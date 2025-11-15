ضمن جهود أمانة منطقة الرياض في تعزيز الرقابة الميدانية وحماية الصحة العامة، ضبطت بلدية محافظة الخرج، بالتنسيق مع غرفة العمليات المشتركة، استراحة جرى استغلالها بصورة غير نظامية لإنتاج وبيع الدواجن، في بيئة تفتقر إلى الاشتراطات الصحية والبلدية، إذ عُثر داخل الموقع على أكثر من 3,800 دجاجة معدّة للتداول المخالف.

وباشرت الفرق الرقابية موقع المخالفة فور رصده، واتُّخذت الإجراءات النظامية، وتم إيقاف النشاط، ومصادرة المواد المخالفة، تمهيداً لاستكمال الإجراءات المتبعة في مثل هذه الحالات.

وتضم غرفة العمليات المشتركة جهات حكومية وأمنية تعمل على رصد المخالفات البلدية والصحية ومعالجتها، بما يضمن الامتثال ويعزز السلامة العامة.

وأكدت أمانة منطقة الرياض استمرار جهودها الرقابية ممثلة ببلدية الخرج في متابعة المخالفات البلدية وضبط التجاوزات، ورفع مستوى الالتزام بالأنظمة حفاظاً على صحة وسلامة السكان.