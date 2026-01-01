The Saudi Red Sea Authority has issued, for the first time, requirements and conditions for beach operators, in a qualitative step that outlines new features for the development and activation of beaches as sustainable economic and tourism components along the western coast.

The requirements serve as an operational and regulatory framework for issuing a beach operation license, specifying conditions for security, safety, public health, and marine environmental protection. This establishes a new phase subject to quality standards in accordance with the best practices and international experiences for an ideal beach experience for visitors, which will reflect in the future on improving the quality of services provided, safety standards, and enhancing the sustainability of beaches and the attractiveness of the marine environment. They are designed to be an official reference for operators wishing to develop or operate beaches. The requirements and conditions also include the design and development of beaches according to the Saudi building code, ensuring compliance with architectural and structural standards, as well as other requirements for accessibility for people with disabilities, and compliance with security, safety, and environmental regulations, all adhering to the highest quality standards and specifications in line with the environmental label for beaches. The requirements and conditions include a mechanism for obtaining a beach operation license through several requirements, including: a valid commercial registration, an environmental operating permit, marine area planning, a beach safety plan, along with an assessment of its capacity. The conditions also require the operator to adhere to security, safety, and public health measures, including separating swimming areas from other marine activity areas, providing basic facilities and rescue equipment, and installing informational signs, in addition to providing lifeguards. They also include strict environmental regulations that prohibit the discharge of pollutants, waste management, the use of environmentally friendly materials, and activating mechanisms for environmental monitoring and immediate reporting of any environmental incidents, in order to maintain ecological balance. Current operators are granted a one-year grace period to rectify their situations in accordance with the approved regulatory, technical, and environmental conditions.