The General Directorate of Passports has resolved the ongoing debate regarding the travel mechanism after submitting a passport renewal request, confirming that travel is not allowed at all using the old passport, the new passport, or even the national ID, until the previous passport is submitted and the new one is officially activated through the approved channels.

The passports department clarified that the system prohibits any border crossing during the transition period between the two passports, as the activation phase is an essential part of the renewal procedures to ensure data integrity and prevent conflicts in security systems.

The passports department emphasized the necessity of not booking travel tickets or planning to depart before completing the activation procedures and receiving the new passport, affirming that the passport data does not appear in the systems until it is officially submitted and activated.

This comes as part of raising the level of accuracy in travel services and protecting travelers from technical errors or inactive data that may hinder them at international ports.