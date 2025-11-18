وصلت، أمس (الإثنين)، أول شحنة من المنحة المقدمة من المملكة العربية السعودية لقطاع الطاقة في الجمهورية العربية السورية، إذ رست ناقلة، محملة بنحو 650 ألف برميل من البترول الخام السعودي، في ميناء بانياس، تمثل الدفعة الأولى من المنحة البالغ حجمها الإجمالي 1.650 مليون برميل من البترول الخام.
ويأتي تسليم الشحنة للجانب السوري، إنفاذاً لتوجيهات خادم الحرمين الشريفين، وولي العهد.
وكانت المملكة ممثلة في الصندوق السعودي للتنمية، والجمهورية العربية السورية، ممثلة في وزارة الطاقة السورية، وقعتا في 11 سبتمبر الماضي، اتفاقية تقديم المنحة التي يتم تنفيذها ومتابعتها بإشراف وزارة الطاقة في المملكة؛ للإسهام في تعزيز تشغيل المصافي السورية وتحقيق الاستدامة التشغيلية والمالية، لدعم تنمية الاقتصاد ومواجهة التحديات الاقتصادية في سورية، وتمكين القطاعات الحيوية فيها من النمو، ودعم الجهود الوطنية والدولية في تحقيق أهداف التنمية المستدامة.
وتعكس المنحة جهود المملكة للإسهام في تحسين الظروف المعيشية للشعب السوري الشقيق انطلاقاً من العلاقات الوثيقة بين البلدين.
Yesterday (Monday), the first shipment of the grant provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the energy sector in the Syrian Arab Republic arrived, as a tanker carrying approximately 650,000 barrels of Saudi crude oil docked at the port of Baniyas. This represents the first batch of the grant, which totals 1.650 million barrels of crude oil.
The delivery of the shipment to the Syrian side comes in implementation of the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince.
The Kingdom, represented by the Saudi Fund for Development, and the Syrian Arab Republic, represented by the Syrian Ministry of Energy, signed an agreement on September 11th of last month for the provision of the grant, which is being implemented and monitored under the supervision of the Ministry of Energy in the Kingdom. This aims to contribute to enhancing the operation of Syrian refineries and achieving operational and financial sustainability, to support economic development and address economic challenges in Syria, enabling vital sectors to grow, and supporting national and international efforts to achieve sustainable development goals.
The grant reflects the Kingdom's efforts to contribute to improving the living conditions of the brotherly Syrian people, stemming from the close relations between the two countries.