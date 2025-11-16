The General Supervisor of the King Abdulaziz Public Library, Faisal bin Abdulrahman bin Muammar, participated in the opening session of the annual Forum of Tolerance organized by the King Abdulaziz Center for National Dialogue today (Sunday). The General Supervisor addressed the theme of "The Role of Civil Society Institutions in Promoting Values of Coexistence and Tolerance," emphasizing the vital role these institutions play in building societal awareness and enhancing understanding between cultures.

In his speech, Ibn Muammar clarified that tolerance is not a concession of beliefs or established values; rather, it is an ethical and humanitarian stance based on recognizing and respecting differences, serving as a fundamental principle for organizing human relationships.

He pointed out that tolerance, in its essence, is a value that protects society from conflict and exclusion, and establishes an environment based on respect, justice, and non-harm, noting that historical experiences and religious references confirm that the flourishing of civilizations is linked to their ability to embrace diversity.

He reflected on the rich Islamic heritage in this field, citing the Constitution of Medina and the prophetic models that combined justice and mercy, affirming that Islam has made tolerance a fundamental pillar in dealing with others, and that Islamic civilization has formed a practical model of coexistence by embracing diverse sciences and cultures. He also mentioned that experiences from Western legal thought, despite originating from different contexts, have proven that tolerance is essential for ensuring social stability.

He went on to discuss contemporary transformations and the rising discourse of hatred and division in the world, considering the need for dialogue and understanding today to be more urgent than ever. He emphasized that tolerance is no longer just a moral virtue, but a strategic choice for countries and societies to confront extremism and enhance national cohesion.

He also touched on the role of civil society institutions, describing them as a pivotal pillar in spreading the culture of tolerance, due to their ability to reach different groups and interact directly with their needs.

He noted that these organizations contribute to deepening community participation, establishing principles of citizenship, and expanding the scope of human development, in addition to their impactful participation in sustainable development and support for the most vulnerable groups.

Ibn Muammar explained that civil institutions play a fundamental role in combating extremism by providing knowledge and cultural initiatives that enhance awareness, support the values of moderation and balance, and provide platforms for dialogue that bring together various religious and cultural components. They also contribute to developing dialogue skills among youth and promoting a culture of coexistence through artistic and cultural activities and purposeful media content.

He stressed that activating these roles requires a supportive environment and higher levels of coordination with educational, media, and religious institutions, as well as building international partnerships that enhance the presence of a shared humanitarian discourse and raise global awareness of the values of justice and peace.

He concluded his remarks by emphasizing that the future of coexistence and social peace depends on the integration of efforts between the state and society, calling for empowering civil society organizations and enhancing their presence in national and regional programs, and building sustainable initiatives that contribute to instilling a culture of dialogue, brotherhood, and respect for diversity, in a manner befitting the value and dignity of humanity.