في حادثة أثارت الرعب والذعر بين سكان منطقة صفط اللبن ببولاق الدكرور في محافظة الجيزة، كشفت رائحة كريهة قوية تنبعث من شقة مهجورة داخل منزل قديم عن جريمة قتل بشعة، حيث عثر رجال الشرطة على جثة فتاة شابة في حالة تعفن متقدمة داخل برميل كبير مغطى بطبقة من الفوم لإخفاء الجريمة ومنع انتشار الرائحة.
انبعاث رائحة كريهة
بدأت الواقعة أمس (الثلاثاء) عندما تلقى قسم شرطة بولاق الدكرور بلاغاً من الأهالي يفيد بانبعاث رائحة كريهة شديدة من داخل منزل مهجور في منطقة صفط اللبن.
وانتقلت قوة أمنية فوراً إلى موقع البلاغ، وبالمعاينة الأولية تبين أن الشقة مغلقة منذ فترة طويلة، وعند كسر الباب عُثر على برميل كبير في غرفة النوم، مغطى بطبقة سميكة من الفوم، وداخله جثة فتاة شابة في حالة تحلل متقدمة، مما يشير إلى مرور عدة أيام أو أسابيع على الوفاة.
شقة مهجورة
تفاصيل جديدة كشفت عنها التحريات الأولية أن الشقة المهجورة مملوكة لأحد العناصر الإجرامية المعروفة في المنطقة، والذي يقبع حالياً في السجن لتنفيذ عقوبة حبس في قضية أخرى منذ عدة أشهر.
فحص عينات الحمض النووي
كما أمرت النيابة العامة بجنوب الجيزة الكلية بنقل الجثة إلى مشرحة زينهم لإجراء التشريح الطبي وتحديد سبب الوفاة الدقيق وتوقيتها، بالإضافة إلى فحص عينات الحمض النووي لتحديد هوية الضحية، التي لم تُكشف بعد بسبب حالة التعفن الشديدة.
كاميرات المراقبة
تكثف الأجهزة الأمنية بمديرية أمن الجيزة، جهودها لكشف ملابسات الجريمة من خلال مراجعة كاميرات المراقبة في محيط المنزل، واستجواب الجيران والشهود، وجمع الخيوط المتناثرة حول آخر من دخل الشقة أو كان على صلة بصاحبها المسجون.
وأكد مصدر أمني أن التحقيقات الأولية ترجح وجود شبهة جنائية قوية، خصوصا مع استخدام الفوم لإخفاء الجثة، مما يشير إلى محاولة متعمدة للتخلص من الدلائل.
In an incident that sparked horror and panic among the residents of the Safat al-Laban area in Bulaq al-Dakrour, Giza Governorate, a strong foul odor emanating from an abandoned apartment within an old house revealed a gruesome murder. Police officers found the body of a young girl in an advanced state of decomposition inside a large barrel covered with a layer of foam to conceal the crime and prevent the spread of the smell.
Foul Odor Emanates
The incident began yesterday (Tuesday) when the Bulaq al-Dakrour police station received a report from residents about a strong foul odor coming from inside an abandoned house in the Safat al-Laban area.
A security force immediately moved to the site of the report, and upon initial examination, it was found that the apartment had been closed for a long time. When the door was broken open, a large barrel was discovered in the bedroom, covered with a thick layer of foam, and inside it was the body of a young girl in an advanced state of decomposition, indicating that several days or weeks had passed since her death.
Abandoned Apartment
New details revealed by initial investigations indicate that the abandoned apartment belongs to a known criminal element in the area, who is currently in prison serving a sentence in another case for several months.
DNA Samples Examination
The Public Prosecution in South Giza ordered the transfer of the body to the Zeinhom morgue for a medical autopsy to determine the exact cause and time of death, in addition to examining DNA samples to identify the victim, whose identity has not yet been revealed due to the severe state of decomposition.
Surveillance Cameras
The security agencies in the Giza Security Directorate are intensifying their efforts to uncover the circumstances of the crime by reviewing surveillance cameras in the vicinity of the house, interrogating neighbors and witnesses, and gathering scattered leads about the last person who entered the apartment or had connections with its imprisoned owner.
An security source confirmed that initial investigations suggest a strong criminal suspicion, especially with the use of foam to conceal the body, indicating a deliberate attempt to eliminate evidence.