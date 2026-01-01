أصدرت الهيئة السعودية للبحر الأحمر، متطلبات واشتراطات مشغّلي الشواطئ لأول مرة، في خطوة نوعية ترسم ملامح جديدة لتطوير الشواطئ وتفعيلها كمقوّمات اقتصادية وسياحية مستدامة على امتداد الساحل الغربي.

وتُعد المتطلبات إطاراً تشغيلياً وتنظيمياً لإصدار ترخيص تشغيل الشاطئ، وتحدّد اشتراطات الأمن والسلامة والصحة العامة وحماية البيئة البحرية، لتؤسس مرحلةً جديدةً تخضع لمعايير الجودة وفق أفضل الممارسات والتجارب الدولية لمتعة شاطئية مثالية للزائر، بما ينعكس مستقبلاً على رفع جودة الخدمات المقدمة ومعايير السلامة وتعزيز استدامة الشواطئ وحماية البيئة البحرية وجاذبيتها. وصُمّمت لتكون مرجعاً رسمياً للمشغلين الراغبين في تطوير الشواطئ أو تشغيلها. كما تشمل المتطلبات والاشتراطات تصميم وتطوير الشواطئ وفق كود البناء السعودي، بما يضمن الالتزام بالمعايير المعمارية والإنشائية وغيرها، إضافةً إلى متطلبات الوصول الشامل للأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة، والامتثال لأنظمة الأمن والسلامة والبيئة، وبأعلى مقاييس الجودة والمواصفات بما يتوافق مع العلامة البيئية للشواطئ. وتتضمّن المتطلبات والاشتراطات آلية الحصول على ترخيص تشغيل الشاطئ من خلال عدد من المتطلبات؛ من بينها: سجل تجاري ساري المفعول، وتصريح بيئي للتشغيل، وتخطيط الحيز البحري، وخطة سلامة الشاطئ، مع تقييم القدرة الاستيعابية له. كما تتطلب الاشتراطات التزام المشغل بالأمن والسلامة والصحة العامة، بما في ذلك الفصل بين مناطق السباحة ومناطق الأنشطة البحرية الأخرى، وتوفير التجهيزات الأساسية ومعدات الإنقاذ واللوحات الإرشادية، إضافةً إلى توفير المنقذين. وتتضمّن كذلك ضوابط بيئية صارمة تشمل منع تصريف الملوثات، وإدارة النفايات، واستخدام مواد صديقة للبيئة، وتفعيل آليات للرصد البيئي والتبليغ الفوري عن أي حادثة بيئية، بما يحافظ على التوازن البيئي. ويُمنح المشغلون الحاليون مهلة لمدة عام واحد لتصحيح أوضاعهم بما يتوافق مع الاشتراطات التنظيمية والفنية والبيئية المعتمدة.