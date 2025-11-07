Confessions made successively by several social media celebrities about their profits from charitable advertisements, which have become a lucrative market where they receive huge amounts after exploiting their followers in their promotional activities.. They present themselves as loving advisors to charitable work to encourage their followers to donate, and in return, they receive astronomical sums.

Saudi actor Fayez Al-Malki launched an attack on celebrities who promote donations for water projects and iftar for fasting people, considering that these donations do not come from the designated official entities.

He said: "If you see any celebrity among the pilgrims and in Mecca announcing a waqf or water project or iftar for fasting people or a charitable waqf, know well that he received one million riyals in return," calling on everyone to donate through government platforms.

Al-Malki urged charitable organizations that provide millions to advertise with celebrities to direct the funds to charitable associations, orphans, kidney patients, and the disabled: "Go yourself and donate; as for millions being paid like this, it is a shame for an advertiser who is sleeping in his house for just a few seconds of advertising."

Famous social media figure Saud Gharbi spoke about the secrets of the celebrity advertising market, indicating that it is a world that combines strangeness, success, and support, but it often relies on the principle of "How much do you pay? And what do I say about you?"

Gharbi added in a television interview that some advertisements ask influencers to provide incorrect information, "Every riyal earned from misleading information will be held accountable," he added that many celebrities' content is dominated by deception and does not reflect reality.

Gharbi revealed that he rejected an offer of one million riyals to advertise a waqf project containing incorrect information, affirming his commitment to the principle: "I will not accept any advertisement unless I would accept to announce it to my mother and father."

In a third confession, celebrity Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi admitted in a television interview that he receives money for advertising charitable associations, adding: "When I advertise for charitable associations, they get a return."

An Ethical Dilemma Rejected by Professional Ethics

Passing advertisements indirectly in videos and tweets constitutes an ethical dilemma rejected by media ethics and followers, to the extent that some specialists see it as deceiving the viewer and the user of the medium. It is also considered an unethical commitment by the perpetrator, as advertising regulations require the clear and explicit disclosure that the content is an advertisement. Failure to disclose this is considered deception and misleading to the consumer, warranting legal accountability and penalties.

The obligation falls on both celebrities and companies when publishing any advertisement or promoting a product or service through social media platforms, especially since some celebrities do not set valuable criteria for selecting the advertised product, and many may be harmed by the product, as some are counterfeit, imitated, or harmful.

The fundraising regulations stipulate that the licensed entity may not spend the donations it has collected for purposes other than those for which they were collected, except with the approval of the licensing entity, taking into account the donor's condition if it exists.

The Consumer Protection Association confirmed that advertisements through celebrities must include a clear text stating that it is an advertising material.

The "Non-Profit" Prefers Silence

The National Center for the Development of the Non-Profit Sector issued 18 penalties against charitable associations that violated the charitable donation system last year, including imposing fines and dismissing the board of directors of one of the associations, confirming that it monitors all donations to ensure they are spent on deserving recipients in a regulated manner, in coordination with security, regulatory, and judicial authorities.

"Okaz" posed several inquiries to the National Center for the Development of the Non-Profit Sector regarding social media celebrities receiving astronomical amounts for advertising waqfs, and whether the system allows the handling of donors' funds without informing them of how they are being used. The center's spokesperson, Abdullah Al-Shumer, requested that all inquiries be sent with a promise to respond through the specialized team; however, no response was received by the newspaper over a month despite ongoing communication to obtain a reply.

For the Unlicensed Intermediary.. Prohibited

The executive instructions for the charitable fundraising regulation state that advertising by an entity through an intermediary to collect donations without the center's approval is a regulatory violation that warrants a financial penalty ranging from 2,500 to 5,000 riyals.

The regulation also states that the entity must obtain the center's approval first, along with an agreement between it and the intermediary, clarifying the advertising costs. The intermediary must also be legally licensed, and there must be a clear contract between the entity and the intermediary specifying the advertising costs.

The regulations stipulate that failing to obtain the donor's approval for redirecting their donation, or failing to clarify the project's work plan, constitutes a violation of the systems and regulations governing fundraising.

Two Minutes for Millions!

Marketing expert Ahmed Al-Balwi revealed that some charitable organizations invite certain social media celebrities to attract the largest segment of their followers, which has led some of them to exploit the associations by demanding millions for advertisements. Strangely, we find that celebrity desperately promotes and cites verses and hadiths to influence followers to donate, while he receives millions and does not even donate a small percentage of those advertisement amounts.

He emphasized that charitable associations host social media celebrities and pay them large sums to influence followers who believe they are there to serve the community away from financial gain, while the reality is that the work is purely commercial involving the payment of financial amounts, staying in certain "5-star" hotels, providing first-class flight tickets, and providing a car for transportation.

Al-Balwi continued: These benefits are offered to the celebrity in exchange for broadcasting content that may not exceed two minutes to attract donors who are unaware of the luxury and money they receive. Therefore, I always avoid participating in such advertisements and warn against them, as they, in my opinion, profit the advertiser and take a percentage of the donations provided by followers without their knowledge of the background.

Give Them According to the Usual Fee

The Chairman of the Legal Association and a professor at the Sharia College at Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University, Sheikh Saad Al-Khathlan, clarified that those in charge of waqfs and charitable institutions, like the guardian of the orphan, should not act in them except in the best manner.

Al-Khathlan explained that it is not permissible to give intermediaries - such as celebrities - for their mediation except according to the customary fee, adding that what is said about some being given large sums for advertising support for a charitable project is only permissible according to the customary fee.

Deceiving and Misleading the Consumer

Lawyer and legal consultant Nada Al-Otaibi confirmed to "Okaz" that the law does not prohibit charitable associations from hosting social media celebrities, but it is necessary to disclose that the material is purely advertising, in compliance with the regulations. Celebrities must clarify any advertising content to their audience to ensure transparency and honesty and avoid misleading consumers. This is a fundamental regulatory and ethical necessity to enhance trust between the celebrity and the audience and to maintain the celebrity's credibility in the eyes of followers.

Al-Otaibi added: Electronic advertisements must include the product name, the trader's name, and any distinctive statement about it, contact details for the trader, a clear statement that it is advertising material, and relevant information about the product that enables the consumer to make an informed decision.

She emphasized that it is prohibited to include in electronic advertisements any false offer, statement, or claim, or phrases that may directly or indirectly deceive and mislead the consumer.