قبضت دوريات الأفواج الأمنية بمنطقة عسير على مواطن لترويجه (6) كيلو جرامات من نبات القات المخدر بمحافظة الفرشة، وتم إيقافه واتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية بحقه، وإحالته لجهة الاختصاص.

وتهيب الجهات الأمنية بالإبلاغ عن كل ما يتوافر من معلومات لدى المواطنين والمقيمين عن أي نشاطات ذات صلة بتهريب أو ترويج المخدرات، وذلك من خلال الاتصال بالأرقام (911) في مناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية و(999) في بقية مناطق المملكة، ورقم بلاغات المديرية العامة لمكافحة المخدرات (995)، وعبر البريد الإلكتروني 995@gdnc.gov.sa، وستعالج جميع البلاغات بسرية تامة دون أدنى مسؤولية على المبلّغ.