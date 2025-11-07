اعترافات أدلى بها تباعاً عدد من مشاهير (السوشال ميديا) عن تربّحهم بالإعلانات الخيرية التي أضحت سوقاً رائجة يتلقون خلالها مبالغ طائلة بعد استغلال متابعيهم في نشاطهم الترويجي.. يظهرون بمظهر الناصح المحب لعمل الخيري لدفع متابعيهم للتبرع ويتقاضون مقابل ذلك مبالغ فلكية.
وكان الممثل السعودي فايز المالكي، قد شن هجوماً على المشاهير الذين يعلنون للتبرع لمشاريع السقيا وإفطار الصائم؛ باعتبار أن هذه التبرعات غير صادرة من الجهات الرسمية المخصصة.
وقال: «إذا رأيتم أي مشهور بين المعتمرين والحجاج وفي مكة المكرمة يعلن عن وقف أو سقيا أو إفطار صايم أو وقف خيري اعرفوا جيداً أنه حصل على مليون ريال مقابل ذلك»، داعياً الجميع إلى التبرع عبر المنصات الحكومية.
ودعا المالكي الجهات الخيرية التي تقدم الملايين للإعلان عند المشاهير لتوجيه الأموال إلى الجمعيات الخيرية، والأيتام، ومرضى الكلى، والمعاقين: «رح بنفسك وتبرع، أما ملايين تدفع كذا والله حرام يأخذها معلن نائم في بيته من أجل إعلان ثواني فقط».
المشهور على منصات التواصل سعود غربي، تحدث عن خفايا سوق إعلانات المشاهير، مشيراً إلى أنه عالم يجمع بين الغرابة والنجاح والدعم، لكنه يعتمد في كثير من الأحيان على مبدأ «كم تدفع؟ وماذا أقول عنك؟».
وأضاف غربي، في حديث تلفزيوني، أن بعض الإعلانات تطلب من المؤثرين تقديم معلومات غير صحيحة، «كل ريال يُكسب من معلومة مضللة سيُحاسب عليه صاحبها»، وأضاف أن كثيراً من المشاهير يغلب على محتواهم التضليل وقول ما لا يعكس الواقع.
وكشف الغربي، عن رفضه عرضاً بقيمة مليون ريال للإعلان عن مشروع وقفي يحتوي على معلومات غير صحيحة، مؤكداً التزامه بمبدأ: «لن أقبل أي إعلان إلا إذا كنت أقبل أن أعلنه على أمي وأبي».
في اعتراف ثالث أقر المشهور عبدالرحمن المطيري، في لقاء تلفزيوني أنه يتقاضى أموالاً مقابل الإعلان للجمعيات الخيرية، وأضاف: «عندما أعلن للجمعيات الخيرية يأتيها المردود».
مأزق أخلاقي ترفضه أخلاقيات المهنة
تمرير الإعلانات بشكل غير مباشر في الفيديوهات والتغريدات، يشكل مأزقاً أخلاقياً ترفضه أدبيات الإعلام والمتابعين، حتى أن بعض المختصين يرون فيه خداعاً للمشاهد ومستخدم الوسيلة، كما يُعد التزاماً غير أخلاقي من مرتكبه، إذ يلزم نظام الإعلانات بضرورة الإفصاح عن كون المحتوى مادة إعلانية بشكل واضح وصريح، وعدم الإفصاح عن ذلك يُعد تحايلاً وتضليلاً للمستهلك ويستوجب المساءلة القانونية والعقوبات.
ويقع الالتزام على المشاهير والشركات على حد سواء عند نشر أي إعلان أو ترويج لمنتج أو خدمة عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، خصوصاً أن بعض المشاهير لا يضعون معايير ذات قيمة لاختيار المنتج المعلن عنه، وقد يتضرر الكثيرون بسبب المنتج، فبعضها مغشوش أو مقلد أو ذو أضرار.
وينص نظام جمع التبرعات على، أنه لا يجوز للجهة المرخَّص لها صرف ما جمعته من تبرعات في غير الغرض الذي جُمع من أجله، إلا بموافقة الجهة المرخِّصة، مع مراعاة شرط المتبرع إنْ وجد.
وأكدت جمعية حماية المستهلك، أن الإعلانات عن طريق المشاهير يجب أن تتضمن نصاً واضحاً بأنها مادة إعلانية.
«غير الربحي» يفضّل الصمت
أصدر المركز الوطني لتنمية القطاع غير الربحي 18 عقوبة ضد جمعيات أهلية مخالفة لنظام التبرعات الخيرية في العام المنصرم، وتضمنت العقوبات فرض غرامات وعزل مجلس إدارة إحدى الجمعيات، مؤكداً أنه يراقب التبرعات كافة، لضمان صرفها للمستحقين بشكل نظامي، بالتنسيق مع الجهات الأمنية والرقابية والقضائية.
وطرحت «عكاظ» عدة استفسارات على المركز الوطني لتنمية القطاع غير الربحي، حول تقاضي مشاهير منصات التواصل الاجتماعي مبالغ فلكية مقابل الإعلان عن الأوقاف، وهل يجيز النظام التصرف بأموال المتبرعين دون إبلاغهم عن كيفية التصرف بها؟ وتم التواصل مع المتحدث باسم المركز عبدالله الشومر، الذي طالب بإرسال الاستفسارات كافة مع وعده بالإجابة عبر الفريق المختص، غير أن التجاوب والرد على مدار شهر كامل لم يصل الصحيفة، رغم استمرارية التواصل للحصول على الرد.
للوسيط غير المرخص.. ممنوع
تنصّ التعليمات التنفيذية للائحة جمع التبرعات للوجوه الخيرية، أن إعلان المنشأة عن طريق وسيط لجمع التبرعات دون موافقة المركز يعد مخالفة نظامية تستوجب عقوبة مالية تراوح بين 2500 و5000 ريال.
كما تنص اللائحة على أنه يجب أن تحصل المنشأة على موافقة المركز أولاً، مع وجود اتفاقية بينها وبين الوسيط، وتوضيح تكلفة الإعلان، ويجب على الوسيط نفسه أن يكون مرخصاً نظامياً، وأن يكون هناك عقد واضح بين المنشأة والوسيط يحدد تكاليف الإعلان.
وتنص اللوائح على أن عدم أخذ موافقة المتبرع على إعادة توجيه تبرعه، أو عدم توضيح خطة عمل المشروع يعد انتهاكاً للأنظمة واللوائح التي تحكم جمع التبرعات.
دقيقتان بالملايين!
كشف خبير التسويق أحمد البلوي، أن بعض الجهات الخيرية تدعو بعض مشاهير منصات التواصل بهدف استقطاب أكبر شريحة من متابعيه، ما دعا بعض هؤلاء إلى استغلال الجمعيات بفرض مبالغ مليونية مقابل الإعلانات، والغريب أن نجد ذلك المشهور يستميت في الإعلان وإيراد الآيات والأحاديث للتأثير على المتابعين للتبرع، فيما هو يتقاضي مبالغ مليونية ولا يتبرع حتى بنسبه بسيطة من قيمة تلك الإعلانات.
وشدد على أن الجمعيات الخيرية تستضيف مشاهير المنصات وتدفع لهم مبالغ كبيرة للتأثير على المتابعين الذين يعتقدون أنه حضر لخدمة المجتمع بعيداً عن الربح المادي، فيما الحقيقة هي أن العمل تجاري بحت يتضمن دفع مبالغ مالية، والسكن بفنادق معينة من فئة «5 نجوم»، وتوفير تذكرة طيران درجة أولى، إضافة إلى توفير سيارة للتنقلات.
واستطرد البلوي: تلك الميزات تقدم للمشهور مقابل بث محتوى قد لا يتجاوز دقيقتين لجلب المتبرعين الذين لا يعلمون عن تلك الرفاهية والأموال التي يتقاضاها، لذا أتحاشى دوماً المشاركة بمثل هذه الإعلانات بل أحذر منها، فهي من وجهة نظري تحقق الربح للمعلن وتأخذ نسبة من التبرعات التي يقدمها المتابعون دون معرفتهم بخلفية ذلك.
أعطوهم بقدر أجرة المثل
أوضح رئيس مجلس إدارة الجمعية الفقهية الأستاذ في كلية الشريعة بجامعة الإمام محمد بن سعود الإسلامية الشيخ سعد الخثلان، أن القائمين على الأوقاف والمؤسسات الخيرية مثل ولي اليتيم؛ لا يجوز أن يتصرفوا فيها إلا بالتي هي أحسن.
وأوضح الخثلان أنه لا يجوز إعطاء الوسطاء -كالمشاهير- نظير وساطتهم إلا بقدر أجرة المثل عرفاً، مضيفاً أن ما يقال من أن بعضهم يُعطى مبالغ كبيرة نظير الإعلان عن دعم مشروع خيري لا يجوز إلا بقدر أجرة المثل.
خداع المستهلك وتضليله
المحامية والمستشارة القانونية ندى العتيبي، أكدت لـ«عكاظ»، أن القانون لم يحظُر استضافة الجمعيات الخيرية مشاهير منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، ولكن يفترض الإفصاح عن كون المادة إعلانية بحتة، التزاماً بالأنظمة. ويجب على المشاهير توضيح أي محتوى إعلاني لجمهورهم لضمان الشفافية والصدق وتجنب تضليل المستهلكين، وتُعد هذه ضرورة تنظيمية وأخلاقية أساسية لتعزيز الثقة بين المشهور والجمهور، وللحفاظ على مصداقية المشهور في نظر المتابعين.
وأضافت العتيبي: الإعلان الإلكتروني لا بد أن يتضمن اسم المنتج، واسم التاجر وأي بيان مميز له، ووسائل الاتصال بالتاجر، وبياناً واضحاً بأنه مادة إعلانية، والمعلومات ذات الصلة بالمنتج التي تتيح الوعي للمستهلك باتخاذ قراره.
وشددت على أنه يُحظر تضمين الإعلان الإلكتروني عرضاً أو بياناً أو ادعاء كاذباً، أو عبارات من شأنها أن تؤدي بصورة مباشرة أو غير مباشرة إلى خداع المستهلك وتضليله.
Confessions made successively by several social media celebrities about their profits from charitable advertisements, which have become a lucrative market where they receive huge amounts after exploiting their followers in their promotional activities.. They present themselves as loving advisors to charitable work to encourage their followers to donate, and in return, they receive astronomical sums.
Saudi actor Fayez Al-Malki launched an attack on celebrities who promote donations for water projects and iftar for fasting people, considering that these donations do not come from the designated official entities.
He said: "If you see any celebrity among the pilgrims and in Mecca announcing a waqf or water project or iftar for fasting people or a charitable waqf, know well that he received one million riyals in return," calling on everyone to donate through government platforms.
Al-Malki urged charitable organizations that provide millions to advertise with celebrities to direct the funds to charitable associations, orphans, kidney patients, and the disabled: "Go yourself and donate; as for millions being paid like this, it is a shame for an advertiser who is sleeping in his house for just a few seconds of advertising."
Famous social media figure Saud Gharbi spoke about the secrets of the celebrity advertising market, indicating that it is a world that combines strangeness, success, and support, but it often relies on the principle of "How much do you pay? And what do I say about you?"
Gharbi added in a television interview that some advertisements ask influencers to provide incorrect information, "Every riyal earned from misleading information will be held accountable," he added that many celebrities' content is dominated by deception and does not reflect reality.
Gharbi revealed that he rejected an offer of one million riyals to advertise a waqf project containing incorrect information, affirming his commitment to the principle: "I will not accept any advertisement unless I would accept to announce it to my mother and father."
In a third confession, celebrity Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi admitted in a television interview that he receives money for advertising charitable associations, adding: "When I advertise for charitable associations, they get a return."
An Ethical Dilemma Rejected by Professional Ethics
Passing advertisements indirectly in videos and tweets constitutes an ethical dilemma rejected by media ethics and followers, to the extent that some specialists see it as deceiving the viewer and the user of the medium. It is also considered an unethical commitment by the perpetrator, as advertising regulations require the clear and explicit disclosure that the content is an advertisement. Failure to disclose this is considered deception and misleading to the consumer, warranting legal accountability and penalties.
The obligation falls on both celebrities and companies when publishing any advertisement or promoting a product or service through social media platforms, especially since some celebrities do not set valuable criteria for selecting the advertised product, and many may be harmed by the product, as some are counterfeit, imitated, or harmful.
The fundraising regulations stipulate that the licensed entity may not spend the donations it has collected for purposes other than those for which they were collected, except with the approval of the licensing entity, taking into account the donor's condition if it exists.
The Consumer Protection Association confirmed that advertisements through celebrities must include a clear text stating that it is an advertising material.
The "Non-Profit" Prefers Silence
The National Center for the Development of the Non-Profit Sector issued 18 penalties against charitable associations that violated the charitable donation system last year, including imposing fines and dismissing the board of directors of one of the associations, confirming that it monitors all donations to ensure they are spent on deserving recipients in a regulated manner, in coordination with security, regulatory, and judicial authorities.
"Okaz" posed several inquiries to the National Center for the Development of the Non-Profit Sector regarding social media celebrities receiving astronomical amounts for advertising waqfs, and whether the system allows the handling of donors' funds without informing them of how they are being used. The center's spokesperson, Abdullah Al-Shumer, requested that all inquiries be sent with a promise to respond through the specialized team; however, no response was received by the newspaper over a month despite ongoing communication to obtain a reply.
For the Unlicensed Intermediary.. Prohibited
The executive instructions for the charitable fundraising regulation state that advertising by an entity through an intermediary to collect donations without the center's approval is a regulatory violation that warrants a financial penalty ranging from 2,500 to 5,000 riyals.
The regulation also states that the entity must obtain the center's approval first, along with an agreement between it and the intermediary, clarifying the advertising costs. The intermediary must also be legally licensed, and there must be a clear contract between the entity and the intermediary specifying the advertising costs.
The regulations stipulate that failing to obtain the donor's approval for redirecting their donation, or failing to clarify the project's work plan, constitutes a violation of the systems and regulations governing fundraising.
Two Minutes for Millions!
Marketing expert Ahmed Al-Balwi revealed that some charitable organizations invite certain social media celebrities to attract the largest segment of their followers, which has led some of them to exploit the associations by demanding millions for advertisements. Strangely, we find that celebrity desperately promotes and cites verses and hadiths to influence followers to donate, while he receives millions and does not even donate a small percentage of those advertisement amounts.
He emphasized that charitable associations host social media celebrities and pay them large sums to influence followers who believe they are there to serve the community away from financial gain, while the reality is that the work is purely commercial involving the payment of financial amounts, staying in certain "5-star" hotels, providing first-class flight tickets, and providing a car for transportation.
Al-Balwi continued: These benefits are offered to the celebrity in exchange for broadcasting content that may not exceed two minutes to attract donors who are unaware of the luxury and money they receive. Therefore, I always avoid participating in such advertisements and warn against them, as they, in my opinion, profit the advertiser and take a percentage of the donations provided by followers without their knowledge of the background.
Give Them According to the Usual Fee
The Chairman of the Legal Association and a professor at the Sharia College at Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University, Sheikh Saad Al-Khathlan, clarified that those in charge of waqfs and charitable institutions, like the guardian of the orphan, should not act in them except in the best manner.
Al-Khathlan explained that it is not permissible to give intermediaries - such as celebrities - for their mediation except according to the customary fee, adding that what is said about some being given large sums for advertising support for a charitable project is only permissible according to the customary fee.
Deceiving and Misleading the Consumer
Lawyer and legal consultant Nada Al-Otaibi confirmed to "Okaz" that the law does not prohibit charitable associations from hosting social media celebrities, but it is necessary to disclose that the material is purely advertising, in compliance with the regulations. Celebrities must clarify any advertising content to their audience to ensure transparency and honesty and avoid misleading consumers. This is a fundamental regulatory and ethical necessity to enhance trust between the celebrity and the audience and to maintain the celebrity's credibility in the eyes of followers.
Al-Otaibi added: Electronic advertisements must include the product name, the trader's name, and any distinctive statement about it, contact details for the trader, a clear statement that it is advertising material, and relevant information about the product that enables the consumer to make an informed decision.
She emphasized that it is prohibited to include in electronic advertisements any false offer, statement, or claim, or phrases that may directly or indirectly deceive and mislead the consumer.