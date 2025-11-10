سلمان بن سلطان يتفقد محافظة مهد الذهب ويرأس اجتماع مجلسها

The Emir of the Medina Region, Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, conducted an inspection visit to the Al-Mahd Governorate, as part of his tours to monitor the progress of developmental projects and public services provided to the residents and visitors of the region's governorates and centers.

During the visit, the Emir of the Medina Region met with the Governor of Al-Mahd, Dr. Salama Al-Juhani, in the presence of the Secretary and CEO of the Regional Development Authority, Engineer Fahd Al-Balahi, and during the meeting, he was briefed on a comprehensive report regarding the system of developmental and municipal projects being implemented in the governorate, and the impact they have on enhancing the quality of services and improving infrastructure.

During the visit, the Emir of the Medina Region chaired a meeting of the local council, attended by the governor, several officials from government agencies, and council members.

During the meeting, topics related to service and developmental projects were discussed, and Prince Salman bin Sultan directed to continue working to enhance the efficiency of services provided to citizens, in line with the targets of Saudi Vision 2030.

The Emir of the Medina Region emphasized the necessity of enhancing coordination and integration among various government agencies to contribute to improving the quality of services provided to citizens, reflecting the care and attention of the wise leadership towards the governorates. He pointed out that sustainable development efforts continue with the support of the leadership, placing the citizen at the forefront of its priorities as the foundation upon which the development and growth journey is built.

In a related context, Prince Salman bin Sultan conveyed the greetings of the wise leadership to the people of Al-Mahd Governorate during his meeting with citizens and directors of civil and military government departments in the governorate.

The Emir of the Medina Region stated that Al-Mahd Governorate is one of the most important strategic hubs in the Kingdom, due to its natural resources and relative advantages that enhance its presence in the national economy and contribute to the optimal utilization in supporting national industries, in line with the targets of Saudi Vision 2030.

He clarified that the significant attention given by the wise leadership to the development of governorates through developmental and municipal projects directly reflects on Al-Mahd Governorate, enabling it to achieve balanced development that contributes to improving the quality of life and empowering the people of the governorate and the region to benefit from promising economic opportunities.

Visit to the Mahd Gold Mine

The Emir of the Medina Region visited the Mahd Gold Mine, owned by the Saudi Arabian Mining Company "Ma'aden," as part of his inspection visit to Al-Mahd Governorate, accompanied by the Secretary and CEO of the Regional Development Authority, Engineer Fahd Al-Balahi.

During the visit, he was briefed on an introductory presentation provided by Ma'aden officials about the history of the Mahd Gold Mine, one of the oldest mines in the Arabian Peninsula, in addition to showcasing the modern mining operations carried out by the company and its efforts to apply the highest safety standards and maintain environmental sustainability.

Ma'aden also presented its efforts in the field of social responsibility and support for local communities in the region, including funding the establishment of outpatient clinics at Al-Mahd General Hospital with an amount of 1.5 million riyals, as part of its ongoing commitment to support health and developmental projects.

The Emir Salman bin Sultan was briefed on a presentation made by the Medina Region Development Authority for the establishment of a "Mining Museum," which will be a national specialized museum highlighting the capabilities of the mining sector in the Kingdom, enhancing the integration of the tourism experience in the region, raising community awareness about the mining sector, and contributing to the development of talents in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, in line with the targets of Saudi Vision 2030.

During his tour of the mine, the Emir of the Medina Region viewed a historical exhibition that includes photos and materials documenting the mining journey at the Mahd Gold Mine over decades, and the technological developments and national contributions that have supported the national economy.

Opening of the Outpatient Clinics Building

In a related context, Prince Salman bin Sultan opened the outpatient clinics building at Al-Mahd General Hospital, valued at 10 million riyals, with an operational capacity of 23 specialized clinics, as part of the support for the health sector and enhancing the quality of medical services provided to the residents of the governorate, in line with the health transformation targets, one of the programs of Saudi Vision 2030.

During the opening, the Emir of the Medina Region listened to a brief explanation about the components of the project, which was implemented in cooperation between the health cluster and the emirate of the region, with the participation of the Hayat Charity Association, covering an area of 1,530 square meters, as part of qualitative initiatives aimed at enhancing the efficiency of the sector in the governorate and improving the quality of services provided to citizens, thereby enhancing the operational capacity of health facilities and meeting the needs of the residents according to the highest standards of quality and care.

During his tour of the outpatient clinics, the Emir of the Medina Region observed a medical consultation conducted via "telemedicine" technology, which reflects the readiness of the health system to employ modern technologies to serve patients and enhance the efficiency of healthcare. He also watched a visual presentation that included new health projects in the governorate.

The Emir of the Medina Region was also briefed on the expansion and development project for the emergency departments in Al-Mahd General Hospital, which has a bed capacity of 13 beds, in addition to the reference laboratory project with a capacity of up to 10,000 laboratory analyses to serve the governorate and the neighboring villages and centers.

The visit also included the project for replacing and developing modern specialized medical devices at the hospital, the project for developing ambulance and medical transport services, and the project for security and safety systems.