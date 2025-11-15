The joint field campaigns to monitor and apprehend violators of residency, labor, and border security regulations, which took place in all regions of the Kingdom, from 15/05/1447 AH corresponding to 06/11/2025 AD to 21/05/1447 AH corresponding to 12/11/2025 AD, resulted in the following outcomes:

First: The total number of violators apprehended during the joint security field campaigns in all regions of the Kingdom reached (22,156), including (14,027) violators of the residency system, (4,781) violators of border security regulations, and (3,348) violators of labor regulations.

Second: The total number of individuals apprehended while attempting to cross the borders into the Kingdom was (1,924), of whom (37%) were of Yemeni nationality, (62%) were of Ethiopian nationality, and (1%) were of other nationalities. Additionally, (32) individuals were apprehended for attempting to cross the borders out of the Kingdom in an irregular manner.

Third: (31) individuals involved in transporting, sheltering, and employing violators of residency, labor, and border security regulations, as well as concealing them, were apprehended.

Fourth: The total number of individuals currently undergoing enforcement procedures reached (30,236) violators, including (28,407) men and (1,829) women.

Fifth: (22,091) violators were referred to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, (4,784) violators were referred to complete their travel bookings, and (14,916) violators were deported.

The Ministry of Interior confirmed that anyone who facilitates the entry of violators of border security regulations into the Kingdom, transports them within it, provides them with shelter, or offers them any assistance or service in any form, exposes themselves to penalties of up to 15 years in prison, a financial fine of up to one million riyals, confiscation of the means of transport and accommodation used for shelter, in addition to being publicly named.

It clarified that this crime is considered a major crime warranting detention, and it is a breach of honor and trust, urging reporting of any violations to the number (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and (999) and (996) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions.