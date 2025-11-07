في خطوة تؤكد انتعاش سوق العمل بالمنطقة، أعلنت منصة «جدارات» عشرات الوظائف الجديدةفي القطاع الخاص بمنطقة المدينة المنورة هذا الأسبوع، موزعة على عدد من الشركات الوطنية والمستشفيات والمكاتب الهندسية في المدينة، وينبع، والعلا، وخيبر.
وتتنوع الوظائف الجديدة بين الهندسة، والطب، والإدارة، والمبيعات، والأمن، والصيانة، ما يجعلها من أكثر القوائم شمولًا خلال الربع الأخير من عام 2025.
فرص طبية وهندسية وإدارية
تصدّر مستشفى المدينة الوطني قائمة الجهات المعلنة بعدد من الوظائف الصحية الدقيقة مثل:
أخصائي علاج طبيعي، فني أجهزة طبية، فني أشعة، مرمز بيانات.
فيما واصلت شركات المقاولات والخدمات الهندسية جذب الكفاءات بعدد كبير من الوظائف مثل:
مهندس ميكانيكي، مهندس كهربائي، مهندس مدني، مهندس معماري، فني مساحة، مهندس تدفئة وتهوية وتكييف.
أما على الصعيد الإداري والتجاري، فقد برزت وظائف:
مدير مبيعات، محاسب، أخصائي إداري، أخصائي استشارات أعمال.
بينما أعلنت بعض المؤسسات شواغر في مجالات الأمن والخدمات الميدانية:
حارس أمن، مشرف صحة وسلامة مهنية، مدير عمليات تشغيل.
وظائف في كل زاوية من المدينة
توزعت الفرص الوظيفية جغرافيًا بين المدينة المنورة والعلا وينبع وينبع الصناعة والعلا وخيبر، ما يجعل نطاق التوظيف أوسع من أي وقت مضى، ويتيح للشباب فرصًا قريبة من مناطق سكنهم، خصوصًا في التخصصات الفنية والهندسية.
يقول عبدالرحمن الجهني (24 عامًا)، خريج هندسة ميكانيكية من جامعة طيبة: «كنا نسمع عن فرص الرياض والشرقية، لكن الآن المدينة المنورة تشهد طفرة حقيقية في التوظيف. والأجمل أن معظم الوظائف موجهة للسعوديين من أبناء المنطقة».
ويؤكد مراقبون أن هذه التحركات تتماشى مع رؤية 2030 التي تركز على تمكين أبناء المناطق من العمل في مدنهم، وتقليل الاعتماد على العمالة الوافدة في التخصصات الفنية والإدارية.
والتقديم على الوظائف المعلنة هذا الأسبوع متاح الآن عبر منصة jadarat.sa من خلال:
- إنشاء ملف شخصي للباحث عن العمل
- اختيار الوظيفة المناسبة حسب المدينة والتخصص
- التقديم بضغطة واحدة ومتابعة الحالة إلكترونيًا
ولا حاجة للمقابلات الورقية أو المراجعات الميدانية، فكل شيء رقمي وسهل وسريع.
وتجاوز عدد الوظائف الجديدة العلنة هذا الأسبوع 130 وظيفة، تنوعت بين:
- أخصائي علاج طبيعي
- مهندس تقنية معلومات
- مهندس مدني
- مهندس كهربائي
- مهندس ميكانيكي
- محاسب
- أخصائي إداري
- مدير مبيعات
- حارس أمن
- فني أجهزة طبية
- فني مساحة
- فني أشعة
- مشرف صيانة
- مدير مشاريع
هذه الوظائف الجديدة فتحت الأبواب لجيل جديد من الشباب السعودي الباحث عن انطلاقته المهنية. فهل ستكون أنت بينهم؟
In a move that confirms the recovery of the job market in the region, the "Jadarah" platform announced dozens of new jobs in the private sector in the Medina region this week, distributed across a number of national companies, hospitals, and engineering offices in the city, Yanbu, AlUla, and Khaybar.
The new jobs vary between engineering, medicine, management, sales, security, and maintenance, making it one of the most comprehensive lists during the last quarter of 2025.
Medical, Engineering, and Administrative Opportunities
The National Hospital of Medina topped the list of announced entities with a number of precise health jobs such as:
Physical Therapist, Medical Equipment Technician, Radiology Technician, Data Coder.
Meanwhile, contracting and engineering service companies continued to attract talents with a large number of jobs such as:
Mechanical Engineer, Electrical Engineer, Civil Engineer, Architectural Engineer, Survey Technician, Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Engineer.
On the administrative and commercial front, jobs such as:
Sales Manager, Accountant, Administrative Specialist, Business Consulting Specialist emerged.
Some institutions announced vacancies in security and field services:
Security Guard, Occupational Health and Safety Supervisor, Operations Manager.
Jobs in Every Corner of the City
The job opportunities were geographically distributed between Medina, AlUla, Yanbu, and Khaybar, making the scope of employment broader than ever, allowing young people opportunities close to their residential areas, especially in technical and engineering specialties.
Abdulrahman Al-Juhani (24 years old), a Mechanical Engineering graduate from Taibah University, says: “We used to hear about opportunities in Riyadh and the Eastern Province, but now Medina is witnessing a real boom in employment. The best part is that most of the jobs are directed towards Saudis from the region.”
Observers confirm that these movements align with Vision 2030, which focuses on empowering local residents to work in their cities and reducing reliance on foreign labor in technical and administrative specialties.
Applications for the jobs announced this week are now available through the platform jadarat.sa by:
- Creating a profile for job seekers
- Selecting the appropriate job based on city and specialty
- Applying with one click and tracking the status electronically
No need for paper interviews or field reviews, as everything is digital, easy, and fast.
The number of new jobs announced this week exceeded 130 positions, varying between:
- Physical Therapist
- Information Technology Engineer
- Civil Engineer
- Electrical Engineer
- Mechanical Engineer
- Accountant
- Administrative Specialist
- Sales Manager
- Security Guard
- Medical Equipment Technician
- Survey Technician
- Radiology Technician
- Maintenance Supervisor
- Project Manager
These new jobs have opened doors for a new generation of young Saudis seeking their professional launch. Will you be among them?