The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority "ZATCA" was able to thwart two attempts to smuggle 33,548 pills of the drug "amphetamine" (captagon), and more than 21 kilograms of methamphetamine "shabu" that were found hidden in a vehicle and a truck that entered the Kingdom through the two outlets.

The official spokesperson for "ZATCA," Hamoud Al-Harbi, explained that in the first attempt, the Durra Customs was able to thwart an attempt to smuggle 33,548 Captagon pills that were found hidden in the vehicle's fuel tank.

Al-Harbi added that in the second attempt, the Empty Quarter Customs was able to thwart an attempt to smuggle more than 21 kilograms of the narcotic "shabu," which was found hidden in one of the trucks coming to the Kingdom through the outlet.

The official spokesperson for "ZATCA" confirmed that the authority is continuing to tighten customs control over the imports and exports of the Kingdom through its customs outlets, standing guard against the attempts of smugglers, in line with one of the main pillars of its strategy aimed at enhancing the security and protection of society by reducing attempts to smuggle such harmful substances and other prohibited items.

Al-Harbi called on everyone to contribute to combating smuggling to protect society and the national economy by contacting them at the designated security reporting number (1910) or via email (@zatca.gov.sa1910) and the international number (009661910), where the authority receives reports related to smuggling crimes and violations of the Unified Customs System in complete confidentiality, offering a financial reward to the informant if the information provided is accurate.​​