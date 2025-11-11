The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a congratulatory cable to the President of the Republic of Poland, Karol Nawrocki, on the occasion of the anniversary of the declaration of the republic of his country.

The King expressed his sincerest congratulations and best wishes for continued health and happiness for His Excellency, and for the government and people of the friendly Republic of Poland, ongoing progress and prosperity.

Similarly, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a congratulatory cable to the President of the Republic of Poland, Karol Nawrocki, on the occasion of the anniversary of the declaration of the republic of his country.

The Crown Prince expressed his best congratulations and sincerest wishes for abundant health and happiness for His Excellency, and for the government and people of the friendly Republic of Poland, further progress and prosperity.