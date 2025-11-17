The CEO of NHC, Mr. Mohammed bin Saleh Al-Batti, announced during his speech at the opening of the Cityscape Global 2025 exhibition in Riyadh, the launch of more than 134,000 housing units in several urban destinations with a value exceeding 100 billion riyals, as part of the company's plan to reach 300,000 housing units by the end of 2025.

He explained that NHC's projects today span 25 urban destinations in 17 cities across the Kingdom, forming vibrant and sustainable communities that combine quality of life and job opportunities with comfort and nature. He pointed out that the company has successfully sold more than 134,000 housing units to date, with over 60,000 families residing in its various destinations with confidence and reassurance.

Al-Batti affirmed that the company continues to direct its investments to serve urban development and enhance the quality of life in the Kingdom, citing the achievement of the Khuzam destination in receiving the diamond accreditation from the Public Health Authority (Weqaya), as the first health-enhancing destination in the Kingdom. This achievement reflects NHC's commitment to applying environmental standards that support a healthy lifestyle, contributing to the health and well-being of individuals and the community.

The CEO indicated that NHC is continuing to strengthen its position as the largest real estate developer in the region and achieve its targets within Saudi Vision 2030, by launching quality projects and strategic partnerships that enhance urban development and real estate investment in the Kingdom. He revealed the signing of several new international partnerships worth over 8 billion Saudi riyals with companies from South Korea, China, Egypt, and Turkey to develop new projects and distinctive urban destinations, noting that the company welcomes major global companies with investments exceeding 40 billion riyals.

He also announced residential and commercial investment opportunities for 2026 exceeding 60 billion riyals, covering areas of real estate development, supply chains, and sustainability, affirming that NHC's doors are open to local and international investors to be part of an experience that redefines the concept of real estate development and elevates the housing experience to better levels.

In terms of digital transformation, Al-Batti revealed the achievements of the company's technological arm (NHC Innovation), which manages 13 digital platforms serving more than 35 million users, emphasizing that artificial intelligence has become part of city planning, community management, and customer experience. He also announced a new partnership with Humain Company to collaborate in the fields of creative artificial intelligence, contributing to the development of smarter technologies connected to human life.

Speaking about the impact of these efforts on the national economy, Al-Batti explained that the Oxford Economics report predicts that the NHC group will support more than 381,000 jobs during 2025 and add 53 billion riyals to the non-oil GDP, affirming that the company believes that development starts with the individual and empowering them, and that it works to create economic and professional opportunities that contribute to the development of national competencies.

The CEO concluded his speech by emphasizing that NHC is building an economy within the economy, and a value that extends to every city, neighborhood, and home, expecting that the value of the company's residential and commercial portfolio will exceed half a trillion riyals by 2030, after reaching a quarter trillion riyals by the end of 2025.