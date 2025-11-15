تطلق الإدارة العامة للتعليم بمنطقة الرياض غدًا الأحد فعاليات اليوم الدولي للتسامح 2025، الذي يصادف 16 نوفمبر من كل عام، من خلال برنامج يمتد 5 أيام في جميع مدارس المنطقة، بهدف ترسيخ قيم التسامح والتعايش والاعتدال بين الطلاب ومنسوبي التعليم.
وأوضح المتحدث الرسمي لتعليم الرياض عبدالسلام الثميري، أن الفعاليات تأتي ضمن الخطة التنفيذية للإدارة العامة للوعي الفكري بوزارة التعليم، الهادفة إلى تعزيز ثقافة التسامح والتفاهم واحترام الآخر عبر أنشطة وبرامج نوعية موجّهة للطلاب والهيئة التعليمية.
وبيّن الثميري، أن تعليم الرياض عمّم على المدارس تنفيذ الخطة المعدّة للاحتفاء، والتي تركز على رسائل اتصالية تعزّز حضور قيم التسامح في البيئة التعليمية، وتسهم في ترسيخ العلاقات الإنسانية المتماسكة، وبناء مجتمع مدرسي قائم على الاحترام والحوار.
وأشار إلى الجهود التي تبذلها المدارس في تفعيل هذه المناسبة، مؤكدًا أن وزارة التعليم تعمل من خلال برامجها المتنوعة، على تعزيز القيم الدينية والوطنية والاجتماعية، بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030 في بناء مجتمع متسامح ومتوازن، وتعزيز التنمية الوطنية المستدامة.