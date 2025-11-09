Saudi Arabia joins countries around the world today (Sunday) in celebrating World Adoption Day. The Al-Wedad Society for Orphans Care is the only organization authorized by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development to manage the adoption program for orphaned children with unknown parentage in qualified Saudi families. The number of families adopting orphaned children in the Kingdom exceeds 11,000 Saudi families across various regions.

The Al-Wedad Society informed "Okaz" that the number of adopted children is 1,235, and the number of provinces from which children have been received is 52. Meanwhile, the number of families applying for adoption is 19,758, and the number of qualified families is 1,674, with a follow-up rate for adopting families of 100%.

It confirmed that the return rate after adoption is 0%, while the average stay of a child before adoption is 5 days.