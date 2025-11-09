بدأت الهيئة الملكية لمدينة الرياض اليوم (الأحد) إعلان نتائج أهلية المستحقين لشراء الأراضي البيضاء السكنية في العاصمة، عبر منصة التوازن العقاري.

وأكدت الهيئة أن بإمكان المتقدمين الاطلاع على نتائج أهلية استحقاقهم من خلال الرابط الإلكتروني للمنصة: tawazoun.rcrc.gov.sa، ابتداءً من اليوم (الأحد)، وفقاً للموعد المحدد سابقاً.

وتعد منصة التوازن العقاري إحدى مبادرات الهيئة الهادفة إلى تحقيق توازن عمراني مستدام، يضمن عدالة توزيع الأراضي بين المواطنين، وضبط العلاقة بين العرض والطلب في السوق العقارية السكنية، إلى جانب تعزيز فرص التملك للأفراد وتحقيق مستهدفات برنامج التوازن العقاري.

وتعمل المنصة ضمن منظومة رقمية متكاملة تبدأ بمرحلة التقديم، مروراً بإعلان قوائم الأهلية، ثم القرعة الإلكترونية لتحديد الأراضي، يليها التخصيص وإجراءات البيع على الخارطة، وصولاً إلى استكمال التملك.

ويأتي إطلاق هذه الخطوة ضمن توجيهات ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، الرامية إلى ضبط التوازن العقاري في العاصمة من خلال رفع الإيقاف عن البيع والشراء والتقسيم وإصدار تراخيص البناء شمال الرياض.

كما تتيح الهيئة ما بين 10 إلى 40 ألف قطعة أرض سكنية سنوياً خلال السنوات الخمس القادمة، بأسعار لا تتجاوز 1500 ريال للمتر المربع، للمواطنين المتزوجين أو لمن تجاوزوا 25 عاماً، شريطة ألا يكون لديهم ملكية عقارية سابقة، وألا يتم بيع الأرض أو تأجيرها أو رهنها خلال 10 سنوات إلا لغرض البناء، وإلا ستُسترد وتُعاد قيمتها لصاحبها.

في الوقت ذاته، جرى توجيه الجهات المعنية بسرعة تعديل نظام رسوم الأراضي البيضاء خلال مدة لا تتجاوز 60 يوماً، إضافة إلى ضبط العلاقة بين المؤجرين والمستأجرين خلال 90 يوماً، لضمان توازن السوق العقارية، مع تكليف الهيئة العامة للعقار والهيئة الملكية لمدينة الرياض بمراقبة الأسعار ورفع تقارير دورية بشأنها.