نبه المركز الوطني للأرصاد اليوم، من هطول أمطار متوسطة إلى غزيرة على منطقة الباحة، تستمر -بمشيئة الله تعالى- حتى يوم الإثنين القادم، وتشمل مدينة الباحة، ومحافظات: العقيق، والقرى، والمندق، وبلجرشي، وبني حسن، والمخواة، وقلوة، والحجرة، وغامد الزناد، إضافة إلى الأجزاء المجاورة لها.

ودعا الدفاع المدني جميع المواطنين والمقيمين إلى أخذ الحيطة والحذر، والالتزام بتعليمات السلامة، واتباع تعليمات الجهات المختصة أثناء التقلبات الجوية.