The General Administration of Education in the Riyadh Region will launch the International Day for Tolerance 2025 activities tomorrow, Sunday, which coincides with November 16 of each year, through a program that will last for 5 days in all schools in the region, aimed at instilling the values of tolerance, coexistence, and moderation among students and education staff.

The official spokesperson for Education in Riyadh, Abdul Salam Al-Thumairi, explained that the activities are part of the executive plan of the General Administration for Intellectual Awareness at the Ministry of Education, aimed at promoting a culture of tolerance, understanding, and respect for others through targeted activities and programs for students and educational staff.

Al-Thumairi indicated that Education in Riyadh has circulated to schools the implementation of the prepared plan for the celebration, which focuses on communication messages that enhance the presence of tolerance values in the educational environment and contribute to establishing cohesive human relationships and building a school community based on respect and dialogue.

He pointed to the efforts made by schools to activate this occasion, emphasizing that the Ministry of Education works through its diverse programs to enhance religious, national, and social values, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 in building a tolerant and balanced society and promoting sustainable national development.