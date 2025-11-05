حسمت المديرية العامة للجوازات، الجدل الدائر حول آلية السفر بعد تقديم طلب تجديد الجواز، مؤكدة عدم السماح بالسفر نهائياً باستخدام الجواز القديم أو الجواز الجديد أو حتى الهوية الوطنية، إلى حين تسليم الجواز السابق وتفعيل الجديد رسمياً عبر القنوات المعتمدة.

وأوضحت الجوازات، أن النظام يمنع أي عملية عبور حدودية خلال فترة الانتقال بين الجوازين، إذ تُعدّ مرحلة التفعيل جزءاً جوهرياً من إجراءات التجديد لضمان سلامة البيانات ومنع التعارض في الأنظمة الأمنية.

وشدّدت الجوازات، على ضرورة عدم حجز تذاكر السفر أو التخطيط للمغادرة قبل اكتمال إجراءات التفعيل واستلام الجواز الجديد، مؤكدة أن بيانات الجواز لا تظهر في الأنظمة إلا بعد تسليمه وتفعيله رسمياً.

وتأتي في إطار رفع مستوى الدقة في خدمات السفر وحماية المسافرين من الأخطاء التقنية أو البيانات غير المفعّلة التي قد تعيقهم في المنافذ الدولية.