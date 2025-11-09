تشارك السعودية دول العالم، اليوم (الأحد)، في الاحتفاء باليوم العالمي للاحتضان، وتمثل جمعية الوداد لرعاية الأيتام الجهة الوحيدة المخولة من قبل وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية لتولي احتضان برنامج احتضان الأطفال الأيتام مجهولي الأبوين لدى أسر سعودية مؤهلة، ويتجاوز عدد الأسر المحتضنة للأطفال الأيتام في المملكة أكثر من 11 ألف أسرة سعودية في مختلف المناطق.

وابلغت جمعية «الوداد»، «عكاظ»، أن عدد الأطفال المحتضنين: 1,235 وعدد المحافظات المستلم منها الأطفال 52، فيما يبلغ عدد الأسر المتقدمة للاحتضان 19,758 وعدد الأسر المؤهلة: 1,674 ونسبة متابعة الأسر المحتضنة: 100%

مؤكدة أن نسب العودة بعد الاحتضان: 0%، في حين متوسط بقاء الطفل قبل الاحتضان 5 أيام.