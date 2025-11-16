استقبل أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه بديوان الإمارة اليوم (الأحد)، مدير شرطة المنطقة الشرقية اللواء محمد بن مبارك الوذيناني، يرافقه مدير الدوريات الأمنية بالمنطقة العقيد فهد بن عمر العتيبي، بمناسبة تعيينه.
وهنأ أمير المنطقة الشرقية العقيد العتيبي بهذه المناسبة، متمنياً له التوفيق والسداد في مهمات عمله، موجهاً بأهمية تعزيز جاهزية الدوريات الأمنية، ورفع مستوى الاستجابة للحالات الأمنية، وتكثيف الجهود الميدانية بما يسهم في تعزيز سلامة المجتمع وحفظ أمنه.
ورفع اللواء الوذيناني والعقيد العتيبي شكرهما لأمير المنطقة الشرقية على اهتمامه وتوجيهاته السديدة ودعمه المستمر لمنظومة العمل الأمني في المنطقة.
The Prince of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, received the Director of Eastern Province Police, Major General Mohammed bin Mubarak Al-Wudhaini, in his office at the Emirate's Diwan today (Sunday), accompanied by the Director of Security Patrols in the region, Colonel Fahd bin Omar Al-Otaibi, on the occasion of his appointment.
The Prince of the Eastern Province congratulated Colonel Al-Otaibi on this occasion, wishing him success and prosperity in his duties, while emphasizing the importance of enhancing the readiness of security patrols, improving the response level to security incidents, and intensifying field efforts to contribute to the safety of the community and maintain its security.
Major General Al-Wudhaini and Colonel Al-Otaibi expressed their gratitude to the Prince of the Eastern Province for his attention, wise directives, and continuous support for the security work system in the region.