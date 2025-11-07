In a move that confirms the recovery of the job market in the region, the "Jadarah" platform announced dozens of new jobs in the private sector in the Medina region this week, distributed across a number of national companies, hospitals, and engineering offices in the city, Yanbu, AlUla, and Khaybar.

The new jobs vary between engineering, medicine, management, sales, security, and maintenance, making it one of the most comprehensive lists during the last quarter of 2025.

Medical, Engineering, and Administrative Opportunities

The National Hospital of Medina topped the list of announced entities with a number of precise health jobs such as:

Physical Therapist, Medical Equipment Technician, Radiology Technician, Data Coder.

Meanwhile, contracting and engineering service companies continued to attract talents with a large number of jobs such as:

Mechanical Engineer, Electrical Engineer, Civil Engineer, Architectural Engineer, Survey Technician, Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Engineer.

On the administrative and commercial front, jobs such as:

Sales Manager, Accountant, Administrative Specialist, Business Consulting Specialist emerged.

Some institutions announced vacancies in security and field services:

Security Guard, Occupational Health and Safety Supervisor, Operations Manager.

Jobs in Every Corner of the City

The job opportunities were geographically distributed between Medina, AlUla, Yanbu, and Khaybar, making the scope of employment broader than ever, allowing young people opportunities close to their residential areas, especially in technical and engineering specialties.

Abdulrahman Al-Juhani (24 years old), a Mechanical Engineering graduate from Taibah University, says: “We used to hear about opportunities in Riyadh and the Eastern Province, but now Medina is witnessing a real boom in employment. The best part is that most of the jobs are directed towards Saudis from the region.”

Observers confirm that these movements align with Vision 2030, which focuses on empowering local residents to work in their cities and reducing reliance on foreign labor in technical and administrative specialties.

Applications for the jobs announced this week are now available through the platform jadarat.sa by:

Creating a profile for job seekers Selecting the appropriate job based on city and specialty Applying with one click and tracking the status electronically

No need for paper interviews or field reviews, as everything is digital, easy, and fast.

These new jobs have opened doors for a new generation of young Saudis seeking their professional launch. Will you be among them?