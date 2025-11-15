As part of the efforts of the Riyadh Region Municipality to enhance field monitoring and protect public health, the Al-Kharj Municipality, in coordination with the Joint Operations Room, seized a facility that was illegally used for the production and sale of poultry, in an environment lacking health and municipal requirements. More than 3,800 chickens prepared for illegal trade were found on-site.

The monitoring teams immediately addressed the site of the violation upon detection, and legal procedures were taken, halting the activity and confiscating the violating materials, in preparation for completing the procedures followed in such cases.

The Joint Operations Room includes governmental and security entities that work to monitor and address municipal and health violations, ensuring compliance and enhancing public safety.

The Riyadh Region Municipality confirmed its ongoing monitoring efforts, represented by the Al-Kharj Municipality, in following up on municipal violations and controlling excesses, raising the level of compliance with regulations to safeguard the health and safety of residents.