استقبل أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه بديوان الإمارة اليوم (الأحد)، مدير شرطة المنطقة الشرقية اللواء محمد بن مبارك الوذيناني، يرافقه مدير الدوريات الأمنية بالمنطقة العقيد فهد بن عمر العتيبي، بمناسبة تعيينه.

وهنأ أمير المنطقة الشرقية العقيد العتيبي بهذه المناسبة، متمنياً له التوفيق والسداد في مهمات عمله، موجهاً بأهمية تعزيز جاهزية الدوريات الأمنية، ورفع مستوى الاستجابة للحالات الأمنية، وتكثيف الجهود الميدانية بما يسهم في تعزيز سلامة المجتمع وحفظ أمنه.

ورفع اللواء الوذيناني والعقيد العتيبي شكرهما لأمير المنطقة الشرقية على اهتمامه وتوجيهاته السديدة ودعمه المستمر لمنظومة العمل الأمني في المنطقة.