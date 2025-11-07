اعترافات أدلى بها تباعاً عدد من مشاهير (السوشال ميديا) عن تربّحهم بالإعلانات الخيرية التي أضحت سوقاً رائجة يتلقون خلالها مبالغ طائلة بعد استغلال متابعيهم في نشاطهم الترويجي.. يظهرون بمظهر الناصح المحب لعمل الخيري لدفع متابعيهم للتبرع ويتقاضون مقابل ذلك مبالغ فلكية.

وكان الممثل السعودي فايز المالكي، قد شن هجوماً على المشاهير الذين يعلنون للتبرع لمشاريع السقيا وإفطار الصائم؛ باعتبار أن هذه التبرعات غير صادرة من الجهات الرسمية المخصصة.

وقال: «إذا رأيتم أي مشهور بين المعتمرين والحجاج وفي مكة المكرمة يعلن عن وقف أو سقيا أو إفطار صايم أو وقف خيري اعرفوا جيداً أنه حصل على مليون ريال مقابل ذلك»، داعياً الجميع إلى التبرع عبر المنصات الحكومية.

ودعا المالكي الجهات الخيرية التي تقدم الملايين للإعلان عند المشاهير لتوجيه الأموال إلى الجمعيات الخيرية، والأيتام، ومرضى الكلى، والمعاقين: «رح بنفسك وتبرع، أما ملايين تدفع كذا والله حرام يأخذها معلن نائم في بيته من أجل إعلان ثواني فقط».

المشهور على منصات التواصل سعود غربي، تحدث عن خفايا سوق إعلانات المشاهير، مشيراً إلى أنه عالم يجمع بين الغرابة والنجاح والدعم، لكنه يعتمد في كثير من الأحيان على مبدأ «كم تدفع؟ وماذا أقول عنك؟».

وأضاف غربي، في حديث تلفزيوني، أن بعض الإعلانات تطلب من المؤثرين تقديم معلومات غير صحيحة، «كل ريال يُكسب من معلومة مضللة سيُحاسب عليه صاحبها»، وأضاف أن كثيراً من المشاهير يغلب على محتواهم التضليل وقول ما لا يعكس الواقع.

وكشف الغربي، عن رفضه عرضاً بقيمة مليون ريال للإعلان عن مشروع وقفي يحتوي على معلومات غير صحيحة، مؤكداً التزامه بمبدأ: «لن أقبل أي إعلان إلا إذا كنت أقبل أن أعلنه على أمي وأبي».

في اعتراف ثالث أقر المشهور عبدالرحمن المطيري، في لقاء تلفزيوني أنه يتقاضى أموالاً مقابل الإعلان للجمعيات الخيرية، وأضاف: «عندما أعلن للجمعيات الخيرية يأتيها المردود».

مأزق أخلاقي ترفضه أخلاقيات المهنة

تمرير الإعلانات بشكل غير مباشر في الفيديوهات والتغريدات، يشكل مأزقاً أخلاقياً ترفضه أدبيات الإعلام والمتابعين، حتى أن بعض المختصين يرون فيه خداعاً للمشاهد ومستخدم الوسيلة، كما يُعد التزاماً غير أخلاقي من مرتكبه، إذ يلزم نظام الإعلانات بضرورة الإفصاح عن كون المحتوى مادة إعلانية بشكل واضح وصريح، وعدم الإفصاح عن ذلك يُعد تحايلاً وتضليلاً للمستهلك ويستوجب المساءلة القانونية والعقوبات.

ويقع الالتزام على المشاهير والشركات على حد سواء عند نشر أي إعلان أو ترويج لمنتج أو خدمة عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، خصوصاً أن بعض المشاهير لا يضعون معايير ذات قيمة لاختيار المنتج المعلن عنه، وقد يتضرر الكثيرون بسبب المنتج، فبعضها مغشوش أو مقلد أو ذو أضرار.

وينص نظام جمع التبرعات على، أنه لا يجوز للجهة المرخَّص لها صرف ما جمعته من تبرعات في غير الغرض الذي جُمع من أجله، إلا بموافقة الجهة المرخِّصة، مع مراعاة شرط المتبرع إنْ وجد.

وأكدت جمعية حماية المستهلك، أن الإعلانات عن طريق المشاهير يجب أن تتضمن نصاً واضحاً بأنها مادة إعلانية.

«غير الربحي» يفضّل الصمت

أصدر المركز الوطني لتنمية القطاع غير الربحي 18 عقوبة ضد جمعيات أهلية مخالفة لنظام التبرعات الخيرية في العام المنصرم، وتضمنت العقوبات فرض غرامات وعزل مجلس إدارة إحدى الجمعيات، مؤكداً أنه يراقب التبرعات كافة، لضمان صرفها للمستحقين بشكل نظامي، بالتنسيق مع الجهات الأمنية والرقابية والقضائية.

وطرحت «عكاظ» عدة استفسارات على المركز الوطني لتنمية القطاع غير الربحي، حول تقاضي مشاهير منصات التواصل الاجتماعي مبالغ فلكية مقابل الإعلان عن الأوقاف، وهل يجيز النظام التصرف بأموال المتبرعين دون إبلاغهم عن كيفية التصرف بها؟ وتم التواصل مع المتحدث باسم المركز عبدالله الشومر، الذي طالب بإرسال الاستفسارات كافة مع وعده بالإجابة عبر الفريق المختص، غير أن التجاوب والرد على مدار شهر كامل لم يصل الصحيفة، رغم استمرارية التواصل للحصول على الرد.

للوسيط غير المرخص.. ممنوع

تنصّ التعليمات التنفيذية للائحة جمع التبرعات للوجوه الخيرية، أن إعلان المنشأة عن طريق وسيط لجمع التبرعات دون موافقة المركز يعد مخالفة نظامية تستوجب عقوبة مالية تراوح بين 2500 و5000 ريال.

كما تنص اللائحة على أنه يجب أن تحصل المنشأة على موافقة المركز أولاً، مع وجود اتفاقية بينها وبين الوسيط، وتوضيح تكلفة الإعلان، ويجب على الوسيط نفسه أن يكون مرخصاً نظامياً، وأن يكون هناك عقد واضح بين المنشأة والوسيط يحدد تكاليف الإعلان.

وتنص اللوائح على أن عدم أخذ موافقة المتبرع على إعادة توجيه تبرعه، أو عدم توضيح خطة عمل المشروع يعد انتهاكاً للأنظمة واللوائح التي تحكم جمع التبرعات.

دقيقتان بالملايين!

كشف خبير التسويق أحمد البلوي، أن بعض الجهات الخيرية تدعو بعض مشاهير منصات التواصل بهدف استقطاب أكبر شريحة من متابعيه، ما دعا بعض هؤلاء إلى استغلال الجمعيات بفرض مبالغ مليونية مقابل الإعلانات، والغريب أن نجد ذلك المشهور يستميت في الإعلان وإيراد الآيات والأحاديث للتأثير على المتابعين للتبرع، فيما هو يتقاضي مبالغ مليونية ولا يتبرع حتى بنسبه بسيطة من قيمة تلك الإعلانات.

وشدد على أن الجمعيات الخيرية تستضيف مشاهير المنصات وتدفع لهم مبالغ كبيرة للتأثير على المتابعين الذين يعتقدون أنه حضر لخدمة المجتمع بعيداً عن الربح المادي، فيما الحقيقة هي أن العمل تجاري بحت يتضمن دفع مبالغ مالية، والسكن بفنادق معينة من فئة «5 نجوم»، وتوفير تذكرة طيران درجة أولى، إضافة إلى توفير سيارة للتنقلات.

واستطرد البلوي: تلك الميزات تقدم للمشهور مقابل بث محتوى قد لا يتجاوز دقيقتين لجلب المتبرعين الذين لا يعلمون عن تلك الرفاهية والأموال التي يتقاضاها، لذا أتحاشى دوماً المشاركة بمثل هذه الإعلانات بل أحذر منها، فهي من وجهة نظري تحقق الربح للمعلن وتأخذ نسبة من التبرعات التي يقدمها المتابعون دون معرفتهم بخلفية ذلك.

أعطوهم بقدر أجرة المثل

أوضح رئيس مجلس إدارة الجمعية الفقهية الأستاذ في كلية الشريعة بجامعة الإمام محمد بن سعود الإسلامية الشيخ سعد الخثلان، أن القائمين على الأوقاف والمؤسسات الخيرية مثل ولي اليتيم؛ لا يجوز أن يتصرفوا فيها إلا بالتي هي أحسن.

وأوضح الخثلان أنه لا يجوز إعطاء الوسطاء -كالمشاهير- نظير وساطتهم إلا بقدر أجرة المثل عرفاً، مضيفاً أن ما يقال من أن بعضهم يُعطى مبالغ كبيرة نظير الإعلان عن دعم مشروع خيري لا يجوز إلا بقدر أجرة المثل.

خداع المستهلك وتضليله

المحامية والمستشارة القانونية ندى العتيبي، أكدت لـ«عكاظ»، أن القانون لم يحظُر استضافة الجمعيات الخيرية مشاهير منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، ولكن يفترض الإفصاح عن كون المادة إعلانية بحتة، التزاماً بالأنظمة. ويجب على المشاهير توضيح أي محتوى إعلاني لجمهورهم لضمان الشفافية والصدق وتجنب تضليل المستهلكين، وتُعد هذه ضرورة تنظيمية وأخلاقية أساسية لتعزيز الثقة بين المشهور والجمهور، وللحفاظ على مصداقية المشهور في نظر المتابعين.

وأضافت العتيبي: الإعلان الإلكتروني لا بد أن يتضمن اسم المنتج، واسم التاجر وأي بيان مميز له، ووسائل الاتصال بالتاجر، وبياناً واضحاً بأنه مادة إعلانية، والمعلومات ذات الصلة بالمنتج التي تتيح الوعي للمستهلك باتخاذ قراره.

وشددت على أنه يُحظر تضمين الإعلان الإلكتروني عرضاً أو بياناً أو ادعاء كاذباً، أو عبارات من شأنها أن تؤدي بصورة مباشرة أو غير مباشرة إلى خداع المستهلك وتضليله.