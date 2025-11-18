Yesterday (Monday), the first shipment of the grant provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the energy sector in the Syrian Arab Republic arrived, as a tanker carrying approximately 650,000 barrels of Saudi crude oil docked at the port of Baniyas. This represents the first batch of the grant, which totals 1.650 million barrels of crude oil.

The delivery of the shipment to the Syrian side comes in implementation of the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince.

The Kingdom, represented by the Saudi Fund for Development, and the Syrian Arab Republic, represented by the Syrian Ministry of Energy, signed an agreement on September 11th of last month for the provision of the grant, which is being implemented and monitored under the supervision of the Ministry of Energy in the Kingdom. This aims to contribute to enhancing the operation of Syrian refineries and achieving operational and financial sustainability, to support economic development and address economic challenges in Syria, enabling vital sectors to grow, and supporting national and international efforts to achieve sustainable development goals.

The grant reflects the Kingdom's efforts to contribute to improving the living conditions of the brotherly Syrian people, stemming from the close relations between the two countries.