اختُتمت في العاصمة الرياض أعمال الدورة السادسة والعشرين، للجمعية العامة لمنظمة الأمم المتحدة للسياحة، باعتماد «إعلان الرياض المعني بمستقبل السياحة»، الذي يشكّل خارطة طريق للتعاون الدولي في تطوير قطاع السياحة العالمي في العقود الخمسة القادمة.


وأكد الإعلان على الدور الريادي للمملكة في رسم ملامح مستقبل السياحة العالمية، وترسيخ مكانتها عاصمةً للقرارات الدولية المؤثرة في القطاع. ويعزز الإعلان مكانة الرياض بوصفها مركزًا لصياغة المبادرات العالمية، الداعمة للاستدامة والابتكار والاقتصاد السياحي الشامل، مع التركيز على التحول الرقمي ودمج تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي في تطوير القطاع.


وأشار الإعلان إلى أن المرحلة القادمة ستشهد تعزيز التعاون الدولي، وتمكين المجتمعات المحلية، وتبني رؤية موحدة تعزز المسؤولية البيئية، وتدعم السياحة كأحد محركات النمو الاقتصادي والتفاهم الثقافي بين الشعوب.


وأوضح وزير السياحة أحمد الخطيب أن المملكة تنتقل من مرحلة الإعلان إلى مرحلة التنفيذ، مشيرًا إلى أن الاتفاقيات التي تم توقيعها، والمنصات التي أُطلقت خلال أعمال الجمعية ستسهم في تفعيل الاستثمارات السياحية، وتطوير الكفاءات البشرية وتعزيز التحول الرقمي لدى المنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة، إلى جانب حماية الكنوز الثقافية والبيئية.


وقال الخطيب: «من خلال اعتماد إعلان الرياض المعني بمستقبل السياحة، يجدّد المجتمع الدولي التزامه بالاستفادة من الإمكانات الاقتصادية والاجتماعية للسياحة في دعم أهداف التنمية المستدامة. كما يعكس هذا الإعلان ثقة العالم بدور المملكة كحاضنة للحوار الدولي ومركز للتعاون بين مختلف أطراف القطاع السياحي العالمي».


وشهدت أعمال الجمعية العامة كذلك التصديق على تعيين شيخة ناصر النويس، أمينًا عامًا جديدًا لمنظمة الأمم المتحدة للسياحة، لتكون أول امرأة وأول شخصية من منطقة الخليج العربي، تتولى هذا المنصب، اعتبارًا من الأول من يناير ٢٠٢٦.