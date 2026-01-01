In a world dominated by crises and economic, social, and political storms, Saudi Arabia held on to its principles of stability, prosperity, and sustainable growth in 2025, while diligently working to extend a helping hand to those affected and to assist people around the globe.

Amid the storms of 2025, Saudi Arabia appeared as a "shady and safe oasis," striving to achieve the targets of its vision and moving forward without hesitation in implementing development plans and expanding projects for growth, prosperity, and well-being.

Far from the countries and capitals engulfed in crises and factors of dispersion, the Kingdom emerged as a beacon for the world, and Riyadh became the undisputed capital of summits, opening the wings of peace to everyone without agendas. Thanks to its location and international and regional weight, Saudi Arabia succeeded in bridging the gap between conflicting parties and brought some of them back into the embrace of the international community.

In the face of the storms and calamities affecting many countries in the regional and international sphere, the Kingdom persevered in developing its major projects, fulfilling the aspirations of its citizens, and ensuring the sustainability of prosperity, well-being, and a decent life, successfully reducing unemployment rates among Saudis to record lows, while expanding the inclusion of new groups in social security, housing, and various forms of health empowerment.