أوقفت مدرسة أهلية بمدينة الرياض معلما من جنسية عربية، بعد ظهوره في بث مباشر على إحدى منصات التواصل الاجتماعي تحدث فيه بعبارات مسيئة ومضللة زعم فيها أنه يعمل في مدرسة تقع في حي «خطير»، وأن طلابه يحملون أسلحة، مع بعض الألفاظ الخادشة ضد طلابها.

وأكدت إدارة المدرسة، في بيان لها عبر حسابها في منصة «x»، أنها سارعت إلى إيقاف المعلم عن العمل وتحويله إلى التحقيق، مشددة على أن ما ورد في حديثه يمثل رأيا شخصيا لا يمت للمدرسة بصلة، وأنها غير مسؤولة عن تصريحاته الفردية.

وأشارت المدرسة إلى حرصها على تطبيق الإجراءات النظامية كافة، التزاما بالأنظمة والقيم التربوية، مؤكدة أن التعليم في المملكة قائم على الانضباط والمسؤولية والاحترام، وأنه لا مكان لمن يسيء لصورة الوطن أو يعبث بها.