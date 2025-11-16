رفعت المدينة المنورة نسبة أعداد الزوار وشهدت أعلى نسبة للزيارة في تاريخها، وأسهمت التطبيقات الذكية، منها تطبيق نسك، في زيادة الزوار للروضة الشريفة من 7 آلاف إلى 54 ألفاً يومياً، بنسبة 670%. وأعلن وزير الحج أن نسبة الرضا بلغت 90% خلال 3 أعوام.


واستقبلت المدينة المنورة أكثر من 18 مليون زائر في عام 2024، بزيادة عن 14.1 مليون في عام 2023، و8.2 مليون في عام 2022. وتشير إحصاءات الربع الأول من عام 2025 إلى أن إجمالي زوار المدينة بلغ 6.45 مليون زائر، منهم 4.41 مليون زائر من الخارج.


