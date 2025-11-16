The city of Medina has raised the number of visitors and witnessed the highest visitation rate in its history. Smart applications, including the Nusuk app, contributed to increasing visitors to the Noble Sanctuary from 7,000 to 54,000 daily, an increase of 670%. The Minister of Hajj announced that the satisfaction rate reached 90% over three years.



Medina welcomed more than 18 million visitors in 2024, an increase from 14.1 million in 2023 and 8.2 million in 2022. Statistics for the first quarter of 2025 indicate that the total number of visitors to the city reached 6.45 million, of which 4.41 million were from abroad.



