تمضي المملكة في منهجها الثابت وجهودها المبذولة لخدمة الحرمين الشريفين وتمكين الحجاج والمعتمرين من أداء النسك بسهولة ويسر واطمئنان، ووفرت السعودية في هذا الشأن كل إمكاناتها المادية والبشرية ما أثمر عن نجاحات مستمرة طوال السنوات الماضية. وفي هذا الخصوص، أشاد خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، خلال أعمال مؤتمر الحج، بما تميّز به حج العام الماضي من تنظيم وخدمات مقدّمة بفضل الجهود الكبيرة التي تبذلها الجهات المعنية في الدولة للتيسير على ضيوف الرحمن من حجاج ومعتمرين وزوّار. كما تطرّق مجلس الوزراء في جلسته أمس، إلى ما تقدمه الدولة بجميع أجهزتها المعنية، من عناية واهتمام بشؤون الحج والعمرة والزيارة، منوهاً بما حملته كلمة خادم الحرمين الشريفين خلال أعمال مؤتمر ومعرض الحج من تأكيد أن المملكة مواصلة جهودها في خدمة الحرمين الشريفين وتطوير الخدمات التي تقدم للحجاج والمعتمرين والارتقاء بها، بما يمكنهم من أداء المناسك بيسر وطمأنينة.
وفي الشأن ذاته، أكدت وزارة الحج في اللقاء نصف السنوي مع وزارات الحج في الدول الإسلامية المعاني ذاتها، واستعرضت التنظيمات والإجراءات التشغيلية ذات الصلة بخدمة ضيوف الرحمن في موسم 1447هـ، في نهج يؤكد أن الجهات المعنية بخدمة الحج تنطلق في أعمالها وخططها للاستفادة من تجارب الأعوام السابقة ونجاحاتها واتخاذها مؤشراً للموسم الجديد.
The Kingdom continues its steadfast approach and efforts dedicated to serving the Two Holy Mosques and enabling pilgrims and umrah performers to carry out their rituals with ease, comfort, and reassurance. Saudi Arabia has provided all its material and human resources in this regard, resulting in continuous successes over the past years. In this context, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, praised the organization and services provided during last year's Hajj at the Hajj Conference, highlighting the significant efforts made by the relevant authorities in the country to facilitate the experience for the guests of Allah, including pilgrims, umrah performers, and visitors. The Council of Ministers also discussed in its session yesterday the care and attention the state provides through all its relevant agencies regarding Hajj, Umrah, and visitation affairs, noting the message delivered by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques during the Hajj Conference and Exhibition, which emphasized that the Kingdom will continue its efforts in serving the Two Holy Mosques and improving the services provided to pilgrims and umrah performers, enabling them to perform their rituals with ease and tranquility.
In the same regard, the Ministry of Hajj confirmed during the semi-annual meeting with the Hajj ministries of Islamic countries the same sentiments, reviewing the organizational arrangements and operational procedures related to serving the guests of Allah in the 1447 AH season, in a manner that affirms that the authorities responsible for Hajj services are basing their work and plans on the experiences and successes of previous years, using them as indicators for the new season.