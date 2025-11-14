تمكّنت هيئة الزكاة والضريبة والجمارك «زاتكا» في منفذي الدّرة والربع الخالي من إحباط محاولتي تهريب 33,548 حبة من مادة «الإمفيتامين» المُخدر (الكبتاجون)، وأكثر من 21 كيلوغرام مادة الميثامفيتامين «الشبو» عُثر عليها مُخبأة في مركبة وشاحنة قدمتا إلى المملكة عبر المنفذين.

وأوضح المتحدث الرسمي باسم «زاتكا» حمود الحربي أنه في المحاولة الأولى تمكّن جمرك الدّرة من إحباط محاولة تهريب 33,548 حبة كبتاجون عُثر عليها مُخبأة في خزان الوقود الخاص بالمركبة.

وأضاف الحربي أنه في المحاولة الثانية تمكّن جمرك الربع الخالي من إحباط محاولة تهريب أكثر من 21 كيلوغرام من «الشبو» المخدر، عُثر عليها مُخبأة في إحدى الشاحنات القادمة إلى المملكة عبر المنفذ.

وأكّد المتحدث الرسمي باسم «زاتكا» أن الهيئة عبر منافذها الجمركية ماضية في إحكام الرقابة الجمركية على واردات وصادرات المملكة، وتقف بالمرصاد أمام محاولات أرباب التهريب، وذلك تحقيقًا لأبرز ركائز إستراتيجيتها المتمثلة في تعزيز أمن وحماية المجتمع بالحد من محاولات تهريب مثل هذه الآفات وغيرها من الممنوعات.

ودعا الحربي الجميع إلى الإسهام في مكافحة التهريب لحماية المجتمع والاقتصاد الوطني من خلال التواصل معها على الرقم المخصص للبلاغات الأمنية (1910) أو عبر البريد الإلكتروني (@zatca.gov.sa1910) والرقم الدولي (009661910) حيث تقوم الهيئة من خلال هذه القنوات باستقبال البلاغات المرتبطة بجرائم التهريب، ومخالفات أحكام نظام الجمارك الموحد وذلك بسرية تامة، مع منح مكافأة مالية للمُبلّغ في حال صحة معلومات البلاغ.​​