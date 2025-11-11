بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية تهنئة، لرئيس جمهورية بولندا كارول نافروتسكي، بمناسبة ذكرى إعلان الجمهورية لبلاده.

وأعرب الملك، عن أصدق التهاني وأطيب التمنيات بدوام الصحة والسعادة لفخامته، ولحكومة وشعب جمهورية بولندا الصديق اطراد التقدم والازدهار.

كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية تهنئة، لرئيس جمهورية بولندا كارول نافروتسكي، بمناسبة ذكرى إعلان الجمهورية لبلاده.

وعبر ولي العهد، عن أطيب التهاني وأصدق التمنيات بموفور الصحة والسعادة لفخامته، ولحكومة وشعب جمهورية بولندا الصديق المزيد من التقدم والازدهار.