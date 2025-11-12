The Kingdom continues its steadfast approach and efforts dedicated to serving the Two Holy Mosques and enabling pilgrims and umrah performers to carry out their rituals with ease, comfort, and reassurance. Saudi Arabia has provided all its material and human resources in this regard, resulting in continuous successes over the past years. In this context, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, praised the organization and services provided during last year's Hajj at the Hajj Conference, highlighting the significant efforts made by the relevant authorities in the country to facilitate the experience for the guests of Allah, including pilgrims, umrah performers, and visitors. The Council of Ministers also discussed in its session yesterday the care and attention the state provides through all its relevant agencies regarding Hajj, Umrah, and visitation affairs, noting the message delivered by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques during the Hajj Conference and Exhibition, which emphasized that the Kingdom will continue its efforts in serving the Two Holy Mosques and improving the services provided to pilgrims and umrah performers, enabling them to perform their rituals with ease and tranquility.

In the same regard, the Ministry of Hajj confirmed during the semi-annual meeting with the Hajj ministries of Islamic countries the same sentiments, reviewing the organizational arrangements and operational procedures related to serving the guests of Allah in the 1447 AH season, in a manner that affirms that the authorities responsible for Hajj services are basing their work and plans on the experiences and successes of previous years, using them as indicators for the new season.