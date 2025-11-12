In an incident that sparked horror and panic among the residents of the Safat al-Laban area in Bulaq al-Dakrour, Giza Governorate, a strong foul odor emanating from an abandoned apartment within an old house revealed a gruesome murder. Police officers found the body of a young girl in an advanced state of decomposition inside a large barrel covered with a layer of foam to conceal the crime and prevent the spread of the smell.

Foul Odor Emanates

The incident began yesterday (Tuesday) when the Bulaq al-Dakrour police station received a report from residents about a strong foul odor coming from inside an abandoned house in the Safat al-Laban area.

A security force immediately moved to the site of the report, and upon initial examination, it was found that the apartment had been closed for a long time. When the door was broken open, a large barrel was discovered in the bedroom, covered with a thick layer of foam, and inside it was the body of a young girl in an advanced state of decomposition, indicating that several days or weeks had passed since her death.

Abandoned Apartment

New details revealed by initial investigations indicate that the abandoned apartment belongs to a known criminal element in the area, who is currently in prison serving a sentence in another case for several months.

DNA Samples Examination

The Public Prosecution in South Giza ordered the transfer of the body to the Zeinhom morgue for a medical autopsy to determine the exact cause and time of death, in addition to examining DNA samples to identify the victim, whose identity has not yet been revealed due to the severe state of decomposition.

Surveillance Cameras

The security agencies in the Giza Security Directorate are intensifying their efforts to uncover the circumstances of the crime by reviewing surveillance cameras in the vicinity of the house, interrogating neighbors and witnesses, and gathering scattered leads about the last person who entered the apartment or had connections with its imprisoned owner.

An security source confirmed that initial investigations suggest a strong criminal suspicion, especially with the use of foam to conceal the body, indicating a deliberate attempt to eliminate evidence.