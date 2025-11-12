في حادثة أثارت الرعب والذعر بين سكان منطقة صفط اللبن ببولاق الدكرور في محافظة الجيزة، كشفت رائحة كريهة قوية تنبعث من شقة مهجورة داخل منزل قديم عن جريمة قتل بشعة، حيث عثر رجال الشرطة على جثة فتاة شابة في حالة تعفن متقدمة داخل برميل كبير مغطى بطبقة من الفوم لإخفاء الجريمة ومنع انتشار الرائحة.

انبعاث رائحة كريهة

بدأت الواقعة أمس (الثلاثاء) عندما تلقى قسم شرطة بولاق الدكرور بلاغاً من الأهالي يفيد بانبعاث رائحة كريهة شديدة من داخل منزل مهجور في منطقة صفط اللبن.

وانتقلت قوة أمنية فوراً إلى موقع البلاغ، وبالمعاينة الأولية تبين أن الشقة مغلقة منذ فترة طويلة، وعند كسر الباب عُثر على برميل كبير في غرفة النوم، مغطى بطبقة سميكة من الفوم، وداخله جثة فتاة شابة في حالة تحلل متقدمة، مما يشير إلى مرور عدة أيام أو أسابيع على الوفاة.

شقة مهجورة

تفاصيل جديدة كشفت عنها التحريات الأولية أن الشقة المهجورة مملوكة لأحد العناصر الإجرامية المعروفة في المنطقة، والذي يقبع حالياً في السجن لتنفيذ عقوبة حبس في قضية أخرى منذ عدة أشهر.

فحص عينات الحمض النووي

كما أمرت النيابة العامة بجنوب الجيزة الكلية بنقل الجثة إلى مشرحة زينهم لإجراء التشريح الطبي وتحديد سبب الوفاة الدقيق وتوقيتها، بالإضافة إلى فحص عينات الحمض النووي لتحديد هوية الضحية، التي لم تُكشف بعد بسبب حالة التعفن الشديدة.

كاميرات المراقبة

تكثف الأجهزة الأمنية بمديرية أمن الجيزة، جهودها لكشف ملابسات الجريمة من خلال مراجعة كاميرات المراقبة في محيط المنزل، واستجواب الجيران والشهود، وجمع الخيوط المتناثرة حول آخر من دخل الشقة أو كان على صلة بصاحبها المسجون.

وأكد مصدر أمني أن التحقيقات الأولية ترجح وجود شبهة جنائية قوية، خصوصا مع استخدام الفوم لإخفاء الجثة، مما يشير إلى محاولة متعمدة للتخلص من الدلائل.