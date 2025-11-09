بدأت الهيئة الملكية لمدينة الرياض اليوم (الأحد) إعلان نتائج أهلية المستحقين لشراء الأراضي البيضاء السكنية في العاصمة، عبر منصة التوازن العقاري.
وأكدت الهيئة أن بإمكان المتقدمين الاطلاع على نتائج أهلية استحقاقهم من خلال الرابط الإلكتروني للمنصة: tawazoun.rcrc.gov.sa، ابتداءً من اليوم (الأحد)، وفقاً للموعد المحدد سابقاً.
وتعد منصة التوازن العقاري إحدى مبادرات الهيئة الهادفة إلى تحقيق توازن عمراني مستدام، يضمن عدالة توزيع الأراضي بين المواطنين، وضبط العلاقة بين العرض والطلب في السوق العقارية السكنية، إلى جانب تعزيز فرص التملك للأفراد وتحقيق مستهدفات برنامج التوازن العقاري.
وتعمل المنصة ضمن منظومة رقمية متكاملة تبدأ بمرحلة التقديم، مروراً بإعلان قوائم الأهلية، ثم القرعة الإلكترونية لتحديد الأراضي، يليها التخصيص وإجراءات البيع على الخارطة، وصولاً إلى استكمال التملك.
ويأتي إطلاق هذه الخطوة ضمن توجيهات ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، الرامية إلى ضبط التوازن العقاري في العاصمة من خلال رفع الإيقاف عن البيع والشراء والتقسيم وإصدار تراخيص البناء شمال الرياض.
كما تتيح الهيئة ما بين 10 إلى 40 ألف قطعة أرض سكنية سنوياً خلال السنوات الخمس القادمة، بأسعار لا تتجاوز 1500 ريال للمتر المربع، للمواطنين المتزوجين أو لمن تجاوزوا 25 عاماً، شريطة ألا يكون لديهم ملكية عقارية سابقة، وألا يتم بيع الأرض أو تأجيرها أو رهنها خلال 10 سنوات إلا لغرض البناء، وإلا ستُسترد وتُعاد قيمتها لصاحبها.
في الوقت ذاته، جرى توجيه الجهات المعنية بسرعة تعديل نظام رسوم الأراضي البيضاء خلال مدة لا تتجاوز 60 يوماً، إضافة إلى ضبط العلاقة بين المؤجرين والمستأجرين خلال 90 يوماً، لضمان توازن السوق العقارية، مع تكليف الهيئة العامة للعقار والهيئة الملكية لمدينة الرياض بمراقبة الأسعار ورفع تقارير دورية بشأنها.
The Royal Commission for Riyadh City announced today (Sunday) the results of eligibility for those entitled to purchase residential white lands in the capital, through the Real Estate Balance platform.
The Commission confirmed that applicants can view their eligibility results through the electronic link to the platform: tawazoun.rcrc.gov.sa, starting today (Sunday), according to the previously specified schedule.
The Real Estate Balance platform is one of the initiatives of the Commission aimed at achieving sustainable urban balance, ensuring fair distribution of land among citizens, regulating the relationship between supply and demand in the residential real estate market, in addition to enhancing ownership opportunities for individuals and achieving the objectives of the Real Estate Balance Program.
The platform operates within an integrated digital system that begins with the application phase, followed by the announcement of eligibility lists, then the electronic lottery to determine the lands, followed by allocation and procedures for selling off-plan, culminating in the completion of ownership.
This step comes as part of the directives of the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman, aimed at regulating real estate balance in the capital by lifting the suspension on buying, selling, and dividing lands and issuing building permits in northern Riyadh.
The Commission also allows between 10,000 to 40,000 residential land plots annually over the next five years, at prices not exceeding 1,500 riyals per square meter, for married citizens or those over 25 years old, provided they do not have previous real estate ownership, and that the land is not sold, rented, or mortgaged within 10 years except for the purpose of construction; otherwise, it will be reclaimed and its value returned to its owner.
At the same time, relevant authorities have been directed to quickly amend the white land fees system within a period not exceeding 60 days, in addition to regulating the relationship between landlords and tenants within 90 days, to ensure balance in the real estate market, with the General Authority for Real Estate and the Royal Commission for Riyadh City tasked with monitoring prices and submitting periodic reports on them.