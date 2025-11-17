أعلن الرئيس التنفيذي لــ NHC الأستاذ محمد بن صالح البطي خلال كلمته في افتتاح معرض سيتي سكيب العالمي 2025 في الرياض، عن إطلاق أكثر من 134 ألف وحدة سكنية في عدد من الوجهات العمرانية بقيمة تتجاوز 100 مليار ريال، وذلك ضمن خطة الشركة للوصول إلى 300 ألف وحدة سكنية بنهاية عام 2025.

وأوضح أن مشاريع NHC تمتد اليوم عبر 25 وجهة عمرانية في 17 مدينة حول المملكة، وتشكل مجتمعات حيوية مستدامة تجمع بين جودة الحياة وفرص العمل وبين الراحة والطبيعة، مشيرًا إلى أن الشركة نجحت حتى اليوم في بيع أكثر من 134 ألف وحدة سكنية، فيما سكنت أكثر من 60 ألف أسرة في وجهاتها المختلفة بثقة وطمأنينة.

وأكد البطي أن الشركة مواصلة في توجيه استثماراتها بما يخدم التطوير العمراني ويرتقي بجودة الحياة في المملكة، مستشهدًا بحصول وجهة خزام على الاعتماد الماسي من هيئة الصحة العامة (وقاية)، كأول وجهة معززة للصحة في المملكة، ويعكس هذا الإنجاز التزام NHC بتطبيق معايير البيئة الداعمة لنمط الحياة الصحي، ما أسهم في تعزيز صحة الأفراد والمجتمع ورفاههم.

وأشار الرئيس التنفيذي إلى أن NHC مستمرة في تعزيز مكانتها كأكبر مطوّر عقاري في المنطقة، وتحقيق مستهدفاتها ضمن رؤية السعودية 2030، من خلال إطلاق مشاريع نوعية وشراكات إستراتيجية تعزز التنمية الحضرية والاستثمار العقاري في المملكة، حيث كشف عن توقيع عدد من الشراكات الدولية الجديدة بقيمة تتجاوز 8 مليارات ريال سعودي مع شركات من كوريا الجنوبية، والصين، ومصر، وتركيا لتطوير مشاريع جديدة ووجهات عمرانية مميزة، مشيرًا إلى أن الشركة تستقبل كبرى الشركات العالمية باستثمارات تتجاوز 40 مليار ريال.

كما أعلن عن فرص استثمارية سكنية وتجارية لعام 2026 تتجاوز قيمتها 60 مليار ريال، تشمل مجالات التطوير العقاري وسلاسل الإمداد والاستدامة، مؤكدًا أن باب NHC مفتوح أمام المستثمرين المحليين والدوليين ليكونوا جزءًا من تجربة تعيد تعريف مفهوم التطوير العقاري وترتقي بتجربة السكن إلى مستويات أفضل.

وفي جانب التحول الرقمي، كشف البطي عن إنجازات ذراع الشركة التقنية (NHC Innovation) التي تدير 13 منصة رقمية تخدم أكثر من 35 مليون مستخدم، مؤكدًا أن الذكاء الاصطناعي أصبح جزءًا من تخطيط المدن وإدارة المجتمعات وتجربة العملاء. كما أعلن عن شراكة جديدة مع شركة هيوماين للتعاون في مجالات الذكاء الاصطناعي الإبداعية، بما يسهم في تطوير تقنيات أكثر ذكاءً وارتباطًا بحياة الإنسان.

وفي حديثه عن أثر هذه الجهود على الاقتصاد الوطني، أوضح البطي أن تقرير أكسفورد إيكونوميكس يتوقع أن تسهم مجموعة NHC في دعم أكثر من 381 ألف وظيفة خلال عام 2025، وأن تضيف 53 مليار ريال للناتج المحلي غير النفطي، مؤكدًا أن الشركة تؤمن بأن التنمية تبدأ من الإنسان وتمكينه، وأنها تعمل على خلق فرص اقتصادية ومهنية تسهم في تطوير الكفاءات الوطنية.

واختتم الرئيس التنفيذي كلمته بالتأكيد على أن NHC تبني اقتصادًا داخل الاقتصاد، وقيمةً تمتد إلى كل مدينة وحي وبيت، متوقعًا أن تتجاوز قيمة محفظة الشركة السكنية والتجارية نصف تريليون ريال بحلول عام 2030، بعد أن بلغت ربع تريليون ريال حتى نهاية عام 2025.