق مع إمكاناتها. وأكدت عضو المجلس الدكتورة عائشة عريشي، حاجة الجامعة لمواجهة تحدي البنية التحتية والتحول الرقمي والمرافق كعدم وجود مستشفى جامعي ومنشآت ترفيهية ورياضية لتحقيق هدفها المستقبلي نحو الاستقلال الإداري والأكاديمي والمالي.

فيما وافق المجلس على مشروع نظام الأصناف النباتية الجديدة، ومشروع نظام التصميمات التخطيطية للدارات المتكاملة، ومشروع نظام التصاميم، ومشروع نظام براءات الاختراع ونماذج المنفعة.