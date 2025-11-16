The Prince of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, received the Director of Eastern Province Police, Major General Mohammed bin Mubarak Al-Wudhaini, in his office at the Emirate's Diwan today (Sunday), accompanied by the Director of Security Patrols in the region, Colonel Fahd bin Omar Al-Otaibi, on the occasion of his appointment.

The Prince of the Eastern Province congratulated Colonel Al-Otaibi on this occasion, wishing him success and prosperity in his duties, while emphasizing the importance of enhancing the readiness of security patrols, improving the response level to security incidents, and intensifying field efforts to contribute to the safety of the community and maintain its security.

Major General Al-Wudhaini and Colonel Al-Otaibi expressed their gratitude to the Prince of the Eastern Province for his attention, wise directives, and continuous support for the security work system in the region.