نفذ أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة الأمير سلمان بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، زيارة تفقدية إلى محافظة المهد، ضمن جولاته للاطلاع على سير الأعمال في المشاريع التنموية والخدمات العامة المقدمة لسكان وزوار محافظات ومراكز المنطقة.

والتقى أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة، محافظ المهد الدكتور سلامة الجهني، بحضور الأمين الرئيس التنفيذي لهيئة تطوير المنطقة المهندس فهد البليهشي، واطلع خلال اللقاء على تقريرٍ شامل حول منظومة المشاريع التنموية والبلدية الجاري تنفيذها في المحافظة، وما تحققه من أثرٍ في تعزيز جودة الخدمات وتحسين مستوى البنية التحتية.

وخلال الزيارة، رأس أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة اجتماع المجلس المحلي، بحضور المحافظ، وعدد من مسؤولي الجهات الحكومية وأعضاء المجلس.

وجرى خلال الاجتماع مناقشة الموضوعات المتعلقة بالمشاريع الخدمية والتنموية، ووجه الأمير سلمان بن سلطان بمواصلة العمل لرفع كفاءة الخدمات المقدمة للمواطنين، بما يتوافق مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030.

وأكد أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة ضرورة تعزيز التنسيق والتكامل بين مختلف الجهات الحكومية بما يسهم في الارتقاء بجودة الخدمات المقدمة للمواطنين، ويترجم رعاية واهتمام القيادة الرشيدة بالمحافظات، وأشار إلى أن مساعي التنمية المستدامة مستمرة بدعم القيادة، واضعة المواطن في مقدمة أولوياتها بوصفه الأساس الذي تقوم عليه مسيرة التطوير والنماء.

وعلى صعيد متصل، نقل الأمير سلمان بن سلطان، خلال لقائه المواطنين ومديري الإدارات الحكومية المدنية والعسكرية في المحافظة، تحيات القيادة الرشيدة إلى أهالي محافظة المهد.

وبين أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة أن محافظة المهد من أهم المحاور الإستراتيجية في المملكة، لما تمتلكه من ثروات طبيعية وميزات نسبية تعزز حضورها في الاقتصاد الوطني، وتسهم في الاستفادة المثلى في دعم الصناعات الوطنية، بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030.

وأوضح أن الاهتمام الكبير الذي توليه القيادة الرشيدة لتطوير المحافظات من خلال المشاريع التنموية والبلدية ينعكس بصورة مباشرة على محافظة المهد، بما يمكنها من تحقيق تنمية متوازنة تُسهم في تحسين جودة الحياة وتمكين أبناء المحافظة والمنطقة من الاستفادة من الفرص الاقتصادية الواعدة.

سلمان بن سلطان يتفقد محافظة مهد الذهب ويرأس اجتماع مجلسها

زيارة منجم مهد الذهب

وزار أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة، منجم مهد الذهب التابع لشركة التعدين العربية السعودية «معادن» ضمن زيارته التفقدية إلى محافظة المهد، بحضور أمين المنطقة الرئيس التنفيذي لهيئة تطوير المنطقة المهندس فهد البليهشي.

واطلع خلال الزيارة على عرضٍ تعريفي قدمه مسؤولو شركة «معادن» حول تاريخ منجم مهد الذهب، أحد أقدم المناجم في شبه الجزيرة العربية، إضافة إلى استعراض العمليات التعدينية الحديثة التي تنفذها الشركة، وجهودها في تطبيق أعلى معايير السلامة والمحافظة على الاستدامة البيئية.

كما استعرضت «معادن» جهودها في مجال المسؤولية الاجتماعية ودعم المجتمعات المحلية في المنطقة، ومن بينها تمويل إنشاء العيادات الخارجية بمستشفى المهد العام بمبلغ 1.5 مليون ريال، ضمن التزامها المستمر بدعم المشاريع الصحية والتنموية.

واطلع الأمير سلمان بن سلطان على عرض قدمته هيئة تطوير منطقة المدينة المنورة لإنشاء «متحف التعدين»، ليكون متحفا وطنيا متخصصا يُبرز إمكانات قطاع التعدين في المملكة، ويُعزز تكامل تجربة الوجهات السياحية بالمنطقة، ويرفع الوعي المجتمعي حول قطاع التعدين، ويسهم في تطوير المواهب في مجالات العلوم والتقنية والهندسة والرياضيات، بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030.

وخلال جولته على المنجم، اطلع أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة على المعرض التاريخي الذي يضم صورا ومواد توثق مسيرة التعدين في منجم مهد الذهب على مدى عقود، وما شهدته هذه المسيرة من تطور تقني وإسهام وطني في دعم الاقتصاد الوطني.

افتتاح مبنى العيادات الخارجية

وعلى صعيد متصل، افتتح الأمير سلمان بن سلطان، مبنى العيادات الخارجية بمستشفى المهد العام، بقيمة بلغت 10 ملايين ريال، وبطاقة تشغيلية 23 عيادة متخصصة، في إطار دعم القطاع الصحي وتعزيز جودة الخدمات الطبية المقدمة لسكان المحافظة، وبما ينسجم مع مستهدفات التحول الصحي أحد برامج رؤية السعودية 2030.

واستمع أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة خلال الافتتاح إلى شرحٍ موجز عن مكونات المشروع، الذي نُفذ بالتعاون بين التجمع الصحي وإمارة المنطقة، وبمشاركة جمعية حياة الخيرية، ليُقام على مساحة 1530 مترا مربعا، ضمن المبادرات النوعية الهادفة إلى تعزيز كفاءة القطاع في المحافظة والارتقاء بجودة الخدمات المقدمة للمواطنين، بما يعزز القدرة التشغيلية للمرافق الصحية ويلبي احتياجات الأهالي وفق أعلى معايير الجودة والرعاية.

وخلال جولته على العيادات الخارجية، اطلع أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة على استشارة طبية نُفذت عبر تقنية «الطب الاتصالي» التي تعكس جاهزية المنظومة الصحية في توظيف التقنيات الحديثة لخدمة المرضى وتعزيز كفاءة الرعاية الصحية، كما شاهد عرضا مرئيا يتضمن المشاريع الصحية الجديدة بالمحافظة.

كما اطلع أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة على مشروع توسعة وتطوير أقسام الطوارئ في مستشفى المهد العام، الذي تبلغ سعته السريرية 13 سريرا، إلى جانب مشروع المختبر المرجعي بطاقة استيعابية تصل إلى 10 آلاف تحليل مخبري لخدمة المحافظة والقرى والمراكز المجاورة.

كما شملت الزيارة زيارة مشروع إحلال وتطوير الأجهزة الطبية التخصصية الحديثة بالمستشفى، ومشروع تطوير خدمات النقل الإسعافي والطبي، ومشروع أنظمة الأمن والسلامة.