The 26th session of the United Nations World Tourism Organization General Assembly concluded in the capital, Riyadh, with the adoption of the "Riyadh Declaration on the Future of Tourism," which serves as a roadmap for international cooperation in developing the global tourism sector over the next five decades.



The declaration emphasized the Kingdom's leading role in shaping the future of global tourism and solidifying its position as a capital for influential international decisions in the sector. The declaration enhances Riyadh's status as a center for formulating global initiatives that support sustainability, innovation, and inclusive tourism economy, with a focus on digital transformation and the integration of artificial intelligence technologies in sector development.



The declaration pointed out that the upcoming phase will witness the strengthening of international cooperation, empowering local communities, and adopting a unified vision that enhances environmental responsibility and supports tourism as one of the drivers of economic growth and cultural understanding among peoples.



Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb clarified that the Kingdom is moving from the announcement phase to the implementation phase, noting that the agreements signed and the platforms launched during the assembly's proceedings will contribute to activating tourism investments, developing human competencies, and enhancing digital transformation in small and medium enterprises, alongside protecting cultural and environmental treasures.



Al-Khateeb stated: "By adopting the Riyadh Declaration on the Future of Tourism, the international community renews its commitment to leveraging the economic and social potential of tourism in supporting sustainable development goals. This declaration also reflects the world's confidence in the Kingdom's role as a hub for international dialogue and a center for cooperation among various stakeholders in the global tourism sector."



The General Assembly also witnessed the ratification of the appointment of Sheikha Nasser Al-Nuwais as the new Secretary-General of the United Nations World Tourism Organization, making her the first woman and the first individual from the Gulf region to hold this position, starting from January 1, 2026.