The security patrols in the Asir region arrested a citizen for promoting (6) kilograms of the narcotic plant khat in Al-Farsha Governorate. He has been detained, and legal procedures have been taken against him, and he has been referred to the relevant authorities.

The security agencies urge citizens and residents to report any information they have about activities related to drug trafficking or promotion by calling (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and (999) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions, as well as the General Directorate for Drug Control's reporting number (995), and via email at 995@gdnc.gov.sa. All reports will be handled with complete confidentiality, with no liability on the informant.