تمضي المملكة في منهجها الثابت وجهودها المبذولة لخدمة الحرمين الشريفين وتمكين الحجاج والمعتمرين من أداء النسك بسهولة ويسر واطمئنان، ووفرت السعودية في هذا الشأن كل إمكاناتها المادية والبشرية ما أثمر عن نجاحات مستمرة طوال السنوات الماضية. وفي هذا الخصوص، أشاد خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، خلال أعمال مؤتمر الحج، بما تميّز به حج العام الماضي من تنظيم وخدمات مقدّمة بفضل الجهود الكبيرة التي تبذلها الجهات المعنية في الدولة للتيسير على ضيوف الرحمن من حجاج ومعتمرين وزوّار. كما تطرّق مجلس الوزراء في جلسته أمس، إلى ما تقدمه الدولة بجميع أجهزتها المعنية، من عناية واهتمام بشؤون الحج والعمرة والزيارة، منوهاً بما حملته كلمة خادم الحرمين الشريفين خلال أعمال مؤتمر ومعرض الحج من تأكيد أن المملكة مواصلة جهودها في خدمة الحرمين الشريفين وتطوير الخدمات التي تقدم للحجاج والمعتمرين والارتقاء بها، بما يمكنهم من أداء المناسك بيسر وطمأنينة.

وفي الشأن ذاته، أكدت وزارة الحج في اللقاء نصف السنوي مع وزارات الحج في الدول الإسلامية المعاني ذاتها، واستعرضت التنظيمات والإجراءات التشغيلية ذات الصلة بخدمة ضيوف الرحمن في موسم 1447هـ، في نهج يؤكد أن الجهات المعنية بخدمة الحج تنطلق في أعمالها وخططها للاستفادة من تجارب الأعوام السابقة ونجاحاتها واتخاذها مؤشراً للموسم الجديد.