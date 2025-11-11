بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية تهنئة، لرئيس جمهورية بولندا كارول نافروتسكي، بمناسبة ذكرى إعلان الجمهورية لبلاده.
وأعرب الملك، عن أصدق التهاني وأطيب التمنيات بدوام الصحة والسعادة لفخامته، ولحكومة وشعب جمهورية بولندا الصديق اطراد التقدم والازدهار.
كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية تهنئة، لرئيس جمهورية بولندا كارول نافروتسكي، بمناسبة ذكرى إعلان الجمهورية لبلاده.
وعبر ولي العهد، عن أطيب التهاني وأصدق التمنيات بموفور الصحة والسعادة لفخامته، ولحكومة وشعب جمهورية بولندا الصديق المزيد من التقدم والازدهار.
The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a congratulatory cable to the President of the Republic of Poland, Karol Nawrocki, on the occasion of the anniversary of the declaration of the republic of his country.
The King expressed his sincerest congratulations and best wishes for continued health and happiness for His Excellency, and for the government and people of the friendly Republic of Poland, ongoing progress and prosperity.
Similarly, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a congratulatory cable to the President of the Republic of Poland, Karol Nawrocki, on the occasion of the anniversary of the declaration of the republic of his country.
The Crown Prince expressed his best congratulations and sincerest wishes for abundant health and happiness for His Excellency, and for the government and people of the friendly Republic of Poland, further progress and prosperity.