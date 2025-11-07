في خطوة تؤكد انتعاش سوق العمل بالمنطقة، أعلنت منصة «جدارات» عشرات الوظائف الجديدةفي القطاع الخاص بمنطقة المدينة المنورة هذا الأسبوع، موزعة على عدد من الشركات الوطنية والمستشفيات والمكاتب الهندسية في المدينة، وينبع، والعلا، وخيبر.

وتتنوع الوظائف الجديدة بين الهندسة، والطب، والإدارة، والمبيعات، والأمن، والصيانة، ما يجعلها من أكثر القوائم شمولًا خلال الربع الأخير من عام 2025.

فرص طبية وهندسية وإدارية

تصدّر مستشفى المدينة الوطني قائمة الجهات المعلنة بعدد من الوظائف الصحية الدقيقة مثل:

أخصائي علاج طبيعي، فني أجهزة طبية، فني أشعة، مرمز بيانات.

فيما واصلت شركات المقاولات والخدمات الهندسية جذب الكفاءات بعدد كبير من الوظائف مثل:

مهندس ميكانيكي، مهندس كهربائي، مهندس مدني، مهندس معماري، فني مساحة، مهندس تدفئة وتهوية وتكييف.

أما على الصعيد الإداري والتجاري، فقد برزت وظائف:

مدير مبيعات، محاسب، أخصائي إداري، أخصائي استشارات أعمال.

بينما أعلنت بعض المؤسسات شواغر في مجالات الأمن والخدمات الميدانية:

حارس أمن، مشرف صحة وسلامة مهنية، مدير عمليات تشغيل.

وظائف في كل زاوية من المدينة

توزعت الفرص الوظيفية جغرافيًا بين المدينة المنورة والعلا وينبع وينبع الصناعة والعلا وخيبر، ما يجعل نطاق التوظيف أوسع من أي وقت مضى، ويتيح للشباب فرصًا قريبة من مناطق سكنهم، خصوصًا في التخصصات الفنية والهندسية.

يقول عبدالرحمن الجهني (24 عامًا)، خريج هندسة ميكانيكية من جامعة طيبة: «كنا نسمع عن فرص الرياض والشرقية، لكن الآن المدينة المنورة تشهد طفرة حقيقية في التوظيف. والأجمل أن معظم الوظائف موجهة للسعوديين من أبناء المنطقة».

ويؤكد مراقبون أن هذه التحركات تتماشى مع رؤية 2030 التي تركز على تمكين أبناء المناطق من العمل في مدنهم، وتقليل الاعتماد على العمالة الوافدة في التخصصات الفنية والإدارية.

والتقديم على الوظائف المعلنة هذا الأسبوع متاح الآن عبر منصة jadarat.sa من خلال:

  1. إنشاء ملف شخصي للباحث عن العمل
  2. اختيار الوظيفة المناسبة حسب المدينة والتخصص
  3. التقديم بضغطة واحدة ومتابعة الحالة إلكترونيًا

ولا حاجة للمقابلات الورقية أو المراجعات الميدانية، فكل شيء رقمي وسهل وسريع.

وتجاوز عدد الوظائف الجديدة العلنة هذا الأسبوع 130 وظيفة، تنوعت بين:

  • أخصائي علاج طبيعي
  • مهندس تقنية معلومات
  • مهندس مدني
  • مهندس كهربائي
  • مهندس ميكانيكي
  • محاسب
  • أخصائي إداري
  • مدير مبيعات
  • حارس أمن
  • فني أجهزة طبية
  • فني مساحة
  • فني أشعة
  • مشرف صيانة
  • مدير مشاريع

هذه الوظائف الجديدة فتحت الأبواب لجيل جديد من الشباب السعودي الباحث عن انطلاقته المهنية. فهل ستكون أنت بينهم؟