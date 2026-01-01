أصدرت الهيئة السعودية للبحر الأحمر، متطلبات واشتراطات مشغّلي الشواطئ لأول مرة، في خطوة نوعية ترسم ملامح جديدة لتطوير الشواطئ وتفعيلها كمقوّمات اقتصادية وسياحية مستدامة على امتداد الساحل الغربي.
وتُعد المتطلبات إطاراً تشغيلياً وتنظيمياً لإصدار ترخيص تشغيل الشاطئ، وتحدّد اشتراطات الأمن والسلامة والصحة العامة وحماية البيئة البحرية، لتؤسس مرحلةً جديدةً تخضع لمعايير الجودة وفق أفضل الممارسات والتجارب الدولية لمتعة شاطئية مثالية للزائر، بما ينعكس مستقبلاً على رفع جودة الخدمات المقدمة ومعايير السلامة وتعزيز استدامة الشواطئ وحماية البيئة البحرية وجاذبيتها. وصُمّمت لتكون مرجعاً رسمياً للمشغلين الراغبين في تطوير الشواطئ أو تشغيلها. كما تشمل المتطلبات والاشتراطات تصميم وتطوير الشواطئ وفق كود البناء السعودي، بما يضمن الالتزام بالمعايير المعمارية والإنشائية وغيرها، إضافةً إلى متطلبات الوصول الشامل للأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة، والامتثال لأنظمة الأمن والسلامة والبيئة، وبأعلى مقاييس الجودة والمواصفات بما يتوافق مع العلامة البيئية للشواطئ. وتتضمّن المتطلبات والاشتراطات آلية الحصول على ترخيص تشغيل الشاطئ من خلال عدد من المتطلبات؛ من بينها: سجل تجاري ساري المفعول، وتصريح بيئي للتشغيل، وتخطيط الحيز البحري، وخطة سلامة الشاطئ، مع تقييم القدرة الاستيعابية له. كما تتطلب الاشتراطات التزام المشغل بالأمن والسلامة والصحة العامة، بما في ذلك الفصل بين مناطق السباحة ومناطق الأنشطة البحرية الأخرى، وتوفير التجهيزات الأساسية ومعدات الإنقاذ واللوحات الإرشادية، إضافةً إلى توفير المنقذين. وتتضمّن كذلك ضوابط بيئية صارمة تشمل منع تصريف الملوثات، وإدارة النفايات، واستخدام مواد صديقة للبيئة، وتفعيل آليات للرصد البيئي والتبليغ الفوري عن أي حادثة بيئية، بما يحافظ على التوازن البيئي. ويُمنح المشغلون الحاليون مهلة لمدة عام واحد لتصحيح أوضاعهم بما يتوافق مع الاشتراطات التنظيمية والفنية والبيئية المعتمدة.
The Saudi Red Sea Authority has issued, for the first time, requirements and conditions for beach operators, in a qualitative step that outlines new features for the development and activation of beaches as sustainable economic and tourism components along the western coast.
The requirements serve as an operational and regulatory framework for issuing a beach operation license, specifying conditions for security, safety, public health, and marine environmental protection. This establishes a new phase subject to quality standards in accordance with the best practices and international experiences for an ideal beach experience for visitors, which will reflect in the future on improving the quality of services provided, safety standards, and enhancing the sustainability of beaches and the attractiveness of the marine environment. They are designed to be an official reference for operators wishing to develop or operate beaches. The requirements and conditions also include the design and development of beaches according to the Saudi building code, ensuring compliance with architectural and structural standards, as well as other requirements for accessibility for people with disabilities, and compliance with security, safety, and environmental regulations, all adhering to the highest quality standards and specifications in line with the environmental label for beaches. The requirements and conditions include a mechanism for obtaining a beach operation license through several requirements, including: a valid commercial registration, an environmental operating permit, marine area planning, a beach safety plan, along with an assessment of its capacity. The conditions also require the operator to adhere to security, safety, and public health measures, including separating swimming areas from other marine activity areas, providing basic facilities and rescue equipment, and installing informational signs, in addition to providing lifeguards. They also include strict environmental regulations that prohibit the discharge of pollutants, waste management, the use of environmentally friendly materials, and activating mechanisms for environmental monitoring and immediate reporting of any environmental incidents, in order to maintain ecological balance. Current operators are granted a one-year grace period to rectify their situations in accordance with the approved regulatory, technical, and environmental conditions.