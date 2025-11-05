A private school in Riyadh has suspended a teacher of Arab nationality after he appeared in a live broadcast on one of the social media platforms, where he made offensive and misleading statements claiming that he works at a school located in a "dangerous" neighborhood, and that his students carry weapons, along with some derogatory remarks about his students.

The school administration confirmed in a statement via its account on the "x" platform that it swiftly moved to suspend the teacher from work and referred him for investigation, emphasizing that what he said represents a personal opinion that has no connection to the school, and that it is not responsible for his individual statements.

The school pointed out its commitment to implementing all regulatory procedures, adhering to educational systems and values, affirming that education in the Kingdom is based on discipline, responsibility, and respect, and that there is no place for those who tarnish the image of the nation or tamper with it.