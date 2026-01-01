في عالم سادته الأزمات والعواصف الاقتصادية والاجتماعية والسياسية، تمسّكت السعودية في العام 2025 بثوابتها في الاستقرار والرفاه والنماء المستدام، مع العمل المثابر على مد يد العون للمتضررين وإغاثة الشعوب في العالم أجمع.

ووسط عواصف العام 2025، بدت السعودية «واحة ظليلة وآمنة» تسعى لتحقيق مستهدفات رؤيتها والمضي بلا تردد في إنفاذ خطط التنمية والتوسّع في مشاريع الإنماء والرخاء والرفاه.

وبعيداً عن البلدان والعواصم التي تشتعل فيها الأزمات وعوامل الشتات، بدت المملكة قبلة للعالم، وأضحت الرياض عاصمة القمم بلا منازع، لتشرع أجنحة السلم على الجميع بلا أجندات. ونجحت السعودية، بفضل موقعها وثقلها الدولي والإقليمي، في رأب الصدع بين الفرقاء، وأعادت بعضهم إلى حضن المجتمع الدولي.

وفي ظل عواصف ونكبات دول كثيرة في المحيط الإقليمي والدولي، ثابرت المملكة على تطوير مشاريعها الكبرى، وتحقيق تطلعات المواطنين، وضمان ديمومة الرخاء والرفاه والعيش الكريم، إذ نجحت في إيصال معدلات البطالة بين السعوديين إلى نسب قياسية، مع التوسّع في ضم فئات جديدة في الضمان الاجتماعي والإسكان والتمكين الصحي بمختلف أنواعه.