وصلت، أمس (الإثنين)، أول شحنة من المنحة المقدمة من المملكة العربية السعودية لقطاع الطاقة في الجمهورية العربية السورية، إذ رست ناقلة، محملة بنحو 650 ألف برميل من البترول الخام السعودي، في ميناء بانياس، تمثل الدفعة الأولى من المنحة البالغ حجمها الإجمالي 1.650 مليون برميل من البترول الخام.

ويأتي تسليم الشحنة للجانب السوري، إنفاذاً لتوجيهات خادم الحرمين الشريفين، وولي العهد.

وكانت المملكة ممثلة في الصندوق السعودي للتنمية، والجمهورية العربية السورية، ممثلة في وزارة الطاقة السورية، وقعتا في 11 سبتمبر الماضي، اتفاقية تقديم المنحة التي يتم تنفيذها ومتابعتها بإشراف وزارة الطاقة في المملكة؛ للإسهام في تعزيز تشغيل المصافي السورية وتحقيق الاستدامة التشغيلية والمالية، لدعم تنمية الاقتصاد ومواجهة التحديات الاقتصادية في سورية، وتمكين القطاعات الحيوية فيها من النمو، ودعم الجهود الوطنية والدولية في تحقيق أهداف التنمية المستدامة.

وتعكس المنحة جهود المملكة للإسهام في تحسين الظروف المعيشية للشعب السوري الشقيق انطلاقاً من العلاقات الوثيقة بين البلدين.