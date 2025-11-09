The Royal Commission for Riyadh City announced today (Sunday) the results of eligibility for those entitled to purchase residential white lands in the capital, through the Real Estate Balance platform.

The Commission confirmed that applicants can view their eligibility results through the electronic link to the platform: tawazoun.rcrc.gov.sa, starting today (Sunday), according to the previously specified schedule.

The Real Estate Balance platform is one of the initiatives of the Commission aimed at achieving sustainable urban balance, ensuring fair distribution of land among citizens, regulating the relationship between supply and demand in the residential real estate market, in addition to enhancing ownership opportunities for individuals and achieving the objectives of the Real Estate Balance Program.

The platform operates within an integrated digital system that begins with the application phase, followed by the announcement of eligibility lists, then the electronic lottery to determine the lands, followed by allocation and procedures for selling off-plan, culminating in the completion of ownership.

This step comes as part of the directives of the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman, aimed at regulating real estate balance in the capital by lifting the suspension on buying, selling, and dividing lands and issuing building permits in northern Riyadh.

The Commission also allows between 10,000 to 40,000 residential land plots annually over the next five years, at prices not exceeding 1,500 riyals per square meter, for married citizens or those over 25 years old, provided they do not have previous real estate ownership, and that the land is not sold, rented, or mortgaged within 10 years except for the purpose of construction; otherwise, it will be reclaimed and its value returned to its owner.

At the same time, relevant authorities have been directed to quickly amend the white land fees system within a period not exceeding 60 days, in addition to regulating the relationship between landlords and tenants within 90 days, to ensure balance in the real estate market, with the General Authority for Real Estate and the Royal Commission for Riyadh City tasked with monitoring prices and submitting periodic reports on them.