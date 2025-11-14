The National Center of Meteorology warned today of moderate to heavy rainfall in the Al-Baha region, which is expected to continue -God willing- until next Monday. This includes the city of Al-Baha and the governorates of: Al-Aqiq, Al-Qura, Al-Mandaq, Baljurashi, Bani Hassan, Al-Mikhwah, Qilwah, Al-Hajrah, and Ghamid Al-Zanad, in addition to the neighboring areas.

The Civil Defense urged all citizens and residents to exercise caution and adhere to safety instructions, and to follow the directives of the relevant authorities during the weather fluctuations.