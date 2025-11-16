شارك المشرف العام على مكتبة الملك عبدالعزيز العامة فيصل بن عبدالرحمن بن معمَّر في الجلسة الافتتاحية من ملتقى التسامح السنوي الذي نظّمه مركز الملك عبدالعزيز للتواصل الحضاري اليوم (الأحد)، إذ تناول المشرف العام محور «دور مؤسسات المجتمع المدني في نشر قيم التعايش والتسامح»، مؤكدا أهمية الدور الحيوي الذي تمارسه هذه المؤسسات في بناء الوعي المجتمعي وتعزيز التفاهم بين الثقافات.
وأوضح ابن معمر خلال كلمته أن التسامح ليس تنازلا عن المعتقدات أو القيم الراسخة؛ إنما هو موقف أخلاقي وإنساني يقوم على الاعتراف بالاختلاف واحترامه، بوصفه قاعدة أساسية لتنظيم العلاقات الإنسانية.
وأشار إلى أن التسامح في جوهره قيمة تحمي المجتمع من النزاع والإقصاء، وتؤسِّس لبيئة قائمة على الاحترام والعدل وعدم الإضرار، مبينا أن التجارب التاريخية والمرجعيات الدينية تؤكد أن ازدهار الحضارات ارتبط بقدرتها على احتضان التنوع.
وتوقف عند الإرث الإسلامي الثري في هذا المجال، مستشهدا بوثيقة المدينة والنماذج النبوية التي جمعت بين العدل والرحمة، مؤكدا أن الإسلام جعل من التسامح ركيزة أصيلة في التعامل مع الآخر، وأن الحضارة الإسلامية شكّلت نموذجا عمليا في التعايش عبر احتضان العلوم والثقافات المتنوعة. كما أشار إلى أن تجارب الفكر القانوني الغربي، رغم انطلاقها من سياقات مختلفة، أثبتت أن التسامح ضرورة لضمان الاستقرار الاجتماعي.
وذهب للحديث عن التحولات المعاصرة وما يشهده العالم من تصاعد خطاب الكراهية والانقسام، معتبرا أن الحاجة اليوم إلى الحوار والتفاهم أصبحت ملحّة أكثر من أي وقت مضى. وأكد أن التسامح لم يعد مجرد فضيلة أخلاقية، بل خيار إستراتيجي للدول والمجتمعات لمواجهة التطرف وتعزيز التماسك الوطني.
كما تطرق في كلمته عن دور مؤسسات المجتمع المدني، واصفا إياها بالركيزة المحورية في نشر ثقافة التسامح، لما تمتلكه من قدرة على الوصول إلى الفئات المختلفة والتفاعل المباشر مع حاجاتها.
وأشار إلى أن هذه المنظمات تسهم في تعميق المشاركة المجتمعية، وترسيخ مبادئ المواطنة، وتوسيع نطاق التنمية البشرية، فضلا عن مشاركتها المؤثرة في التنمية المستدامة ودعم الفئات الأكثر حاجة.
وأوضح ابن معمر أن المؤسسات المدنية تؤدي دورا أساسيا في مواجهة التطرف من خلال تقديم مبادرات معرفية وثقافية تعزّز الوعي، وتدعم قيم الوسطية والاعتدال، وتوفّر منصات للحوار تجمع مختلف المكوّنات الدينية والثقافية. كما تسهم في تنمية مهارات الحوار لدى الشباب، وإشاعة ثقافة التعايش عبر الأنشطة الفنية والثقافية والمحتوى الإعلامي الهادف.
وشدَّد على أن تفعيل هذه الأدوار يتطلب بيئة داعمة ومستويات أعلى من التنسيق مع المؤسسات التعليمية والإعلامية والدينية، إلى جانب بناء شراكات دولية تُعزّز حضور الخطاب الإنساني المشترك وترفع مستوى الوعي العالمي بقيم العدل والسلام.
واختتم حديثه بالتأكيد على أن مستقبل التعايش والسلم المجتمعي يعتمد على تكامل الجهود بين الدولة والمجتمع، داعيا إلى تمكين منظمات المجتمع المدني وتعزيز حضورها في البرامج الوطنية والإقليمية، وبناء مبادرات مستدامة تُسهم في غرس ثقافة الحوار والإخاء واحترام التنوع، بما يليق بقيمة الإنسان وكرامته.
